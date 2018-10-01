Royal Nickel: A Spin Out Of Beta Hunt Might Be Warranted

I believe a spin out would maximize shareholder value and allow those shareholders who wish to only hold one of Beta Hunt or Dumont the ability to do so.

Royal Nickel Corporation (RNX.TO)(OTCQX:RNKLF), also known as RNC Minerals, has been a stock on a lot of people's minds since its announcement on September 9th of a massive gold discovery at its Beta Hunt property in Australia. I have already written four blog posts about various aspects of the bullish investment thesis on RNC and fellow Seeking Alpha author Dan Stringer has written a comprehensive overview of the company a couple of weeks ago. My goal with this article isn't to rehash information that is already available on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. My goal is to present a case that I believe a spin out transaction would be a beneficial course of action to all stakeholders involved with RNC. I encourage readers of this article who are activist shareholders in the company to take this idea seriously and perhaps we can influence actions of management and the Board of Directors if they aren't already considering this option.

A press release in March titled "RNC Minerals Sharpens Focus On Advancing Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project; Launches Strategic Alternatives Process For The Beta Hunt Mine" where RNC management disclosed its intent to sell Beta Hunt shows that it does not believe that it is a core asset. The company needed the cash to clean up its balance sheet and fund capital spend on the 28% owned Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project that resides on the opposite end of the world in Canada:

RNC has made the decision that its central strategic focus going forward will be the advancement of the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project - one of the few large-scale, shovel-ready projects positioned to deliver large quantities of nickel and cobalt to market in the next few years. With the positive outlook for nickel and cobalt underpinned by growing demand from electric vehicles, the potential for the Dumont Project to be a large multiple of the value of Beta Hunt, and with one of the industry-leading nickel-cobalt management teams, now is the time to aggressively advance Dumont towards making a decision to begin construction in 2019. With this shift in our focus, Beta Hunt is considered to be non-core to RNC," said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals.

Now thankfully the sale process didn't quite go through before the major gold discovery and management avoided selling a da Vinci painting AND a Honus Wagner baseball card in one box full of items at a garage sale for $20. But that doesn't change the fact that RNC management has already tipped its hand to the market in saying "Hey, what we really want to focus on is Dumont". I think shareholder value could be maximized if these two valuable but disparate assets are separated from one another.

What do I propose? A spin out of Beta Hunt into its own publicly listed entity on the Toronto Stock Exchange [TSX], NASDAQ, and/or Australian Stock Exchange [ASX]. For illustrative purposes in this article, I propose that shareholders get 80% of the company and RNC holds 20%. An alternative to this is that RNC could sell some or all of its 20% stake to private investors who want to get in before the Beta Hunt public listing.

What are the advantages of doing so?

1. It Maximizes shareholder value

This should be the first and most obvious reason for doing a spin out, and the main reason why the Board of Directors should consider this idea. The spin out that I am proposing would result in shareholders maintaining their holdings in RNC as well as getting shares in Beta Hunt stock proportional to their holdings in RNC less than 20% that stays with the company or gets sold off to private investors (with RNC getting the cash for it).

RNC closed Friday with a $336 million CAD market cap. And it didn't get to that valuation because of Dumont and its other projects/minority investments. These assets are very valuable but are getting lost in the shuffle right now as RNC is basically being treated as a Beta Hunt pure play. Not only would shareholders be receiving a real Beta Hunt pure play as part of a spin off, they would be receiving shares in RNC with a very healthy balance sheet (more on that in the next section) that could support major capital spending at Dumont and have plenty of cash left to buy other relevant projects.

There are also tertiary benefits to shareholders in a spin out scenario. For instance, it could ignite a short squeeze because few shorts would want to hold through the transaction knowing that they would now own shares in both companies. RNC could end up paying out a dividend from the cash received in any sale of Beta Hunt stock, which would be beneficial to anyone who holds shares in a tax-sheltered account.

A spin out would give shareholders the ability to hold onto RNC, hold onto the new Beta Hunt shares, sell one but not the other, or sell both.

2. It's a sale without a sale

It's no secret that Beta Hunt was being shopped around because management felt that it was a non-core asset. That has some shareholders worried about what exactly the intention is for the proceeds from the gold boulder discoveries found at Beta Hunt or how competently management will deal with a potential transaction going forward. Under the current corporate structure, if management was to use that cash for capex spending on Dumont or to buy up more nickel properties, many shareholders would raise a big stink because they bought RNC for a large gold discovery. Not nickel or cobalt or copper.

A spin out of Beta Hunt would bring in a substantial cash windfall to RNC just like a sale would, but without fears from shareholders that the company is selling too soon or not getting top price. For instance, if RNC was to sell its proposed 20% stake and the Beta Hunt entity was valued at $400 million at public listing, that would bring in $80 million to the company. If Beta Hunt was valued at a billion dollars after substantially more gold boulders were found, RNC would get a cash windfall of $200 million from selling its stake. As in other words, RNC would have more than enough money to completely clean up its balance sheet and go on a property spending spree which may not be such a bad idea given the recent drop in price on nickel and cobalt, as well as other battery metals like lithium.

Under the spin out scenario, no shareholders would object to RNC spending cash on nickel properties because any shareholder who did not share RNC's nickel vision would just sell their stake in it and keep their Beta Hunt shares. Whatever cash RNC received from the Beta Hunt spin out would belong to the corporation with a clearly defined line drawn as to which subsidiary owns what. All gold dug out of Beta Hunt starting on the day of the spin out would belong to Beta Hunt and would be spent on drilling and mine developments there, purchasing more land in the region or returning the cash to shareholders. No one would have to worry about the "inappropriate" use of those funds to search for and dig up nickel in Canada.

3. It allows management to focus on what it wants

The above point about management tipping its hand during the attempted sale notwithstanding, I think that CEO Mark Selby has done a sufficient job in getting the Beta Hunt story out to the market. However, I have read comments from people who claim to be in the stock for longer than three weeks who aren't a big fan of his. We can't underestimate how lucky RNC got that it didn't get a chance to go through with this sale before the discovery was made. The question needs to be asked how much of an influence Selby had over any discovery made at Beta Hunt or if it was purely in the hands of the local geologists and miners.

Selby's CV includes stints at Quadra and Inco. As in other words, his experience (and likely passion) lies in the base metals industry in the Americas. Not Australian gold mining. A spin out scenario allows him to focus on RNC's "core" assets while still benefiting from Beta Hunt as a holder of shares and options. Meanwhile, the people responsible for the huge find at Beta Hunt could get promoted into executive roles of the new corporation as a reward.

None of this HAS to happen. If Selby is up for it and the Board deems it acceptable, he could remain CEO of both companies. There is no downside for Selby and the rest of the executive team here, just a choice. As a shareholder, I want to maximize the value of my investment and in turn that will maximize the value of every shareholder's investment in RNC and Beta Hunt, including Mark Selby.

Conclusion

I think that the RNC-Beta Hunt story could greatly benefit all of those involved if plans were made to split them up into two publicly-traded entities. As an investor, I stand to personally benefit and I have done my part in getting this idea into the public and into the minds of other shareholders. If you are an investor who agrees with the points I made in this article, I urge you to share the spin out idea with others.

