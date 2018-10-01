Fed: Unexpected Asymmetry

Delivering the projected hikes would require some significant data beats, while US economic surprises appear to have peaked in 1H18 already.

Fed has led the market to price more hikes than the data justifies so far.

With the quarter ending and the latest FOMC meeting behind us, it is important for investors in all asset classes to have a view on what the Fed intends to do.

Data Review

First, we have to review and discuss any notable data prints this month:

Of note, we have a strong divergence between soft (survey type) data and hard data:

Source: GS via FRED

This idea and these charts have been at the forefront of financial media to highlight excess optimism and advance the bear case. Personally, I do not believe that there is anything actionable here. The reality is that most surveys have very little predictive value, even though many algos use them for automated factor investing. In practice, only hard data flows into BLS/FOMC staff models.

The St Louis Fed had a little fun with this recently. They made forecasts using only hard/soft data exclusively and compared them:

Source: St Louis Fed

This always happens because survey answers are generally formed through trend extrapolation, with a higher average weight given to recent observations.

More importantly, we've had a substantial miss in inflation accompanied by a beat in average hourly earnings (AHE), but we are still below what would characterize late stage bull markets.

We have also had an ugly revision to new home sales. This depicts an economy that is still able to add jobs without generating substantial inflation. I've argued before that we are still mid cycle, and this data does nothing to change my view. Worse, housing really seems to have an issue, and the Fed has only acknowledged this once in Jackson Hole. New home sales have been missing constantly:

Additionally, the Sept. 26th release revised the two previous months lower. This means that forecasters are constantly missing something about housing and still haven't been able to correct their models.

I don't have access to their models, so I can only speculate, but I suspect the sensitivities to affordability (rates and prices) might have changed. The potential home buyer simply can't afford a mortgage when he still has to deal with student debt loan.

On the supply side: a simple model for predicting Median home price shows construction worker wage inflation first and mortgage rates second are the most important variables:

Source: Proprietary work using IBM SPSS and data from FRED

On the left, we see that the model does a pretty good job. On the right, we see that construction worker wages are the most important driver among the selected variables.

The problem is that the former has been increasing above the median trend.

Source: FRED, indexed to 100 at end of GFC

Trump's agenda will definitely not curb this trend as construction in the US, especially in the South West, thrives on illegals (many in high paid positions notwithstanding their status)

FOMC statement review

There were very little changes in the FOMC statement:

They removed the notion of policy being accommodative: a lot of ink has been spilled over this statement. I think it is unimportant and not needed. An accommodative policy in the Fed's framework means that interest rates overall are below r*, meaning the level that allows the economy to grow at its longer run trend level. My point is: there was never any need to qualify this measure verbally. Fed members give us the median of their individual assessment of each equilibrium variable:

Thus, we can check directly if the current interest rates are below (accommodative stance) or above (restrictive stance) their longer run forecast.

Otherwise, we find that they have:

Growth was upgraded for 18E and 19E

Inflation unchanged in 18E and downgraded in 19E

in 19E Fed Funds unchanged

Thus, as far as they are concerned and going by these, figures policy is indeed still accommodative, but this is frankly semantics. It only matters if we agree on the long run rates of each variable: GDP growth, unemployment, inflation, and we don't.

The whole theory pushed by the sell side was that the removal of the "accommodative" stance means we are close to neutral and thus, close to the end of the hiking cycle. The idea is charming but makes no sense when we see that their longer run projected Fed funds increased by 10bps: They intended for the cycle to be longer not shorter.

The second matter that is of note is the addition of Clarida and, more generally, the casting for 19E voting members.

The chart above, courtesy of Nomura, gives us an idea of each member's inclination, but there are a few assessments I disagree with:

I believe Clarida is a super dove who has very similar views to mine on inflation and will consistently be dovish. At PIMCO where he worked before, Clarida spearheaded the concept of new neutral and lower for longer interest rates (and that allowed PIMCO to beat a lot of people in bond returns).

Brainard is an ex-dove, since Yellen departed she has become a super hawk. Her latest speech on raising the short-term r* is a testimony to this. Is she perhaps adapting to the new Fed board? That would require a separate article where I dissect the speech in question because I (and the market along with many commentators) don't see what data prompts her to lean so hawkish suddenly.

It is this same Lael Brainard, who is currently outhawking everyone, that said one year ago:

To what extent does it make sense to look through the recent low inflation readings on the grounds they are transitory? It appears that temporary factors, such as discounted cell phone plans, are pushing down inflation to some extent this year. By the same token, it is likely that other temporary factors - for example, prescription drug prices - boosted inflation last year. Going forward, we should see a temporary boost to headline inflation due to Hurricane Harvey's effect on gasoline prices that I mentioned earlier. Temporary factors, by their nature, have little implication for the underlying trend in inflation. In contrast, what is troubling is five straight years in which inflation fell short of our target despite a sharp improvement in resource utilization. It is instructive to put the shortfall in inflation in recent years in perspective by comparing inflation in the past few years with the last time the economy was in the neighborhood of full employment - namely, just before the financial crisis. In particular, over the past three years, unemployment has averaged roughly 5 percent. Similarly, over the three years ending in early 2007 - before the unemployment rate started rising - the unemployment rate also averaged 5 percent. Despite a similar degree of resource utilization, core inflation averaged 2.2 percent from 2004 to 2007, notably higher than the comparable three-year average inflation rate today of 1.5 percent. Why is inflation so much lower now than it was previously? The fact that the period from 2004 to 2007 had inflation around target with similar unemployment rates casts some doubt on the likelihood that resource utilization is the primary explanation.3 Similarly, a 12-quarter average is typically long enough that temporary factors should not be the dominant concern[..] Why might underlying inflation expectations have moved down since the financial crisis? One simple explanation may be the experience of persistently low inflation: Households and firms have experienced a prolonged period of inflation below our objective, and that may be affecting their perception of underlying inflation. A related explanation may be the greater proximity of the federal funds rate to its effective lower bound due to a lower neutral rate of interest.

Source : Governor L. BRAINARD Sept. 2017

This is what we call a U-turn.

Lastly, a special mention for Ester George who is a classic inflationist, the kind who was anti QE since the start and still is.

Q. You voted repeatedly to curtail the Fed's final round of bond purchases, known as QE3. Looking back, do you still regard that final push as a mistake? A. I'm still concerned about QE3 because of how it complicates monetary policy going forward, because of the amount of accommodation it provides. I think the challenge I felt then and I think is still true today, is that when central banks are at that zero lower bound, this move into unconventional measures to try to overcome that, we don't know how those will turn out. We don't. And so I think time will tell. Maybe I'll be completely wrong and these will be harmless. On the other hand, I think we cannot ignore the potential cost of those. Do three years tell me I shouldn't have been concerned, or that those concerns were warranted? I think it's too soon to tell.

Source: NYTimes Interview

Overall, this casting is neutral, but I trust that Clarida, who will join the Fed as a Vice Chair, to moderate what Quarles and Mester have been telling Powell up till now. Powell himself is a sponge who doesn't really have the tools or credibility to form scientific opinions of his own. He does seem to have an open mind and a good head on his shoulders.

Market Reaction

Rate proxies: TLT and TIP show that the FOMC was not able to outhawk the very hawkish expectations built into the rates complex and rallied.

Growth and solvability proxies: HYG, LQD, WYDE: all were fine and in the green yesterday so nothing on this front.

Equities: QQQ gave up the gains for the day, SPY is still close to ATH, so for the market so far, nothing has really changed. It appears now that buying the dip was indeed the right thing to do.

Why this meeting matters and what to take from it

Let's review what is required in order to predict monetary policy: First, you need a firm grasp on the data and your forecasts must be correct, but even more importantly, you need to understand what the Fed's reaction to any given dataset will be.

Are they prompt in being dovish in front of neutral data points for example? Are they ideologically hawkish to the point of hiking no matter what the data is? This is why so much effort and time is spent following their speeches and scrutinizing every press release.

My assessment of the Fed today is that they have created an outcome that is asymmetric at this stage. We've established in the previous sections that the 2019 cast will arguably present a slightly more dovish tone. Specifically, the involvement of Richard Clarida in a senior capacity will really add another authoritative and technocratic voice that will allow Powell to defend dovish postures.

At the same time, they've raised expectations with regards to Fed hikes to as high as it is possible in my assessment given their macro-economic forecasts: it is absolutely unjustifiable to keep hiking every quarter while you are projecting for inflation to cool down as soon as 2H19.

Many Fed watchers, including Bloomberg's Ricadonna, who, in my opinion, is one of the best US economic data forecasters, have highlighted that not everything is rosy in the US economy: Housing, oil prices and emerging markets can all be highlighted. But perhaps, more importantly, given their mandate, inflation has missed expectations recently. Yet the Fed has sent hiking expectations for December to as high as 76%, while we still have months of data that should and will affect their assessment. My point is the barrier for them at this point is very high, and thus, I predict that, absent any US data surprises, it's safe to say Fed expectations and thus rates will stall if not start falling.

This idea of assuming the worst and then cooling off seems to be the favored pattern of the Powell-led Fed. Recall how Powell's first appearance crashed the market 1% when he told members of the Senate banking committee that the US economy was "overheating" only to dial that back the next day.

Risks to view

I Will be watching the US Citi Economic surprise index in general but also key data points, including inflation and average hourly earnings. As we can see below, the US CESI has already lost plenty of ground and is now only barely positive.

Conclusion and recommendations

The Fed is playing it too safe by raising expectations too high with regards to the number of hikes and where they might stop. A new cast in 2019 is going to add a credible dovish layer to the Fed that will require the hikes to be justified by the data more than has been the case in 2018, thus making the outcome of FOMC meetings an asymmetric opportunity.

Recommendations: Long LQD, TLT, TIP, GLD, HYG (if you believe oil will not crash), FXE or short DXY (go long on the Italian budget story dips unless you think that situation will blow up, I do not.)

I don't have a good view on oil right now, so I will personally go with TLT, FXE on dips.

