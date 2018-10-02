Canopy Growth: What Kind Of A Business Is This, Anyway? (Podcast)

Marijuana probably will resemble a lot of legacy industries. But the question is: which ones are the best to look at?

We take an article from Jonathan Cooper on Canopy and a more cautionary one from Biotech Beast about the industry as a whole as a launchpad for our discussion.

But with legalization just starting in Canada, and the market still in very early days in the U.S., it's not yet clear what the industry will look like.

The current marijuana stock buzz resembles the rush in 2012-14, but the current market leaders seem to be on steadier ground.

By Daniel Shvartsman



I've worked at Seeking Alpha from 2012 to 2018. So, I haven't seen a full market cycle. But even in those six years, there have been plenty of bubbles that have risen and fallen, and plenty of idiosyncratic market behavior that in the aggregate resembles itself.

Bitcoin is one example, an idea that started to churn in investors' minds regularly around 2013-14, but then took over all of our attention in 2017 or so. Then, there's the biotech bubble of the earlier 2010s. FANG of course, but that's not quite the same. Tesla (TSLA) but we can stay away from that.

The bubble I remember most vividly was a mix of the medical marijuana plays and random OTC tickers in 2012-14. This was when marijuana was just starting to become legal in a couple states (and somewhat more widely on a medical usage basis), and where companies could send out a couple press releases and change their name and expect huge gains and thus insider sales. Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) is the most memorable name from this era, though I am drawn to Soul Vibe and Interactive (OTCPK:SOUL) for sheer gall.

Brand differentiation?

There's a decent chance the current price action around marijuana is a bubble. Tilray's (TLRY) recent adventures are most obvious, but we're also seeing the second-level action from companies like DAVIDs Tea (DTEA) and New Age Beverages (NBEV). I don't speak pejoratively about the sector, and I don't want to get into name-calling. But it is hard to describe rises like this that are well in advance of any similar revenue or profit rises as anything else.

CGC data by YCharts

But this is 2018, not 2012-14. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) was founded in 2014, but they have had real successes. Marijuana is due to become legal for recreational use in Canada this month, and Canopy has secured supply agreements in 10 provinces to date. And marijuana continues to gain currency in the U.S. - I am voting in Michigan this year, and there's a marijuana legalization question on the ballot, and it looks like it has a real chance of passing. For example.

Mike and I reviewed Jonathan Cooper's recent article on the company, as well as Biotech Beast's warning about the sector, to see what the state of the industry is. The big things we ended up talking about are marijuana's future - is it going to look like tobacco or beverages? Is the advantage going to be in low production costs, regulatory inroads, or brands? And does Snoop Dogg still resonate with the kids?

Click play to listen to this in the browser or app.

Topics covered:

3:30 - Canopy Growth Corporation - best in class due to its supply agreements?

6:30 - The Constellation Beverages (STZ) investment and its import, and why beverage companies are entering cannabis faster than tobacco companies.

13:30 - Getting our heads around Constellation's case for buying into Canopy.

20:30 - Are brands going to be the advantage for Canopy (or anyone)? Will Snoop help?

29:00 - Or is it the marketing know-how that comes with the big investment?

37:00 - Reviewing Biotech Beast's article, or throwing some cold water on this fire.

41:30 - The rhyme with 2014, and how things have changed

46:00 - Ok, we can't stay away from Tesla - the similarities between Canopy and Tesla.

51:00 - The last but, and pulling out the popcorn.

We couldn't help it.

I walk away from this discussion with absolutely zero interest in investing in marijuana stocks (long or short), but much more interested than I thought I'd be in learning about where the industry might go. What are you watching for, and how do you get comfortable with the uncertainty of a new industry? What edge does Canopy have (or lack)? Let us know below.

