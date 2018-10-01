Livent Files Proposed Terms For $380 Million IPO

LTHM is growing quickly but the IPO isn't cheap and the firm's earnings are a fraction of public competitors.

The company provides lithium compounds to the electric vehicle battery industry, as well as specialty polymers and greases.

Livent aims to raise $380 million from the sale of its common stock in a spin-out from parent firm FMC.

Quick Take

Livent (LTHM) intends to raise $380 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides lithium compounds used primarily for Electric Vehicle [EV] batteries, in addition to selling polymers and greases.

LTHM is growing revenue and other financial metrics quickly but the IPO isn't cheap.

Company & Technology

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Livent was formed in 2018 to provide battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal to the EV industry.

The firm is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of FMC (FMC), which will transfer all relevant lithium production assets and IP to Livent, in return for payments and a continued share of ownership, which is currently undetermined.

Management is headed by President and CEO Paul W. Graves, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Managing Director of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs.

Livent has extracted lithium brine at its operations at the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina for more than 20 years and has been producing lithium compounds for over 60 years.

Below is a summary graphic showing the firm’s evolution throughout its history:

(Source: Livent S-1/A)

The company has over 60 years of continuous production experience, applications, and technical expertise and deep customer relationships.

Customers for its products include major EV (Electric Vehicle) battery makers, which have indicated a strong increase in demand for performance lithium compounds.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the firm grows its revenue base, per the table below:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 3.8% 2017 3.9% 2016 4.5%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the total Lithium-Ion battery market is projected to grow to $93.1 billion by 2025, which represents a relatively high CAGR of 17% during the period between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, portable consumer electronics, and grid storage systems owing to its high energy density and high safety level.

The Energy Storage Systems segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of 21%, owing to the developments in wind and solar PV in countries, such as Germany, China, and the U.S.

Major competitors produce lithium compounds include:

SQM (SQM)

Albemarle (ALB)

Tianqi

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF)

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:JIAXF)

Financial Performance

LTHM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Sharply increased gross profit

Consistently increasing gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Livent S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $210.7 million, 50.9% increase vs. prior

2017: $347.4 million, 31.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $264.1 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $106.0 million

2017: $148.8 million

2016: $88.3 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 50.3%

2017: 42.8%

2016: 33.4%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $18.0 million

2017: $58.3 million

2016: $51.0 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1.5 million in cash, $86.8 million in total liabilities, and net parent investment of $463.5 million.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($5.4 million).

IPO Details

LTHM intends to sell 20 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $380.0 million, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to make a distribution to FMC and to fund origination fees associated with our revolving credit facility.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets, and Nomura.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 10, 2018.

