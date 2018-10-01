Consolidation Of South And Latin American Cable Companies By John Malone Will Lead To High Long-Term Returns

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Philip Brossy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

I believe that Liberty Latin America (LILA) (LILAK) will experience above- average-returns in the next five years from synergies of cost savings and increased profitability by continuing to consolidate South America and Latin America cable companies and is currently greatly undervalued. LILAK is a telecommunication services company based primarily in Chile (where they essentially have a monopoly), Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and other areas of the Caribbean. The company was spun off a couple years ago from Liberty Global (LBTYA) as a tracking stock, and then fell over 50% to today's levels. This past January, the tracking stock was spun off into common stock. Currently, LILAK trades at around $20 per share.

Management seems to believe that above average returns are attainable. In the past two weeks, $4.3 million worth of stock has been purchased by the CFO, CEO, and a board member who is actually the former chairman of Charter. Management has aligned their financial interests with their shareholders' interests, which could be looked at as a good sign for the future stock price. Additionally, John Malone owns 6% ($130 million) of LILAK, which is worth more than his 2% stake in Liberty Global. He also bought $40 million worth this past fall at levels at $23-$26 a share, which is over 20-25% higher than levels today. Some people say that John Malone rivals Buffet in investment expertise and he is a genius at capital allocation by utilizing debt to expand.

Cable is a very stable business because when cable businesses can offer a bundle with phone, internet, and TV services all in one, the subscriber is a lot less likely to switch to a competitor. This business creates an ideal cash flow stream, so more leverage than is typical of other businesses have can be used to the benefit of equity holders. Likewise, as more subscribers are added, deals with the content producers tend to become more favorable because of the improved leverage in negotiations. As a cable company gets bigger, more synergies are possible, as more acquisitions are able to be made as it makes more sense for the smaller companies to sell. This cycle creates a competitive moat that gets stronger and bigger over time. Malone was able to average 25% returns for his investors for over 20 years with his first cable company.

Essentially, the same exact cycle has started to occur with LILAK, yet without the recent share price appreciation. Latin America is the most fragmented telecommunications market and fastest growing region as well. LILAK is the industry leader in the areas in which they operate. In 2005, LILAK owned 50% of Metropolis-Intercom, the second largest cable company in Chile. The biggest cable company in Chile was VTR. At the time, VTR was going through a period of financial distress, so LILAK bought up shares and eventually forced the biggest operator to sell the entire business to them in the end of 2005. This is one of the first examples of the cycle that Malone started in America in the 1970s. With every acquisition they have been able to increase cash flow and have increased EBITDA margins at astonishing rates.

In five years after the Chile merger, OCF margin increased from 30% to 40%, revenue increased over 400%, and operating cash flow increased over 500%. In Puerto Rico, a similar situation occurred when LCPR was bought and formed to control 60% of the fragmented cable industry on the island. Between 2011 to 2016, EBITDA margins increased from 35% to 50% in five years. Moreover, this past winter, LILAK acquired 80% of Cabletica, which is one of the biggest cable operators in Costa Rica for $250 million at only about 6 times EBITDA.

It is trying to consolidate as much of the Caribbean, South America, and Central America as they can. In fact, Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global and executive chairman of LILAK, stated, "Over the past 10 years, we have been building and investing in Europe, now we can become a leading consolidator in Latin America." It has only been in the past couple years that they have been able to make sizable acquisitions, since they are just getting to a dominating position. Acquisitions will start to become larger, with larger synergies

LILAK recently announced it will buy 20% of the Barbados subsidiary it doesn't own for roughly 3.9 times EBITDA. 100% of the subsidy would be worth 8-10 times EBITDA, which shows how management has a long-term perspective on buying parts of cheap telecommunications companies to eventually own the entire company.

With Malone's first cable companies in the U.S., Malone was able to develop the "John Malone Playbook" in which he was able to use cash flow to borrow at cheaper rates than competitors and buy out smaller competitors. Once the competitors were part of the larger whole, the combined companies would generate more efficiencies and synergies. The services offered can be offered at cheaper prices in larger, regional areas, so smaller competitors are forced to either sell or lose business rapidly. Once the company is big enough regionally, no one else can compete.

Why has the company traded so far down? I have a belief that when LILAK was a tracking stock that the value of the underlying business was not fully unlocked, so as more people start to notice the company the full value of the business will be realized. Clearly, in the past year management has shown its conviction that there is a lot more value in the company than the stock price represents.

Additionally, the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico damaged the grid where the power has not yet fully come on until recently. Cash flow and revenue from the company's Puerto Rico's operation are very small amounts of the company (about $2-$3 worth of the share price, since this segment is worth only 10% of LILAK's profitability and revenue), yet the shares have fallen from $25 to $19 since then. As of May 4th, 80% of Puerto Rico is back online and in the end of 2018, all of Puerto Rico will be back online.

I believe that in the long term, higher-than-average returns can be expected from LILAK, especially at today's valuation with an enterprise value of $10 billion and market cap of $3.35 billion. As the company starts to consolidate more cable companies in Latin and South America, more synergies will occur, which will ultimately cause rapid stock price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LILAK, LILA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.