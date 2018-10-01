Cannabis Play: New Age Beverages Corporation Seems Undervalued

New Age Beverages Corporation reported a loan equal to $1.47 million that the it will have to pay in 2018. The interest paid on this loan was equal to 10% per annum.

Intangible assets impairments could push the price down in the near future. It is a serious risk to be measured very carefully.

New Age hired Roth Capital to raise new capital, which will serve to finance its working capital needs and for creating a new CBD-infused beverage brand.

The company trades at 2x forward sales, which seems cheap. If the company continues growing revenues at the same rate, the ratio and the share price should increase.

With 106.26% y/y revenue growth and after announcing that it would sell its CBD-infused beverage brand, New Age Beverages (NBEV) seems undervalued at 2x forward sales. Marijuana companies are trading at super high valuations. Why did this company not trade higher? The company seems to have some financial risk, but the market opportunity seems very significant.

Very recently, Roth Capital noted that it was helping the company in selling shares to receive $50 million. If the investment banker is successful, the new money could be a game-changer for the stock price.

Source: Prospectus

Business: Inorganic Growth And A Potential Marijuana Trade

Founded on April 26, 2010 and currently headquartered in Colorado, New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company developing and marketing 100% organic and natural products.

Source: Company’s Website

The most interesting on this name is that it seems to be growing at large pace through the acquisition of different competitors in the United States. In the last four years, the company has acquired more than six entities, which has provided new brands, intellectual property, and know-how. The following is the list of businesses acquired:

On April 1, 2015, the company acquired B&R Liquid Adventure.

In 2016, New Age acquired Xing Beverage, LLC, New Age Beverages, LLC, Aspen Pure, LLC, and New Age Properties.

In March 2017, New Age acquired the assets of Maverick Brands.

In June 2017, the company acquired Premier Micronutrient Corporation.

As a result of these transactions, financial analysts assessing New Age Beverages Corporation should understand whether the assets acquired are really worth the price paid. Take into account that intangible assets impairments could push the price down in the near future. It is a serious risk to be measured very carefully.

Additionally, the market seems to be very excited thanks to the marijuana fever. New Age Beverages Corporation could team up with a cannabis vendor and launch its own cannabis drinks. The corporate move could undoubtedly push the revenue line up. However, taking into account this possibility, is the current valuation of New Age too high or too cheap?

Current Products

The last annual report listed some of the brands shown below. The list of brands is much longer, so interested investors can visit the company’s website for further details.

Source: Company's Website

Xing: It is a natural, non-genetically modified beverage without high fructose corn syrup. The company sells XingTea, XingEnergy, Xing Craft Brew Collection Tea, and Xing Craft Collection Lemonades in 50 different states and ten countries. The market opportunity of this brand is very large. According to Euromonitor International, total potential revenues were larger than $50 billion, and this brand has been growing at 10.9% CAGR since 2012. With an industry that seems to be expanding at a large pace, investors should note that acquisitions made could have large goodwill. Companies expect further growth, so they are ready to pay a bit more for new assets.

Aspen Pure PH and Aspen Pure Probiotic: With a PH-balanced and artesian-well sourced water obtained from the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Aspen Pure PH seems an interesting way of understanding beverages. In addition, Aspen Pure Probiotic comes with more than 10 billion colony forming units (probiotics). The market size for these two products is also quite large, but they are not growing at a fast rate. According to Transparency International, the bottled water revenue was equal to $198 billion in 2017 with annual growth rate of 6.4%.

Búcha Live Kombucha: It is an organic, non-genetically modified beverage without high fructose corn syrup. Produced with a proprietary manufacturing process, this beverage seems to have the largest potential from the list of brands of New Age. According to Zion Market Research, its segment is growing at a 41% CAGR, and the market opportunity equals revenues of $1.48 billion.

With brands that seem to be acquiring market share at a high pace, investors should expect revenues to grow at a large pace as well. Investors should also notice that, as of today, the current market share of New Age Beverages is small. According to Euromonitor and Booz & Company, the beverage industry has $870 billion in annual revenue. New Age reported revenues of $52.18 million in 2017, which means that its market share should be about 0.006%.

Additionally, the number of intangibles and goodwill should be significant. Keep in mind that the company discounts high growth when it makes an acquisition. Finally, the know-how and the patents accumulated should be significant as well.

106.26% y/y Revenue Growth

With revenues increasing at 106.26% y/y to $52.18 million in 2017, the growth investors should appreciate New Age Beverages Corporation. The company does not show a large gross profit margin. Its gross profit was equal to $12.39 million in 2017. However, if revenues keep growing at this pace, investors will not care much about the margins.

Is this level of growth sustainable? The company acquired several businesses in 2015, 2016 and 2017, so revenue growth has increased as a result of recent acquisitions. Investors should not expect this level of revenue growth if New Age does not acquire more companies in the future.

Regarding potential catalysts for the revenues of New Age, two catalysts seem to exist. Firstly, if the company is able to launch its new line of cannabis beverages, revenue should increase. Keep in mind that the cannabis industry is growing at a high pace, which should help New Age sell more. In addition, if the post-acquisition integration of the new acquisitions is properly done, it could help New AGE enhance revenue. Keep in mind that sales departments may share contacts and the combined know-how could increase.

As far as the income level is concerned, the company is not profitable. With losses of $3.53 million in 2017, the general and administrative losses seem too large, equal to $13.94 million. New Age Beverages should definitely reduce its operational expenses if it wants to become profitable in the long term. After checking this profit and loss account, value investors will not even look at what the company does. With that, growth investors will not care about the losses if revenue growth keeps moving up. With this in mind, revenue is what investors will supervise every quarter. If that does not function, share price should decline rapidly.

Source: 10-K/A

Balance Sheet: Goodwill And Intangible Assets Comprise Of 66.17% Of The Total Amount Of Assets

As said, New Age Beverages Corporation acquired a large amount of businesses recently. The result can be seen in the balance sheet. In 2017, the company reported $21.23 million in goodwill, and $23.55 million in intangible assets were acquired from other businesses. In total, these assets represent 66.17% of the total amount of assets, which seems a bit worrying. Bear in mind that if accountants have to impair these assets, the book value per share would decline making the share price collapse.

Source: 10-K/A

It is a bit difficult to decide whether the company paid a fair price for the companies acquired. With that, assessing the assets acquired seems a good practice. Regarding the intangible assets, the company has a large amount of customer relationships, license agreements, patents, and trade names. Determining its real value and whether it is a risk for shareholders and investors is difficult.

Source: 10-K/A

The prospectus reported the business acquired and the goodwill amount registered. Let’s tell it clearly; the goodwill paid seems quite significant. In the acquisition of Xing Beverage, LLC, the company paid $19.99 million, and 22.5% was goodwill.

Source: 10-K/A

Additionally, in the acquisition of Maverick in 2017, the company paid a goodwill equal to 46.3% of the total amount of assets acquired, which seems a significant amount. The goodwill paid for PMC was also significant, 32.18% of the total amount of assets:

Source: 10-K/A

Source: 10-K/A

Finally, the company also paid Marley Beverage Company, LLC, $19.40 million with goodwill of $9.41 million, 48.54% of the total amount of assets acquired.

Source: 10-K/A

With that about the acquisitions, there is another significant risk to mention. The recent revenue growth is due to the acquisitions of other companies. If New Age Beverages Corporation adds new businesses every year, the revenue growth will not be that significant. Take a look at the image below. The growth in 2013 and 2014 was very small. The company increased revenue at a high pace thanks to acquisitions in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Liabilities

On the liability front, the amount of liabilities does not seem very worrying. The total amount of liabilities was equal to $14.93 million in 2017, which seems a small amount as compared to the total amount of assets. With that, the main risk is the current amount of debt. The company may not have sufficient liquidity to pay it. Take into account that notes payable were equal to $3.427 million in 2017:

Source: 10-K/A

The company noted that contractual obligations were not that significant. Have a look at it in the image below:

Source: 10-K/A

However, the company reported a loan equal to $1.47 million that the company will have to pay in 2018. Also, note that the financial risk was quite elevated. The interest paid on this loan was equal to 10% per annum:

Source: 10-K/A

Valuation

Assuming 42.506 million shares outstanding at $4.21, the market capitalization will be equal to $178.95 million. With $0.28 million in cash and assuming debt of $3.42 million, the net debt equals $3.14 million, and the enterprise value equals $182.09 million. Forward revenues of $90 million seem adequate after showing 106.26% y/y revenue growth. Additionally, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $5.182 million after showing $0.212 million in 2016, so assuming $10 million in 2017 seems reasonable.



Source: Prospectus

With these numbers in mind, the company trades at 2x forward sales, which seems cheap. If the company continues growing revenues at the same rate, the ratio and the share price should increase. In addition, New Age trades at 18x forward EBITDA, which is not elevated. If the recent acquisitions are properly done and expenses are reduced, the EBITDA could increase, which could reduce the EV/EBITDA ratio.

The biggest players in the beverage industry are trading at higher valuations than New Age Beverages Corporation. Take a look:

Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGF) trades at 2.84x sales and 13.87x EBITDA.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) trades at 2.73x sales and 13.58x EBITDA.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) trades at 6.62x sales and 20.45x EBITDA.

CBD-Infused Beverage Brand And Roth Capital - Is This A Buy Right Now?

New Age recently reported that Roth Capital is helping the company in raising $50 million, which will be used to create a new CBD-infused beverage brand. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Form 424B5

Buying shares right now does not seem ideal. Keep in mind that the company is about to sell shares to investors, which should lead to stock dilution. Waiting a bit to see if the company is able to raise capital seems interesting. Additionally, assessing the new CBD-infused beverage brand may also be beneficial once the company releases it.

Conclusion

With revenues growing at a large pace, New Age Beverages Corporation seems a bit undervalued at 2x forward sales. There seems to be some financial risk. The company will need to pay a loan of $1.47 million in 2018, and it does not seem to have sufficient cash to pay it. Additionally, keep in mind that the company needs some money to manage its working capital needs.

Waiting a bit seems the most interesting strategy right now. Buying shares right now is risky because Roth Capital is selling shares of New Age, which could push the share price down. In addition, waiting a bit will permit assessing the CBD-infused beverage brand that the company is about to release. Trading on more information is always beneficial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.