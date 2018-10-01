GE's CEO Departure: When Any News Is Good News

I believe that GE is a stock best suited for speculators looking to time an entry into the stock, less so for "traditional" dividend-seeking investors.

The truth is that GE's Achilles Heel, namely its power division, will likely not cease to be a drag on the company's operational and financial performance any time soon.

General Electric (GE) saw its stock rally strongly this Monday upon the company's announcement of a change at the CEO seat. With shares up about 10% mid-day, the investment community seems to have welcomed the transition with arms wide open. The company very wisely also cut its forecasts on this year's earnings and cash flow due to the recent issues at GE Power - flushing through the system an event that, on any different day, would have likely pushed the stock down 5% or more.

Today, I review my first thoughts and impressions on the events, and whether the dawn of the fourth quarter of the year will trigger a fresh new start for the struggling conglomerate.

"Good bye, Flannery" (image credit: Forbes)

A fresh perspective

I worked in finance and internal audit at GE for a few years back in the late 2000s, having left amid the last recession. I clearly remember the company's trademark reputation for being an incubator and nurturer of recognized corporate leaders, most of whom climbed the ladder all the way from entry-level management programs to take over important executive roles within the organization.

Therefore, what stood out to me the most in today's surprising announcement was the hiring of a chief executive who can be largely considered an outsider to GE's executive "production line." The approach suggests that the board, perhaps playing to shareholders' desires and in part justifying today's bullishness, has recognized the need for a more radical change of management style at the helm.

New CEO Larry Culp Jr., a Harvard MBA graduate, is no stranger to the industrial conglomerate world, having served as the CEO of Danaher Corp. (DHR) for 11 years. He also is, however, the first CEO not to have joined GE immediately after college or a graduate program since Gerald L. Phillippe, who presided the company until 1967.

Is Culp Jr. GE's savior?

Looking past the shakeup at the headquarters, I wonder whether the change in leadership will in fact be a game changer for a company whose troubles seem much deeper than mere CEO under-performance. Even if John Flannery had been producing mixed results during his short tenure as the chief executive, I believe he had taken some of the necessary steps to ensure:

Proper controllership through a detailed review of the company's balance sheet and revenue recognition practices The right-sizing of the company's business portfolio, including the disposition of non-core assets like those of the transportation business, and Liquidity, having enacted the company's second dividend cut since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The truth is that GE's Achilles Heel, namely its power division, will likely not cease to be a drag to the company's operational and financial performance any time soon - regardless of what name is printed on the CEO's office door. The large gas turbine market is still expected to suffer from a decline in the number of units following a three-year, 30% cumulative decrease in per-kilowatt price. Competition for energy service dollars are likely to be fierce, particularly for the most lucrative contracts, which should continue to cap pricing strength. Meanwhile, restatements and write-offs may remain a lingering concern, whether on the continuing ops or legacy business (e.g. WMC division) ends.

Therefore, rather than having convictions following John Flannery's firing, I start to tabulate even more questions, which I will be curious to have answered over the next few months and quarters. Top of mind topics will include whether the new CEO's approach to GE's power business will be any different, perhaps more aggressive in turning the division leaner and less harmful to total company results. I also will pay close attention to Larry Culp's stance on the company's cash return policy, and whether the change in leadership might be more or less indicative of further dividend cuts to come.

Last few words

As I stare at a stock that trades robustly mid day, despite the anticipated 2018 earnings miss announced this morning, I believe investors have been taking the stance that "any news is good news" today. A more important but harder question to answer is whether optimism will be justified, and whether today's share price rally can be sustained, after the novelty effect of the sudden CEO transition wears off.

I reluctantly called a bottom in shares at $13 back in July, and today see GE recovering toward those levels after dipping into $11 territory very recently. Today, I'm slightly encouraged to see that some level of optimism toward this stock has existed, maybe buried under a pile of negative developments, and that several potential investors seem willing to bet on this name at a current-year earnings multiple of about 13x.

Yet, I still believe that GE is a stock best suited for speculators looking to time an entry into the stock, and less so for "traditional" dividend-seeking investors.

