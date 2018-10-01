Elastic IPO: Amazing Business, But It Seems Overvalued

The company is not profitable at the net income level. It seems to be burning cash at a fast rate, which seems to be a serious risk.

The company seems to be trading a bit overvalued as compared to peers. 8.06x forward sales seems a bit expensive with Micro Focus International trading at 3.69x sales.

It is currently estimated that the initial public offering price per share will be between $26.00 and $29.00.

Elastic and its software Elastic Stack can store information from any source in multiple formats and execute search and analysis tasks in milliseconds or less.

With a large industry emerging around big data, companies like Elastic (ESTC), which helps execute search and analysis, are growing at a high pace. ESTC is showing 81.37% revenue growth with large gross profit margins. It is a stock to be followed closely after the IPO goes live. With that, the only issue on this name is the price of the shares. The company is selling shares at 8.06x forward sales, which seems expensive as compared to other software competitors. Waiting for the dip seems to be the smartest strategy here.

Source: Prospectus

Almost all the big investment banks are working on this deal. It is another very beneficial feature on this name. It will retain the attention of many institutional investors.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Elastic and its software Elastic Stack can store information from any source in multiple formats and execute search and analysis tasks in milliseconds or less.

Source: Prospectus

Mentioning some of the clients and the way they use Elastic seems the way to proceed on this name. Take a look at how Uber (UBER), Walgreens (WBA), Tinder, Adobe (ADBE), and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) utilize Elastic:

“When you hail a ride home from work with Uber, Elastic helps power the systems that locate nearby riders and drivers. When you shop online at Walgreens, Elastic helps power finding the right products to add to your cart. When you look for a partner on Tinder, Elastic helps power the algorithms that guide you to a match. When you search across Adobe’s millions of assets, Elastic helps power finding the right photo, font, or color palette to complete your project. As SoftBank monitors the usage of thousands of servers across its entire IT environment, Elastic helps power the processing of terabytes of daily data in real time.” Source: Prospectus

With 350 million downloads in the last five years and 100,000 Meetup members, the company’s open source and proprietary software seems to be unique and new in the market. The prospectus reads that the net expansion rate was 142% as of July 31, 2018, and 5,500 customers in 80 countries use Elastic. Why is this product so innovative?

The New Strengths Of Elastic’s Products

The following items seem to be making Elastic a great tool for organizations requiring reliable software to manage large data sets. The report provides a longer list of capabilities, but the following features seem to be the most significant innovations:

More Speed: The company’s software provides real-time search of large amounts of structured and unstructured data in milliseconds. The following comment was found in reddit.com about the speed of Elastic:

Source: Reddit

Potential to Scale Massively: Thanks to its ability to divide search indices into different pieces named shards, it is very easy to scale with Elastic.

Flexibility: Elastic is able to assess any data form, which helps users generate insights from different sources providing different types of information. Additionally, the fact that Elastic can be used with user’s existing systems provides even more flexibility and lowers barriers. The image below provides an example of the use of Elastic with databases MySQL and MongoDB and different types of data:

Source: Company’s Website

Extensibility: There is a part of the software that is open source, which means that developers can share new ideas with others easily. With that, the large amount of Meetup members shows that Elastic has already created a developer community that helps members. Using new software is always easier. The image below provides an image of some of the forums created for the developing community:

Source: Elastic Stack Community

Market Opportunity: $45 billion

The market opportunity is not small. According to information from IDC, the total addressable market is equal to $45 billion in 2018. However, that’s not the most interesting thing. The most seducing aspect is the impressive growth of the market size. Keep in mind that in 2012, the TAM was equal to $3 billion, 15x less than that as of today. The growth of the big data and analytics software segment seems to be what is revolutionizing the use of Elastic. As of today, the TAM of this segment equals $23 billion. Take a look at it in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

81.37% Revenue Growth

With revenues growing at 81.37% y/y in 2018 to $159.93 million, this name will be followed closely by growth investors. The company is not profitable at the net income level. It seems to be burning cash at a fast rate, which seems a serious risk. With that, growth investors will be interested in the revenue growth and the gross profit margins. Net income loss in high-growth companies is usual, so the market will not be really looking at it.

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Cash Comprises Of 28.8% Of The Total Amount Of Assets

With an asset/liability ratio equal to 1.24x, the financial shape of Elastic seems stable. In addition, the company has a good amount of liquidity. The cash in hand equals $51.07 million, 28.80% of the total amount of assets. Investors will appreciate this feature. With that, the accounts receivable equals $43.45 million, which is not quite high. Other software companies working for large business usually get paid late and show large amount of receivables than that of Elastic. It is another beneficial feature

.

Source: Prospectus

The amount of liabilities is equal to $142.69 million, which is not that high given the large amount of cash of Elastic. The balance sheet reported deferred revenue of $95.77 million, which is not ideal. However, with no debt and contractual obligations equal to $66.212, there seems to be financial risk on this name. The images below show the liabilities and the contractual obligations of Elastic:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company did not provide specific information on the use of proceeds from the IPO. With that, it is beneficial that the proceeds will not be used to repay contractual obligations or debt. The following lines provide further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

Using 69.492 million shares outstanding and adding 23.785 million shares issuable upon the exercise of options to purchase ordinary shares, the share count equals 93.277 million shares. At $27.5, the expected market capitalization should be equal to $2.565 billion. With cash in hand after the IPO equal to $225.19 million, the enterprise value would be $2.339 billion.





Source: Prospectus

Assuming 2019 forward revenues of $290 million, the company is selling shares at 8.06x forward sales, which seems expensive as compared to that of peers.

Other competitors are large corporations like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), which provide search tools and SaaS products that compete with the company’s solutions. There are, for example, Google Custom Search Engine and SaaS solutions provided by Amazon Web Services. However, they are not comparable peers of Elastic since they provide many other services different from that of Elastic. The lines below provide further information on the competitors of Elastic:

Source: Prospectus

The size of Micro Focus International (MFGP) makes it a comparable peer. With an enterprise value of $12 billion, the company, with revenue growth of 132.4% and gross profit margin of 78.16%, is trading at 3.69x sales, which is as good as that of Elastic. Does buying shares of MFGP instead of that of Elastic not seem better?

According to the stock chart of MFGP, the company traded much higher in 2017, but it declined in 2018. Take a look at the chart below:

Source: Ycharts

Elastic seems to be new player, and it makes sense that it trades at more expensive valuations than that of old competitors. Keep in mind that MFGP was founded 42 years ago. Take a look at what bloggers said about the software a few years ago. It is still a young solution:

Source: Siddhumehta

With that, 8.06x forward sales seems too much. It is 2.18x the ratio of MFGP. Will the stock price hit the $27.5 mark and then decline like MFGP did in 2018?

Shareholders: A Lot Of Institutional Investors

The assessment of shareholders shows that Elastic received a lot interest from institutional investors. It is quite beneficial. Many more institutions should be interested after reviewing this feature. Directors own 59.8% of the company, thus the market should follow what they do with their shares. If they sell their shares in the near future, the share reaction could be significant. The stock price could decline.

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With impressive revenue growth and large gross profit margins, Elastic is a must-follow name after the IPO goes live. The company seems to be trading a bit overvalued as compared to peers. 8.06x forward sales seems a bit expensive, with Micro Focus International trading at 3.69x sales. With this in mind, the company does not seem to represent an opportunity at the IPO, which does not mean that the market should not follow the stock. Waiting to buy the dip on this name seems to be the correct strategy here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.