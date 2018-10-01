Does Italy Matter For You? Here Are The Actual Numbers

As usual, this is accompanied by some incisive analysis of the current political environment and why this was entirely predictable.

The question asked here by readers is often whether and to what extent Italy matters for assets outside of Italian stocks and bonds.

This might sound strange coming from me, but I'm a little surprised at the fact that sentiment around Italian assets deteriorated further on Monday following Friday's brutal selloff.

I documented the plunge in Italian bank stocks and the demonstrable weakness in the country's bonds on Friday in "Rome Is Burning - Again". In that post, I variously suggested that nobody should have been surprised that League's Matteo Salvini and Five Star's Luigi Di Maio managed to prevail over Finance Minister Giovanni Tria when it came to setting the 2019 deficit target.

This was yet another example of the market simply refusing to countenance the idea that populist politicians are actually beholden to their campaign promises. Generally speaking, politicians break promises, but because populists sometimes rely on grandiose pledges to disaffected voters, they are in many cases under more pressure to deliver than establishment candidates.

There's a lot of appeal to the "I keep my promises" line in a world where voters in Western democracies have become accustomed to the opposite (that is, accustomed to politicians waffling or otherwise failing to deliver once they get elected). The challenge for populists is that the promises they make are in many cases at odds with reality. Please note that I'm not attempting to adopt a pejorative line when I say that. Rather, what I mean is simply that if you define "reality" as the rules set by the "establishment", well then "anti-establishment" movements are "anti-reality" by default.

Far from a subjective, pejorative assessment, that's kind of the whole point, isn't it? Something like this: "The current system isn't working out well, and we're going to overhaul that system."

Smart people can disagree about the relative merits of that approach, but one thing that isn't debatable is that in the transition period between establishment rule and the institution of a system based on populist policies, there will be friction and when it comes to markets, the most relevant type of friction is obviously budget clashes.

Thanks to the dollar's reserve currency status and the safe haven appeal of U.S. Treasurys, the Trump administration has had little problem financing the President's deficit-funded fiscal stimulus. For Italy, the calculus is completely different. Investors have long been wary of Italian bonds, and as noted in the linked piece above, the ECB was almost the only buyer of BTPs during the QE period. As Citi puts it, "every other major investor type was a net seller."

Given that, Italian bond yields are essentially an illusion and the concern headed into the QE taper and the wind down of asset purchases at the end of this year (reinvestment flows notwithstanding) is that once the central bank pulls back from the market, there will be nothing to stop price discovery from reasserting itself. If the market is allowed to determine the clearing price for Italian debt in an environment where the populist government is testing the limits of Brussels' patience when it comes to budget rules, the bottom could fall out.

But my point on Friday was simply that given how crucial it is from a political perspective for Salvini and Di Maio to make good on their promises to voters and given that both men (Salvini especially) have demonstrated a penchant for adopting an aggressive tone towards Brussels, nobody should have been surprised that the deficit target for 2019 came in at 2.4% as opposed to the 1.9% upper limit Finance Minister Tria attempted to set.

And even if folks were inclined to be surprised, I'm not sure they should have been negative 8% in Italian bank stocks worth of surprised.

Fast forward to Monday and I would have expected at least something in the way of a bounce, especially considering the fact that the announcement on NAFTA set a positive tone for risk assets in the new week.

Well, I was wrong. Italian assets ultimately had another bad day, with weakness showing up late in the session. According to traders who spoke to Bloomberg blogger Vincent Cignarella, some Italian banks are now paying 50 bps over LIBOR to swap into dollars.

Around 10:30 AM New York time, BTP futures sank below the lows of the day amid a quick uptick in volumes.

(Bloomberg)

Around the same time, Italian financials pared early gains, before ultimately closing down some 3%, a rather inauspicious sign after Friday's dramatic losses.

(Bloomberg)

2-year yields moved sharply higher late day and before you just gloss over the following chart, do take a moment to note what it shows. 2-year yields have jumped a rather disconcerting ~55 bps in the past two sessions:

(Bloomberg)

Obviously that entails more bear flattening (10Y yields were up 15 bps on Monday) and underscores the near-term risks.

Here's Bloomberg detailing what happened today at a meeting in Luxembourg:

After unveiling plans for a substantial increase in the budget deficit last week, Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria was greeted with little enthusiasm from his colleagues. France’s Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union’s budget restrictions must be respected by everyone while European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said that Italy’s budget amounts to a “very, very significant” deviation from its previous projections and almost certainly violated the rules.

To be clear, the real worry here is that Italy gets downgraded, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Downgrades could engender forced selling and could also have ramifications for Italy vis-à-vis ECB programs. Consider how the cascade effect could unfold, via Goldman's Silvia Ardagna (this is from a note dated September 3):

A one notch downgrade would not represent an immediate threat to BTPs’ inclusion in bond indices (and thus weighting in many bond funds), nor would it immediately threaten BTPs’ eligibility as collateral for ECB operations or asset purchases. However, ratings downgrades would clearly weigh on market sentiment towards Italian government bonds and, in that context, the re-emergence of negative self-fulfilling debt dynamics cannot be ruled out. Consider a scenario in which demand for Italian sovereign bonds falls sharply because BTPs’ inclusion in bond indices comes into question. If investors expect BTPs to be dropped from the indices, they would likely sell Italian bonds ahead of the rating decisions that would formally trigger such exclusion. As sovereign yields rise and borrowing costs for the Italian government increase, the outlook for Italy’s public debt would deteriorate, making the ratings downgrades more likely. This would validate investors’ concerns about the outlook for Italian debt, leading to a further decline in demand, higher yields and more downgrades.

Do note that that isn't some kind of far-fetched doomsday scenario. Rather, that's just how the psychology would work in the event people start to get worried ahead of a ratings decision and it underscores why it's critical that sentiment recovers sometime fairly soon.

Now, I know what you're thinking. Some of my readers on this platform are prone to insisting that anything which doesn't happen on the Nasdaq doesn't matter. Assuming you have zero exposure to anything other than U.S. stocks, that assessment would be correct in 2018, as international turmoil hasn't been able to dent the euphoria on Wall Street.

That said, Italian turmoil does in fact have spillover effects that are quantifiable. In a piece out over the weekend, Goldman notes that developments in Italy probably won't "lead to much contagion across financial markets and hence will not threaten the global outlook for growth." But, contagion effects are real. Consider this color and visual from the same cited note:

We focus on days with significant Italian crisis news and use the change in 10-year BTP yields on those days as our measure of the Italian crisis “shock.” We then regress daily changes in various asset prices on our shock variable to trace out the effects of Italian debt worries on financial markets. We consider the response of 10-year government bond yields, equity prices, trade-weighted exchange rates and our financial conditions indices for major advanced countries.

(Goldman)

Summarized, clockwise from left: flight-to-safety in bonds, selloffs in equities, tightening financial conditions everywhere but Germany and a bid for the dollar and the yen.

So "no", what happens in Italy does not always stay in Italy. In fact, depending on the severity of the bond selloff, the spillovers to other assets are substantial. For context (i.e., in light of Goldman using a 100 bps rise to proxy for a "shock"), here's a look at the daily (bps) change in 10-year Italian yields over the past month:

(Bloomberg)

Make of all this what you will, but now you have the actual numbers when someone asks you "Does Italy matter"?

