Starwood Property Trust: Stable And Safe Dividends?

This is my second article, out of a series of articles, devoted to REITs. My first article, on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), can be found here. The REIT I am writing about in this article, Starwood Property Trust (STWD), was suggested by one of the readers of my previous article.

A Brief History

Starwood Property Trust is one of the largest mortgage REITs in the US, with a market capitalisation of over $5 billion. It is one of many companies affiliated with Starwood Capital Group, a private equity firm with $56 billion in assets under management. Managed by Starwood Capital Group, the company commenced operations and went public in 2009, just after the financial crisis.

Source: Google

The Business

The company has three business segments - (1) lending, (2) property, and (3) investing and servicing.

Starwood Property Trust originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans (both first and subordinated mortgages), mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Despite being known as a commercial mortgage REIT, the company also has certain residential mortgage loans and other real estate-related debt investments, though these generally take up a relatively small proportion of its portfolio in comparison to its commercial mortgages. The company engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties, that are held for investment. This comprises several businesses, namely a servicing business, two different investment businesses, and a mortgage loan business.

Historical Performance

Over the past few years, the company's performance has been mixed. Compared to five years ago, net income attributable to Starwood Property Trust has increased by just 30%, giving it a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%. This is largely attributed to the company's poor performance in 2015 and 2016.

Source: Figures obtained from STWD 2017 Annual Report

However, a look at the FTSE NAREIT Mortgage REIT Index raises the possibility that this poor performance wasn't specific to Starwood Property Trust. The FTSE NAREIT Mortgage REIT Index, as its name suggests, is an index of mortgage REITs in the US. It can be observed that the index also had a dip sometime between 2015 and 2016. Thus, it would seem as if mortgage REITs, in general, had a downturn in performance during this period.

Source: Marketwatch

A Familiar Face

If there's one thing dividend investors like, it's knowing that their dividends will come in regularly and without a dividend cut. Starwood Property Trust has certainly been consistent in its dividend payouts. Since 2014, the company has paid a dividend of $0.48/share each quarter or $1.92/share each year. During this period, the company's share price has reached a high of $24.58 in 2015 and a low of $17.15 in 2016. For the rest of this period, the share price has largely moved between $20 and $23. Thus, if you had bought the stock between 2014 and now, you would have at the very least, a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is certainly a decent return - the quarterly dividend is all but guaranteed.

That being said, is Starwood Property Trust able to sustain its dividend payout? After all, if the company pays out more than it takes in, the money will eventually run out. When it comes to REITs, Funds from Operations is a commonly used metric when determining the amount of cash available to a REIT. Thus, using FFO/share to determine if the company's dividend payout is sustainable provides a more accurate depiction compared to using earnings per share (EPS).

Starwood Property Trust's FFO for the past two years has been at $1.76/share and $1.80/share, comfortably below the dividend payout of $1.92/share. In fact, the FFO in the year before that was only $1.94/share, barely covering the dividend payout.

Source: Figures obtained from STWD 2017 Annual Report

A look at the company's available cash tells a similar story. Its cash and cash equivalents is at around the same level as it was in 2014 - $255 million in 2014 compared to $235 million as of June 30, 2018. Looking at the company's balance sheet from 2016 paints a grim picture. The company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2016 was around $615 million; that's a 60% decrease in under two years.

Of course, it has to be pointed out that when it comes to the company's core earnings, it has comfortably beaten the dividend payout. The company's core earnings from 2015 to 2017 have been $2.19/share, $2.09/share, and $2.23/share. Additionally, its core earnings for the first half of this year is $1.12/share. Clearly, looking at core earnings alone seems to tell a different story. However, while core earnings may be a reflection of the company's true performance, one must not neglect other aspects of its business as well, especially given the fact that it has a material impact on the company's ability to pay dividends.

Stable Earnings?

Of its three business segments, the lending segment is the largest contributor to the company's earnings. While the other segments have been generating a larger proportion of revenue in recent years, the lending segment still makes up the lion's share of revenue (62% in 2017). Thus, it isn't stretching it to say that the lending segment is the most important segment (at least for now).

How safe are the earnings in the lending segment? As of 31 December 2017, the weighted average maturity of the lending segment's loans was just under two years, even after including extension options management believed would be exercised. In other words, the actual weighted average maturity could be even lower. By the end of 2019 alone, over 50% of loans will have matured. Considering the importance of the lending segment to the company's performance, this seems like a point of concern, as there isn't much of a safety net should things go south.

Source: STWD 2017 Annual Report

The Future for STWD

Going forward, the company is looking to diversify away from the commercial real estate market as well as build up its investing and servicing segment. In August, it announced the acquisition of the debt business and loan portfolio of GE Capital's Energy Financial Services. Barry Sternlicht, the company's chairman and CEO, said in an interview that the aim is for the company's performance to not be tied too tightly to the real estate market.

Apart from diversification, one benefit of this acquisition is that the new unit is expected to create loans with an average duration of over five years, a stark contrast to the current situation. Of course, it remains to be seen whether this move will be successful.

Conclusion

As an investor, Starwood Property Trust's stable dividend yield appeals greatly to me. However, I do have concerns over how sustainable this dividend is - both in terms of its recent financials as well as the short duration of its loans. While this may seem overly cautious, given that the company has been able to maintain its dividends for close to five years now, it isn't a risk I am willing to take. Nevertheless, the fact that the company is looking to diversify away from the commercial real estate market makes it an intriguing prospect and one I will certainly keep my eye on.

As with my previous article, I invite my readers to give me suggestions on what REITs I should write about. Do let me know in the comments below (or via a personal message) if you have one in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.