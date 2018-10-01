Meg Energy: A Generous Hostile Bid From Husky Energy

Considering the cost structure and the debt profile of MEG Energy, the price Husky offers seems generous.

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) made an offer to acquire MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) for an enterprise value of about C$6.4 billion.

Considering the burden the debt represents for MEG Energy from the cost and risk perspective, the acquisition makes sense. Husky can absorb the debt to decrease the interest costs while reducing the risks.

Also, the offer seems generous. Despite MEG Energy's low netback due to high interest costs, Husky proposes a flowing barrel purchase price of about C$72,000 boe/d.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A hostile offer

This Sunday, Husky Energy proposed a deal to acquire Meg Energy by offering a takeover bid directly to shareholders. Husky indicated:

To date, the MEG Board of Directors has refused to engage in a discussion on the merits of a transaction, giving us no option but to bring this offer directly to MEG shareholders. Source: Husky Energy press release

The same day, MEG Energy's management stated:

No formal offer has been made and MEG shareholders are advised to take no action with respect to any Husky offer until the Board of Directors has had an opportunity to fully review the offer, when received, and to make a recommendation as to its merits. Shareholders will be notified of any recommendation of the Board of Directors through a news release and circular in accordance with applicable securities laws. Source: MEG Energy press release

Husky's management announced being ready to discuss the merit of such a transaction. But the statement below will make the communication difficult.

Despite having top quality assets and demonstrated production growth, MEG has failed to deliver value to shareholders. Source: Husky Energy press release

In any case, the transaction requires the approval of 66 2/3 percent of MEG shareholders. The offer values MEG at about C$6.4 billion, including approximately C$3.1 billion of net debt.

A generous proposition

The equity part of the proposition at C$3.3 billion represents only about 84 percent of the C$3.95 billion book value. Also, considering the share price over the last 12 months, MEG's shareholders could have a mixed feeling about the C$11/share offer.

MEG data by YCharts

The proposed price is way above the share price of the beginning of this year and represents a 37% premium over the current C$8.03 share price. Yet, considering the share price topped C$11 during July 2018, some shareholders may require a higher bid.

But with a mid-range guidance production at 88,500 boe/d, Husky offers a flowing barrel price of about C$72,000 boe/d. Taking into account MEG Energy's costs structure, this offer seems generous.

The table below compares MEG Energy with Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) based on Q2 2018 results. Gear Energy is a smaller Canadian company that produces about 66% of heavy oil. I have added the available information about the Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) Christina Lake production because MEG Energy produces in the same area. I have not included Cenovus' other costs because the company also produces natural gas, which disturbs the comparison.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table illustrates that MEG Energy operating costs are within the mid-range of the two other producers. Realized prices and depletion & depreciation costs are similar. But interest costs are a real drag on the profitability for MEG Energy. With interest costs at C$9.77/boe, the company generated a modest total netback profit per barrel with Q2 2018 prices, even without hedge losses.

Yet, Husky proposes a generous flowing barrel price despite the lower netback for MEG Energy. The market values Gear Energy at C$34,836 boe/d against an offer at about C$72,000 boe/d for MEG Energy.

Source: Author, based on company reports

My flowing barrel valuation of Gear Energy takes into account the Steppe acquisition.

Important financial synergies

The debt is a real threat for MEG Energy. As outlined in the MEG's vision 20/20, the net debt to EBITDA ratio should amount to about 5-6x for 2018.

Source: Presentation September 2018 MEG Energy

Even with a forecast of the net debt/EBITDA ratio at 2-3x by 2020, the level of debt will stay high. Despite the long-term maturities as shown below, the costs of interests reduce the profitability of the company.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A MEG Energy

Also, Fitch and Moody's classify some of the debt as highly and extremely speculative.

Source: Annual information form 2017 MEG Energy

With this acquisition, Husky forecasts "C$100 million per year of expected financial synergies, including debt refinancing with more favorable terms". The financial synergies would represent half of the C$200 million expected synergies.

And based on a mid-range 2018 production of 88,500 boe/d, the financial savings would represent a gain of C$3.1/boe for the MEG Energy production.

Husky plans to leverage its midstream and downstream assets for the remaining C$100 million operational and corporate costs savings.

Conclusion

The details of the offer to MEG Energy's shareholders still have to be communicated in a formal bid circular this week. Depending on the period you consider for the share price history, the offer may appear cheap or generous.

But taking into account the costs and the risks associated with the debt, the C$72,000 boe/d flowing barrel price Husky Energy proposes seems generous.

Also, this acquisition makes sense. The synergies will improve the netbacks for the MEG production while reducing the risks the debt represents.

