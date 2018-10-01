Will Winnebago Crack Too?

Source: Truck Trend Network

Over the past few years RV industry sales have been white hot. Sales have practically defied logic and have inured to the benefit of shareholders in publicly-traded RV companies like Winnebago (WGO) and Thor (THO). I suspected when industry sales faltered the stocks of these companies would fall hard. That time could be nearing.

Winnebago Is Growing Like A Bad Weed ...

In the past I was skeptical about Winnebago's true revenue and earnings growth. It acquired Grand Designs in late 2016 for $500 million, which goosed growth. That deal has been consummated and its current results are on an apples-to-apples basis versus the prior year.

In its most-recent quarter Winnebago's revenue was up 18% Y/Y, which was impressive. Revenue from Motorized homes was up 3%, driven by sales of new products, including the new Class C that was introduced during the quarter. Sales of Towables grew an eye-popping 33% on strong organic growth from the Grand Design and Winnebago branded lines. The company benefited from overall growth in the Towables RV market, but it also took market share across both brands.

Total deliveries of nearly 13,000 were up 23% Y/Y. Motorhome deliveries did not grow at all, while deliveries of Towables grew 31%. Of note is that the average sales price ("asp") was stagnant - asp for Motorhomes was flat, while asp for Towables rose 1%. The lack of traction in pricing could make Winnebago solely dependent upon unit sales for future revenue growth. If unit sales stagnate then the top line could fall hard.

The Backlog Is Impressive ...

So far Winnebago is delivering on its key metrics, and the backlog continues to rise despite strong growth in deliveries. The backlog for Motorhomes and Towables grew 36% and 16%, respectively. With a total backlog worth over $500 million Winnebago has over 90% of its quarterly revenue practically in the bag. Next quarter's revenue could be predictable. However, over the next six to nine months the company may have to work hard to garner new sales in order to drive revenue growth. There's no guarantee its new orders will grow, making future revenue and earnings less predictable.

... But RV Industry Shipments Are Not

RV industry shipments have been white hot over the past few years. Industry RV shipments grew 17% in calendar year 2017 to a record 505,000 units. Through year-to-date August 2018 RV shipments were about 348,000, up 4% Y/Y. Most of that growth came in the first four months of the year. Sales began to crack in the May 2018, falling 2%. For the month of August they were down by double digits. Slowing or declining industry shipments will likely create headwinds for Winnebago.

Shipments are tracking below industry-wide projections of 7% growth for 2018. Last month Thor reported that its unit sales fell Y/Y in the high single digit range and its backlog fell by about 40%. Thor's performance combined with weak industry shipment data sounds foreboding for Winnebago. Thor is much larger than Winnebago in terms of sales. If it catches cold then who is say Winnebago will not catch pneumonia?

Conclusion

Thor is cracking. Will Winnebago crack next? WGO is off more than 20% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Sell WGO.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WGO, THO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.