Is General Electric Still Destined For Single Digits?

Therefore, despite the near-term risk to the downside, GE's stock is likely to be substantially higher in 12-18 months.

However, intermediate and longer-term earnings should improve, and the sum of GE's parts is worth substantially more than the current market cap implies.

Based on an earnings perspective, it's even possible that shares could decline into the single digits in the short term.

General Electric (GE) is having a great day, up by nearly 10% following the dismissal of John Flannery, and the appointment of a new CEO, Larry Culp. However, prior to the announcement, GE shares were in a state of relentless decline. GE’s stock tumbled by about 7% just last week, as news of a GE gas turbine failure in Texas suppressed investor appetite once again. The ongoing concern is that GE’s Power unit will continue to struggle, and the company may not make its EPS target range of $1-$1.07 for the full year.

However, the sum of GE’s businesses represents significantly more value than the company’s current market cap implies, and longer term, GE’s profitability should improve notably in coming years. Thus, despite potential for lower prices in the short term, in the intermediate to longer term, the stock should go significantly higher.

Extreme Negative Sentiment Could Persist

GE has been plagued by extreme negative sentiment for well over a year now. In that time, shares have fallen from a high of over $30 to a low of about $11, a staggering decline of nearly 65% in only about 18 months. This is somewhat unprecedented for a large cap blue chip that’s seen its market cap crumble from over $300 billion in 2016 to under $100 billion.

In all fairness, concerns about GE are not completely unfounded. The company has seen some substantial headwinds materialize over the past few years. Factors like the earnings slowdown, lower guidance, a $6 billion write down, the discovery of multibillion-dollar unfunded liabilities, a dividend reduction, dismissal from the Dow, and other elements have all contributed to souring sentiment around GE, and have pushed GE’s share price continuously lower.

Why the New Lows?

The latest wave of selling came on the back of news about continued issues at GE’s troubled Power unit. Exelon (EXC), a utility company, was recently forced to shut down two Texas power plants due to failures in GE’s new turbines. Additionally, a French power company announced a month long shut down of a similar plant due to fears of a failure in its GE turbine.

The additional problems at GE’s already heavily distressed Power segment suggest that earnings at the unit may be even lower than expected this year. Moreover, this creates added uncertainty about profitability in future years, and the overall turnaround prospects for GE’s Power segment. Also, there is increased fear that decreased earnings from Power will spill over and impede GE’s already struggling profitability.

In fact, full-year estimates have decreased recently, and the consensus estimates on Wall Street currently point to a full-year EPS figure of around 95 cents, as opposed to company forecasts of $1-$1.07. Top line estimates go up to about $1.02, which ultimately suggests hardly anyone is expecting GE to actually hit its EPS target range for the year. Naturally, there is also renewed concern about the stability of GE’s already reduced dividend. Thus, the stock continues to look for a lower bottom.

So, How Low Can GE Go?

GE is currently trading at its lowest levels since around the height of the financial crisis in early 2009, and in the short term, the stock could conceivably go even lower. Based on 95 cent EPS estimates, GE is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 12. Is this a “cheap” valuation for a company like GE? This is a debatable topic, and largely depends on whether GE’s profitability will improve or falter further next year.

2019 EPS estimates range wildly from just 75 cents to $1.25, with a consensus estimate of $1.01. This implies that going by consensus estimates GE is currently trading at around 11.22 times forward earnings. However, GE could be trading at as low as 9, or as high as 15 times forward earnings based on top-line or lower-end results. Additionally, EPS growth or lack thereof will likely influence valuation further, causing multiple expansion or compression depending on EPS results.

Based on this uncertainty, GE could still conceivably go lower, this is even likelier if incremental negative news bytes continue to hit the wire. So, how low will GE go? Given the substantial uncertainty and the latest negative developments, my new lower end target for GE is roughly 10 times this year’s EPS, and about 9 times consensus forward estimates, which puts a downside price target of about $9.00-$9.50, single digits indeed.

This does not mean I expect the stock to fall by an additional 20% from current levels, but if it did, it certainly would not surprise me at this point. The $9-$9.50 range is a worst-case scenario given current estimates in my view. And if the price declined to this level while EPS estimates stayed largely constant, I would certainly buy more GE shares in this range. Here’s why I would buy more shares, and why I think GE should be worth much more.

Note: Now that GE has appointed a new CEO, a fall into single-digit territory seems a lot less likelier than it did before Monday's announcement.

Why GE Should be Worth Much More

The primary reason I believe GE will be worth substantially more in the future is because the company’s combined businesses are worth much more than the company’s current market cap suggests. GE’s market cap has astoundingly drifted below $100 billion in recent days. However, with over $27 billion in revenue, and $6.6 billion in operating income in 2017, it could be argued that GE’s Aviation segment alone is worth $100 billion, or more even.

Source: Gurufocus.com - Note the incredible income growth that has surged by about 53% over the last 4 years.

Some relatively conservative valuation estimates place the following values to GE units based on book value and 2017 EBITDA:

Power: $30 billion

Renewable Energy: $10 billion

Oil & Gas: $26 billion

Aviation: $100 billion

Healthcare: $45 billion

Transportation: $8 billion

Lighting: $1 billion

GE Capital: $20 billion

Sum: $240 billion

GE’s enterprise value has fallen substantially in recent years and is currently only around $166 billion, which is quite a substantial disconnect from the $240 billion sum of all parts figure. This implies that if certain units were spun off at comparable values to pay off GE’s existing debt, the remaining businesses would currently be worth about $74 billion more than GE’s present market cap implies. Therefore, the current upside target based on this perspective is the percentage difference between the current market cap of $98 billion, and GE’s potential sum of all parts market cap ($240 billion) minus the $68 billion in debt ($172 billion), a difference of roughly 75%. This translates to a price target range of about $19.50-$20 for the stock.

What GE Needs to Do

GE needs to do several things to get its stock price higher. But as I'm writing this article, the most crucial factor appears to be falling into place. John Flannery is out and Larry Culp is in. This is great news for shareholders as Flannery represented the old-world status quo at GE. A long-time company insider was not the right candidate to reform GE’s bureaucratically entitled culture of inefficiency and too much management. In fact, the more I saw the GE saga unravel, the more I begin to believe that John Flannery was simply not the right guy for the job.

GE needed an outside leader, someone with a fresh perspective, someone charismatic who can inspire, lead, reform, turn around, and ultimately propel the company into the 21st century in multiple respects. GE needs to be optimized, but under the former regime, the process was simply taking too long and there is not that much to show for over the last year. The market seems to be happy about the appointment of Larry Culp, and given his decorated past, he may just be the right person to turn GE around. Nevertheless, the transformational process is still likely to be a lengthy and bumpy one.

I would also like to see GE make some bigger deals (spinoffs), pay down debt quicker, become more transparent, become a leaner, more efficient company in general, unlock shareholder value, and more. These factors should all contribute to a higher stock price down the line and hopefully the new CEO can mold these elements into reality.

Is the Dividend Safe?

Based on current 95 cent EPS consensus estimates, GE should deliver about $8.23 billion in income this year. This is more than enough to cover the $4.2 billion dividend and the estimated $2.5-$3 billion in interest expenses. However, the health of the dividend comes into question if the company delivers just 82 cents. Moreover, GE will not be able to cover its dividend if EPS come in towards the bottom end (75 cents) next year.

So, earnings anywhere around or slightly above current consensus estimates should ensure the dividend remains safe. However, earnings towards the lower end of estimates are likely to cause the company to cut the dividend once again.

The Bottom Line

GE remains a relatively difficult stock to value due to the increased uncertainty regarding earnings. Currently, the stock is under substantial distress due to a significant earnings slowdown, incredibly negative sentiment, and other detrimental elements. However, the current earnings slump is largely isolated to GE’s Power unit, while GE’s remaining components remain highly functional. Furthermore, the issues in GE’s Power segment appear to be solvable, and the plunge in earnings is likely a transitory phenomenon. Moreover, GE’s units combined are highly valuable and the sum of the company’s parts is likely worth substantially more than the current market cap suggests.

Based on the underlying fundamental factors surrounding GE, the current short-term downside price target range is $9-$9.50, and the intermediate to longer-term price target range is roughly $19.75-$20. So, we’re essentially looking at a downside risk of about 20% vs. an upside potential of approximately 75% over the next 12-18 months.

