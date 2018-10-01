Anika Therapeutics Is A Solid Buy In October 2018

Based in Bedford, Massachusetts, Anika Therapeutics (ANIK), a global orthopedic and regenerative medicine company, has not proved to be the best of investments in H1 2018. This company, which mainly bases its products on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology, has reported last one year and 2018 YTD returns of -27.54% and -21.76%, respectively.

However, things seem to be looking up for the company in the past three months, as the company witnessed almost 31.81% returns in this period. And with several positives in the portfolio and pipeline, the company seems all set to continue with its upward trajectory for the remaining part of 2018.

The above diagram highlights the business strategy of Anika Therapeutics. In this article, I will explain at length why I consider Anika Therapeutics to be a very attractive investment opportunity in H2 2018.

Anika Therapeutics’ MONOVISC and ORTHOVISC are currently the #1 viscosupplementation products in the U.S. market.

Anika Therapeutics expects MONOVISC single-injection product, which used to treat pain associated with osteoarthritis, to report double-digit growth in the U.S. market in 2018. As per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call, in Q2 2018, this product reported 42% YoY rise in product and royalty revenues thereby pushing up U.S. viscosupplementation franchise revenues by 12%. MONOVISC saw a 38% increase in volumes and flat pricing in the U.S. market in Q2 2018. MONOVISC played a pivotal role in pushing up the company’s overall U.S. product revenues by 8% on YoY basis.

The multi-injection viscosupplement, ORTHOVISC, also witnessed double-digit rise in volume and price in Q2 2018, as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call. There is a gradual shift towards increased usage of MONOVISC, as witnessed by the changing relative proportion of U.S. sales of ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC from 2:1 at the end of 2017 to 1:1 at the end of H1 2018.

However, both products nevertheless continue to dominate the multi-injection and single-injection viscosupplementation segments in the U.S. And having a strong distributor like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for these products in the U.S. market is definitely a strong plus for Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics also expects its international viscosupplementation revenues to bounce back in H2 2018, as they were affected by almost $700,000 due to the timing of orders, as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call.

The next-generation viscosupplementation product, CINGAL has also continued to perform in the European markets.

In this context, according to its Q2 2018 conference call, Anika Therapeutics expects FY 2018 revenues to be flat as compared to FY 2017. This implies higher H2 2018 revenues on a YoY basis. The company has opted for a conservative estimate and has excluded the $5.0 million milestone payment from Mitek from FY 2018 projections. Gross margins are projected to be about 60%.

FDA approval for CINGAL will open up the opportunity in the U.S. market.

A combination therapy comprising of viscosupplement and a steroid, CINGAL has been providing pain relief to osteoarthritis patients both in the short term and the long term in Europe and Canada.

On June 19, 2018, Anika Therapeutics announced top line results from the 16-02 Clinical Trial where CINGAL failed to demonstrate statistically significant improvements compared to steroids for a duration of 26 weeks in knee osteoarthritis patients. However, the failure is not attributable to the low efficacy or safety of CINGAL but the unexpectedly better performance of steroids. It came as a surprise not only to the company management but also to key opinion leaders, especially in Canada.

Anika Therapeutics has been involved in an extension study for CINGAL and will be releasing data to demonstrate the efficacy of this product for a time duration of 9 months. And since steroids are generally short-acting, extrapolating on the trend seen for CINGAL at 6-month duration, the company expects to witness the solid action from the drug in this extension study.

Favorable outcomes from this extension study can prove game-changing for CINGAL since there is no viscosupplement approved for providing pain relief over a 9-month period. It can add not only to patient convenience but may also prove beneficial for payers as less frequent injections will lead to lesser reimbursement.

Anika Therapeutics plans to present the entire package, comprising of data from three trials where CINGAL demonstrated its efficacy and safety, in front of the FDA for review. The company expects this clinical trial data coupled with real-world data from approved markets such as Europe and Canada to play a pivotal role in convincing the FDA for approving CINGAL.

The company is advancing its regenerative pipeline in 2018.

Anika Therapeutics is preparing for the commercial launch of its investigational bone repair treatment in 2019, which has already secured 510K approval in Q4 2017. This injectable self-setting, osteoconductive, bone graft substitute, will open up a market opportunity worth $250 million-$300 million for the company in the U.S. market. Globally, the market opportunity is estimated to be worth $500-$600 million, as per the company’s Q2 2018 investor presentation. The company will be collaborating with existing or new partners to commercialize this product in the U.S.

The next major asset in Anika Therapeutics’ pipeline is HYALOFAST, which is a single-step and off the shelf cartilage tissue repair solution. The company is looking up to a market opportunity worth $500 million in the U.S. and more than $1.0 billion globally for this product, as per the company’s Q2 2018 investor presentation. The company is working on Phase 3 trial to support FDA application for HYALOFAST.

Beyond this, Anika Therapeutics is also leveraging its hyaluronic acid technology to develop the regenerative treatment for rotator cuff repair procedures. The market opportunity here is worth $150 million-$200 million here, as per the company’s Q2 2018 investor presentation. The company plans to introduce the first prototype of this solution by end of 2018.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

In its Q1 2018 earnings conference call, Anika Therapeutics announced the voluntary product recall of three viscosupplementation products, HYALOFAST, HYALOGRAFT-C, and HYALOMATRIX. While the company plans to introduce these products by end of 2018, the impacted sales in Q1 2018, Q2 2018, and Q3 2018 has affected the full year 2018 revenue performance of Anika Therapeutics. In FY 2017, these three products had accounted for almost 3% of the company’s total revenues. Besides, Anika Therapeutics also continues to face decreased transfer pricing for its viscosupplementation products in the U.S. market.

Then we see CINGAL, approved in ex-U.S. markets but not having grown as expected in dollar terms. The company aims to remedy this situation by educating their distribution partners about ways to approach the physician community and the overall increase in medical awareness. However, in case the product fails to ramp up, it may prove to be a challenging situation for Anika Therapeutics in future years. Add to that the current uncertainty related to FDA decision for CINGAL due to unanticipated outcomes from the 16-02 Clinical Trial, and CINGAL may fail to prove to be a lucrative asset for Anika Therapeutics in future years.

Despite these risks, I consider Anika Therapeutics to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

At the end of Q2 2018, Anika Therapeutics had a cash balance close to $139 million and zero debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $52.25. I believe this is a fair estimate of the current potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Anika Therapeutics to their portfolio in 2018.

