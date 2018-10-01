Fiserv: A Solid Fintech Firm

A solid fintech firm

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is a fintech firm specializing in account processing systems, payment processing products and services in electronic, mobile, internet and card arena, and check processing and risk management tools. The firm’s customers include banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. In its latest quarter, Fiserv posted 2% quarterly growth compared to the same quarter the previous year, with 7 percent growth in the payments segment and 5 percent decline in the financial segment. For the first six months of 2018, GAAP revenue increased 3 percent to $2.86 billion compared to the prior-year period, with 7 percent growth in the payments segment and 3 percent decline in the financial segment. In order to value Fiserv, I have used a DCF model and a relative value model. My DCF model suggests that Fiserv is correctly priced at $83, but relative value shows mixed results. Combining all the factors, Fiserv is a buy.

Source: Data from Stockrow

Fundamentals speak louder than… anything

Fiserv has maintained an average gross margin of 44% for last five years, with 26% average in EBIT margin, 16% in profit margin and 19% in FCF margin for the same period. To put things into perspective, I have computed industry average benchmarks and Fiserv has outperformed many of its peers on the basis of a multitude of indicators. The peers include Fidelity National (FIS), Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), Global Payments (GPN), Worldpay (WP) and Intuit (INTU). Although average gross margins were lower than the industry average, operating margin, net income margin and FCF margin have been higher than the industry average consistently.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Industry Gross Margin 54% 54% 53% 54% 53% 52% Fiserv Gross Margin 42% 42% 43% 45% 46% 47% Industry EBIT Margin 20% 21% 19% 21% 20% 22% Fiserv EBIT Margin 24% 24% 26% 24% 29% 28% Industry NI Margin 12% 12% 11% 13% 12% 16% Fiserv NI Margin 14% 14% 15% 14% 17% 22% Industry FCF Margin 13% 17% 18% 16% 18% 18% Fiserv FCF Margin 15% 16% 20% 19% 21% 21% Industry Debt to Assets 24% 29% 30% 33% 36% 22% Fiserv Debt to Assets 38% 40% 41% 46% 47% 48%

Source: Data from Stockrow, calculations by the author

On the other hand, debt has been increasingly funding a large portion of the asset base compared to the peers. But so far the debt growth has not been problematic at all for Fiserv, as indicated by its superior bottom lines and yearly operating cash flows of more than a billion dollars for the last five years. As of December 2017, the firm has had $4.9 billion in total debt.

Opportunities are handful

Fiserv’s sales pipeline under DNA (account processing system, acquired in 2013) is rapidly growing. In its latest quarter, Fiserv has added 11 clients to go live on DNA in the quarter and the firm expects nearly 30 to go live for the year, roughly half of which are institutions with assets over $1 billion. The firm is also gaining momentum in its digital channel payment processing; Mobiliti (digital sales processing system) has featured 24% growth in its subscriber base, reaching over 7.5 million in absolute numbers. Fiserv expects to have more than 300 clients in production this year which represents roughly a sixfold increase for the year. Fiserv’s electronic payment processing product Zelle is gaining momentum too; Zelle transactions in the quarter were up more than 40% sequentially, and through June 30 were up more than 15 times the prior year's level. Its latest addition under BillMatrix (enables a variety of health payment options across multiple platforms and channels) is Blue Shield of California, one of the largest blue plans in the United States.

Risk Exposure

Fiserv is exposed to interest rate risk and market price risk through its outstanding debt, investments of subscriber funds and foreign currency. The firm manages its debt structure and interest rate risk through the use of fixed- and floating-rate debt. Based on its outstanding debt with variable interest rates at December 31, 2017, the firm estimates that a 1% increase in its borrowing rate would increase annual interest expense in 2018 by approximately $16 million. On the other hand, while processing electronic payment transactions, the firm invests funds received from its subscribers into short-term, highly liquid investments. Fiserv estimates that a 1% increase or decrease in applicable interest rates would not have a material impact on its annual income from continuing operations. Fiserv has foreign operations which exposes it to currency exchange risk; as of December 31, 2017, the firm entered into foreign currency forward exchange contracts with notional value of approximately $150 million. Fiserv estimates that a 10% adverse move as of December 31, 2017, would not materially impact its annual income from continuing operations or financial position.

Valuation

My DCF model indicates that Fiserv’s intrinsic value is approximately $83, indicating that the firm is correctly priced in the market. In order to compute Fiserv’s intrinsic value, I have made a number of assumptions. Initial revenue growth is taken to be 5%, which is 50 bps higher than the firm’s lower guidance. Cost of sales, selling expenditures, income tax expense and capital expenditures are all assumed to be close to the long-term historical averages. Weighted average cost of capital is assumed to be 10.78% and exit multiple (EV/EBITDA) is taken to 22x, which I think is fair for a fintech firm from a selling perspective. On the other hand, relative value shows mixed results. P/E and EV/EBITDA indicate that Fiserv is undervalued, while P/B shows that the firm is slightly overvalued.

Source: Data from Stockrow, projections by the author (can be found in the notes section)





Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

A substantial portion of Fiserv’s sales is generated from institutional customers, which ensures that Fiserv has a high degree of product reliability. This is also reflected in the top notch fundamentals the firm has demonstrated over a good period of time, both in top and bottom lines. Growth driven by account processing systems and electronic and mobile payment systems have been impressive, with rapid customer additions every quarter. Combining all the factors, Fiserv is a buy.

Notes

*The following table shows forecast inputs and implied margins as a result of the forecast. Vis (visual) depicts the forward trend.

*implied avg (average) spread: Average forecast rate vs. average historical rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FISV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.