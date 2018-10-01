GE: Sell Until Single Digits

One of Monday's biggest early winners was General Electric (GE). Shares of the name have rallied on the news that CEO John Flannery was replaced, ending his term where shares lost a tremendous amount of value and were booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Unfortunately for investors, this likely is a short term pop that will eventually fade, more so than it already has, as the company has a tough turnaround ahead of it.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As most were expecting, the company announced a substantial write down for the power business, although the $23 billion impairment charge is non-cash. Prior guidance for free cash flow and earnings per share has been removed, with the company not going to meet those targets this year. No new numbers were given, so we'll have to wait until at least the Q3 report for an update on how bad things really are getting.

I'm most curious to hear about how results will be impacted by the rising interest rate situation we are currently in as seen in the chart below. While this helps on the pension front for the company, it makes it more expensive to refinance debts that come due. Add in the weakening financial situation, and that could make the interest situation even more troublesome.

(Source: Econoday 5-year auction page, seen here)

While on the subject of rates, there are a number of investors in GE for its dividend. Last year, there was a 50% cut to the payout, and many are expecting another cut to come, but by how much? Another slice in half to the dividend would put the payout at $0.24, less than a 2% yield at current stock prices, which would be a yield less than most short term US treasuries.

A dividend cut would really make the stock a sell on valuation in my opinion. If earnings per share fall to say $0.75, the stock would be trading at 16.3 times that figure. That's a premium to the historical average for the S&P 500, and it would be for a company that's slashing its dividend with flatlining revenues and declining net income. This is also a situation where the US economy is doing quite well, and a number of other countries doing well, so what happens if things turn just a little bit south?

While GE shares are up on Monday thanks to a CEO change, the stock has already lost a considerable part of its rally. Personally, I think the decline is likely to continue, at least into the single digits, until the new management team is able to stabilize results and get the overall financial situation to a better place. With earnings and cash flow guidance being removed, nobody knows how bad things really are, or how much the dividend will be cut. Remember, the financial crisis closing low was $6.66, a long way down from here if we were to hit that value again. Even if shares were to trade for say 12 times $0.75 in EPS, which would seem like a reasonable valuation in this case, that's a stock that would be worth just $9.00 per share.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.