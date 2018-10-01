CARBO Ceramics: Long-Run Drivers To Beat Current Headwinds

An overview of CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics (CRR) sells proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. A fall in ceramic proppant sales and the overhang of the last crude oil price crash has haunted CRR. On the other hand, a much-improved energy market and CRR’s value-added products and solutions indicate its recovery is around the corner. In 2018 so far, CARBO Ceramics’ stock price has gone down 26% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 3% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we get into the details, let us understand the business first.

CARBO Ceramics has two operating segments - Oilfield Technologies and Services (86% of Q2 revenues) and Environmental Products and Services (14% of Q2 revenues). In addition to the base ceramic suite of products, CRR’s technology suite of ceramic proppants include KRYPTOSPHERE (ceramic proppant engineered to deliver increased conductivity and durability in the highest closure stress wells), SCALEGUARD (porous ceramic proppant that is infused with scale-inhibiting chemicals), FUSION technology (improves well productivity by forming a stable, high-permeability proppant pack that prevents proppant washout), and CARBOAIR (increases production and EUR from slickwater fracturing operations). CRR’s Environmental Products and Services segment minimizes environmental risks and lowers lease operating expense of the upstream operators.

What’s the stress on CRR’s fundamentals?

According to CRR’s Q2 2018 10-Q, in the past year until Q2 2018, the average price of West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil increased 41% compared to Q2 2017. The recovery in crude oil price led to a 14% increase in North American rig count during the same period. Despite that, CRR has not entirely shrugged off the effect of the industry downturn, which was the most severe in 2014-16. The upstream energy operators, which shrank their capex budget for exploration and production, are still shy of committing big into capex, and are in favor of increasing production through low-cost completions activity than investing in new drillings projects. So, these operators are continuing to use more frac sand than ceramic or resin-coated proppants as a percentage of overall proppant consumption. This has dried up the margin expansion possibilities for technology-driven ceramic producers like CRR. CRR is not finding the current commodity environment suited enough to increase sales of its premium ceramic products, and instead considering lower up-front cost alternatives like frac sand. In Q2 2018, CRR’s revenue from frac sand sales rose 116% year over year.

On the other hand, the market size for base ceramics fell by 85% in North America, according to CRR’s estimates. Base ceramics accounted for 84% of CRR’s FY2014 sales. In 2018, it has declined to ~25% of CRR’s revenues.

So, over the past couple of years, CRR’s margin has been under pressure. See how volatile CRR’s adjusted earnings have been in the past three years, despite revenues improving significantly (181% up) since Q2 2016. CRR has been recording net losses in the past 12 consecutive quarters. There was some respite, though, in Q2 2018. Revenues in the past year until Q2 2018 increased 33%, while gross loss lessened due to a shift in sales mix to more profitable technology and industrial products and increases in sand revenue. Also, there was a drop in idling of equipment in 2018, which saved production costs.

CRR’s ceramic plant capacity is down: Not just the above issues, the continued weakness in CRR’s outlook reflects in the fact that completion of the second phase of the Eufaula plant retrofit program with KRYPTOSPHERE technology was suspended in Q2 as market condition did not improve as expected. This can be delay CRR’s margin expansion prospect. As of June 30, 2018, the value of the retrofitting program totaled approximately 66% of the company’s total construction in progress costs.

This follows the earlier blow to CRR in the form of idling its manufacturing plant in Millen, Georgia. In 2017, CRR also limited its ceramic production at the McIntyre plant. This leaves production primarily from the Eufaula and the Toomsboro plants. The ceramic plant utilization has been quiet for CRR. In FY 2016 and FY2017, its total ceramic plant utilization was approximately 18% of stated capacity. In September 2017, it sold its Kopeysk plant in Russia.

What value do CRR’s innovative products offer?

On the plus side, CRR’s Marshfield plant represents the vast majority of its annual mined sand processing capacity, and its annual production capacity has remained unchanged. The sale of frac sand gives CRR an opportunity to promote associated technology products. What determines the demand for ceramic proppants, besides rig counts and commodity prices, is the adoption of new technology and products. CRR’s premium technology products include KRYPTOSPHERE, CARBOAIR and SCALEGUARD technologies. Let’s understand what values these products bring. KRYPTOSPHERE is a high-performance ceramic proppant engineered to deliver increased conductivity and durability in the highest closure stress wells. These are available in low-density and high-density variants, depending on the nature of the wells and stages per frac. CARBOAIR is an ultra-low-density ceramic proppant technology used to increase production and EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) from slickwater fracturing operations.

What is CRR’s outlook for 2018?

The frac sand sales are likely to come under pressure in the latter half of 2018 as regional sand miners increase production capacity. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data shows that the hydraulic fracturing sand price index declined nearly 5% from June to August this year. This has already put large national operators like CRR and Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) under stress. In effect, HCLP temporarily idled its dry plant operations at its Whitehall facility, although its wet plant remains operational. According to HCLP’s management, the fall in demand was led by “temporary softness in completions activity and frac sand demand”. Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) disclosed on September 26 that it is idling operations at four facilities due to lower market demand. This will reduce CVIA’s proppant producing capacity by 3.3 million tons.

On the positive turn of events, CRR’s management sees its backlog for KRYPTOSPHERE, the GUARD family, and CARBOAIR products higher in the latter half of the year relative to the first half. CRR’s wholly-owned subsidiary StrataGen offers consulting services for the optimization of well completions. Upstream companies’ pursuit of higher production and economic returns should drive up revenues from higher StrataGen. Lower demand for base ceramic resulted from well-related operational issues for CRR in Q2. However, I expect higher revenues from base ceramic product sales in Q3.

CRR’s management also has high hopes from its grinding ceramic media CARBOGRIND and its slip-resistant product ASSETGUARD. Through the GUARD technology, CRR helps reduce costs for the energy producers through preventing well damage, work-overs, and lost production days. This increases production and EUR and lowers lease operating expense. Both of these technologies should generate higher revenue streams in Q3 and Q4 of 2018.

Technology-driven ceramic proppants to drive CRR in the long run

It’s somewhat paradoxical that despite a strong recovery in crude oil price and significant improvement in upstream operators’ sentiment towards investment in new projects, CRR’s value-added products have not taken off. CRR’s technology products and services product line accounted for only 22% of its Q2 2018 revenues. In this context, we should look at the categories of proppants used in the hydraulic fracturing process, and where CRR’s is positioned in the value chain. There are three primary types of proppants: sand, resin-coated sand, and ceramic. Sand is the least expensive proppant, resin-coated sand is more expensive and ceramic proppant is typically the most expensive. The higher strength and more uniform size and shape of ceramic proppant give it an operational edge over the traditional products. This increases the production rate of oil and natural gas from certain well types, which, therefore, increases cash flow for the operators. So, with improved market dynamics, CRR’s relatively high-priced ceramics proppants should get increasing acceptance in the market, thus expanding CRR’s margin in the medium-to-long term.

In addition to value-added ceramic products and solutions, CRR has been focusing on diversifying more into contract manufacturing in recent times. In this, CRR’s processing systems include pelletizing, resin coating, chemical infusion, heat treatment, and particle sizing. Through contract manufacturing, CRR aims to get underutilized plants back to producing cash. CRR’s contract manufacturing now looks to enter into the industrial, agricultural and the construction markets for the third party customers.

In the past year until Q2, CRR’s Environmental Products and Services segment revenues increased 28%. Going forward, CRR expects a higher growth rate for the TANKGUARD tank bases and GROUNDGUARD location liners due to increased drilling activity.

Saint-Gobain (SGOB-U.TI), which manufactures a variety of ceramic proppants, is CRR’s primary competitor around the world. In the U.S., Saint-Gobain’s manufacturing facilities are located in Fort Smith and Bauxite, Arkansas. Saint-Gobain’s High-Performance Materials segment includes ceramics products. In the first half of 2018, the segment saw a 9.2% increase in sales. This was due to steady gains in Asia and emerging countries, the US and Western Europe. Saint-Gobain’s management expects price and margin to improve in the second half of 2018.

Long-term debt and cash flow

CRR’s total debt increased by 17% as of June 30, 2018, compared to a year ago. Per CRR’s debt repayment obligation as of December 31, 2017, it has $27 million repayments scheduled in the next one to three years, while another $65 million is scheduled for repayment in the next three to five years.

CRR’s free cash flow was a negative $30 million in the past four quarters until Q2, primarily because of negative cash flow from operation. Although CRR’s capital expenditure has fallen drastically since 2014, its indebtedness will increase in the coming quarters if it is not able to improve its cash flows significantly. Also, a technology-driven company like CRR needs strong cash flows to invest in research & innovation to stay ahead of its competitors, which means its capex should increase in the future.

Stability in leadership

CRR’s top execs have been serving for a considerable period. Gary A. Kolstad has been the CEO since 2006, while Ernesto Bautista has been the CFO since 2009. Most of its key leadership positions are stable since at least 2017.

Management guidance

According to CRR’s Q2 2018 earnings call, it expects $250 million in FY2018 revenue. This means, in the second half of 2018, it expects revenue to increase 33% compared to the revenues generated in the first half of the year. CRR’s management also expects adjusted EBITDA to turn positive in FY 2018, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA in FY2017.

My estimates

For the second half of 2018, I expect CRR’s revenue growth rate to improve compared to the first half. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference, as well as the value drivers in CRR’s segments. I estimate growth to slow down in Q1 2019 due to the seasonality factor and pick up again in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to continue to improve in the next four quarters. I expect CRR to generate positive adjusted EBITDA from Q4 2019, as high-margin ceramic products start getting higher revenue share in the mix. However, re-selling of frac sand like CARBO Northern White will continue to drag margin expansion. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items, including gain/loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on sale of the business, and gain/loss on derivative instruments.

What does CRR’s relative valuation say?

CARBO Ceramics’ current EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple is not meaningful as a result of negative adjusted EBITDA in the past four quarters. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, CRR’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 23.1x. CRR’s forward EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than its peers’ (SGOB, HCLP, and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)) average of 5.3x. For SGOB, HCLP, and SOI, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters. Read more on SOI in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Shows Strong Growth Momentum.

What’s the take on CRR?

CARBO Ceramics has long been punished for not being able to sell its higher priced ceramic proppants. It has, instead, faced still competition in the traditional frac sand and resin-coated proppant producers, both regionally and at the national level. In effect, CRR has been forced to cut down on capital investments and rationalize its production capacity to lower costs. However, it has started to see its technology-based ceramic products take off in recent times. I think CRR will see strong growth momentum if the crude oil market does not break away from the current bull run. Although CRR’s relative valuation multiples are difficult to compare because of negative earnings in the past, an expected turnaround in margin in 2019 will make CRR a good investment candidate.

