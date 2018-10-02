Babcock & Wilcox: Not Enough Trust

This can work - and I missed out on a big short-term run last year - but I can't trust the company enough to take a flyer even at these levels.

But in Q2 - once again - issues in its Renewable segment were worse than appeared, and other factors color the seeming upside in a stabilization scenario.

The worst-case scenario hit power generation equipment manufacturer Babcock & Wilcox (BW) - after the worst-case scenario already had happened. A little over two years ago, B&W for the first time disclosed "an engineering design error" at a renewable energy plant in Europe. From that point, a business that was supposed to diversify away from a troublesome reliance on coal-fired power plants in the U.S. instead turned into the company's biggest problem. Problems spread to multiple sites, and each quarter seemed to lead to more costs and pushed-out timelines.

By the second half of last year, however, it did seem like B&W at least had its issues under control. The loss-making projects - six in total - were making progress, if at a pace slower than hoped. A massive plunge - 72%! - after Q2 2017 earnings in August seemed to set a bottom. BW shares would more than triple over the next few months.

But the optimism has faded - because B&W still hasn't fixed the problems in its Renewables segment. The company has sold businesses, seen two activist firms take substantial stakes, executed a rights offerings, and even received a non-binding buyout offer at $3+ per share. It hasn't mattered - because the biggest fear about BW a year ago - the worst-case scenario at the time, that the six loss-making projects would not be resolved - has been borne out.

The question is what to do now. Near $1, BW looks rather cheap when looking to 2019. Directional guidance for the Power segment and what should be a cleaned-up balance sheet suggest significant upside if this business finally can find some semblance of normalcy. And as the trading in the second half of 2017 shows, even a change in sentiment can drive big short-term gains.

That said, I just can't get find the case to go long here - even though the potential rewards are impressive. Go-forward fundamentals don't look quite as attractive as back-of-the-envelope calculations might suggest. Even with a new CEO, management credibility looks pretty much shot after the Q2 release last month. And the issue that concerned investors at $20+ - B&W's reliance on U.S. coal - isn't gone at $1. I may admittedly regret not stepping in here (as I did after passing on BW below $3 ahead of its big run last year) but I simply don't trust B&W enough to take a flyer at these levels.

The Business Now

Given all the moving parts at this point, it's worth stepping back simply to understand what B&W is at the moment - and what its fundamentals look like. As noted, there's been a ton of movement so far in 2018. A rights offering at $2 dramatically expanded the share count. Proceeds paid off a second lien term loan. And B&W has sold its stake in a Chinese JV and another 'non-core' business, while also making the following moves not reflected in Q2 financials:

MEGTEC (environment product manufacturer) and Universal (acoustics and emissions) were sold to a German company for $130 million.

Covanta (CVA) acquired two waste-to-energy facilities in West Palm Beach for $45 million.

Investment in an Indian JV was sold for $15 million.

So B&W pro forma looks closer to this:

source: B&W August presentation

The Power business will shrink this year, with revenue down 13% through the first half. But it's still the core engine going forward. Renewable revenues will come down dramatically, it would appear, based on a strategic decision to move away from the construction projects that have caused so many problems (and so much cost) over the past several quarters. The Industrial segment, after the divestment of MEGTEC and Universal, is just SPIG, a manufacturer of cooling systems; that business seems likely to be folded into Power, per the Q2 call (though a strategic review is ongoing).

The Numbers Now

Fundamentally, the news looks a lot better for a company that seemed potentially headed for a default a year ago. Pro forma diluted share count is about 170 million shares. (Note, the Q2 figure is ~128 million; but the rights offering closed a month into the quarter. My 170M estimate comes from adding the 124.3 million shares issued in the rights offering to the 46.2 million count, including anti-dilutive shares, from after Q1). Net debt at the end of Q2 was $172 million; there's a total of $190 million coming in from the asset sales, suggesting pro forma net cash of $18 million. That in turn suggests a market cap of about $175 million, and an enterprise value of ~$157 million. That figure does not include pension liabilities, however, which currently are carried at $235 million.

From a profit standpoint, TTM Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis is sharply negative (-$192 million). But the losses are coming from the six projects in the Renewables business. CEO Leslie Kass reiterated a 2019 target of $100 million in the Power business. SPIG has struggled of late - B&W took a goodwill impairment charge in Q2 - but a mid-teens gross margin target there suggests $25-$30 million in gross profit, which should be enough to drive EBIT profitability. EBITDA losses appear to be relatively modest at the moment based on recent commentary. $54 million in cost-cutting efforts - $39 million of which are incremental to 2019 numbers - should help further cut corporate expense, which was just $6.2 million in Q2 (per the Q2 release) against almost ~$10 million the year before. And the Renewables business, once the projects are complete, should be smaller, capital-light, and much lower-risk with the company using partners for construction.

So in 2019 B&W, if it hits its Power target (and that is a massive 'if' in the light of the last two years), should be capable of generating somewhere in the range of $70 million in EBITDA. ($100M Power less $25M in corporate expense, given that Q2 appears a bit of an outlier, and modest losses in the other two businesses.)

Interest expense should start dropping sharply: a $30 million "last out" loan drives $4-5 million in annual expense, and there's likely some remainder on the existing term loan that could generate a similar amount. (B&W will need cash on the balance sheet.) Capex is maxed at $27.5 million per the Amended Credit Agreement (see p.28 of the 10-Q) so run-rate free cash flow should be at least $30 million (assuming recent losses can offset taxes). Post-2019, a normalized Renewables business can hopefully/possibly start to contribute profits, and a turnaround at SPIG offers another growth lever.

From a high-level standpoint, there seems to be an attractive fundamental case here. Of course, with as much uncertainty as B&W's business offers, there's an equal amount in simply trying to pin down what that upside case might suggest in terms of the BW stock price. Ignoring the pension liability, EV/EBITDA in this scenario is in the range of 2.5x. P/FCF is in the 5x ballpark.

But adding back that pension expense at the carrying value, EV gets over $400 million. Now an investor is paying close to 6x EBITDA and (using an 6% rate for the pension) something like 12x P/FCF. And there's another aspect to consider: B&W still is burning cash. Free cash flow was negative $155 million in the first half. What it looks like in the second half isn't clear.

Management pulled all guidance after Q2; the company had projected free cash flow in Q4 as recently as the Q1 call. On the other hand, the updated credit agreement (section 6.38) requires B&W to receive commitments to at least $25 million in concessions, whether cash, cash loans, or forgiveness. And - in theory, anyway - the renewable projects should stop consuming cash. B&W burned $108 million in the second half of 2017; that figure would seem likely to come down sharply year-over-year, even if it may still be negative. The updated credit agreement (per the Q) allows for an incremental $15 million in Q3 losses from the renewables projects, which seems to suggest the pressure is easing, but not yet over.

Overall it's clear that figuring out BW simply from a fundamental standpoint isn't all that easy. That said, 2.5x 2019 EV/EBITDA seems attractive - even if an investor holds some well-deserved skepticism toward 2019 targets and even if the story isn't quite that good due to pension costs and 2H cash burn. It does seem unlikely in a rising-rate environment that carrying pension liability should be carried in full; half that figure and EV/EBITDA still is a bit over 4x. That seems attractive enough, and low enough to suggest multi-bagger potential in the event of a turnaround. But for a number of reasons, I don't believe it's enough to go long here.

The Case Against BW

Despite an enormous amount of activity over the past 13 months, my core thesis about BW actually hasn't changed that much. I see the potential for real upside if the turnaround bears some fruit. But I don't trust management, and I'm not particularly thrilled about the business that exists assuming B&W can come out the other side.

Again, however an investor chooses to view the fundamentals, there's a clear path toward a double here. Steel Partners, one of the activists in the stock, made a non-binding offer in May to acquire B&W between $3 and $3.50 per share. That figure included MEGTEC & Universal, but with that consideration about $0.75 per share, Steel was still willing to pay more than double the current equity value for the company. The disappointing Q2 (for both Power and Renewable) probably undercut that valuation, but at the least Steel likely sees some equity value in the company (and has accumulated its stake at higher prices than the current $1+).

And while the balance sheet still looks much messier than current numbers might suggest (more on that in a moment), there's still value here. Power at $100 million in EBITDA at 6x (which seems like a low multiple) is worth $600 million. 8x corporate expense of $30 million (probably higher than 2019 numbers) takes off $240 million. But the renewable technology still has some value, and B&W paid $172 million for SPIG just two years ago. That still sums to $532 million plus the value of the renewables business; enough to pay off the pension in cash and have a nearly $150 million cushion for cash burn from the legacy renewables projects. Reasonable investors can argue about the exact value on paper; it does seem like at $1, however, the argument should be over how big the upside is.

In practice, though, there are a lot of questions that don't seem to have good answers. I see absolutely no reason to trust the 2019 targets: B&W on March 1 guided for $75-$95 million in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA this year. And per commentary on both the Q1 and Q2 calls, the huge miss (the figure is -$164 million YTD) isn't solely a matter of more overruns in the Renewables business. SPIG has disappointed, though Kass insisted the backlog was strong and it would have a better second half. Power margins fell sharply in Q2, though management (again) reiterated a 2018 gross margin target in the 20% range.

But the biggest concern in Q2 is that management, somehow, someway, again overshot on the loss-making projects. Kass said on the Q1 call that four of the projects "are expected to be completed in the middle of the year". None were completed by the end of Q2; the company then forecast that three would be taken over in Q4, with one completed in Q3. The fact that no press release has been issued suggests that latter target, too, may have been missed.

Per figures from the 10-Q (p. 15), B&W added $55 million in incremental costs to the six projects just in Q2. That's 30% of the current market cap. Can an investor, with any degree of confidence, really believe that more costs aren't going to be disclosed in early November? Bear in mind that B&W needed to estimate those costs conservatively - because it needed to find a way to finance its business. These aren't paper losses; they are cash outflows that have led to a 95%+ wipeout in the share price (not counting the rights offering) and threatened the company's viability. Yet B&W still is not on top of the problems, and still can't accurately gauge the total costs. In that context, can investors trust that Power - admittedly a different business - is going to reach $100 million in EBITDA next year? Or that the "there's never one cockroach" problem is less of a factor now than it was a year ago?

The forecast for Power also raises the second problem here: the Power business is in long-term decline. Revenue was $1.23 billion in 2015; it's headed below $800 million this year. The Trump Administration's efforts to help coal-fired plants aren't reversing the problem; they're not going to go into force until the next decade, and in the meantime it's the market, not environmentalists, pushing utilities to natural gas and renewables.

And while the $100 million target sounds nice, $24 million, per the Q2 call, is coming from pension benefits. That suggests low-teens margins after a big round of cost-cutting. Further revenue reductions are likely going to pressure those margins - which in turns means that 6x EBITDA might not really be 'conservative', but about in line for a declining business, particularly when considering that 'true' EBITDA is closer to $75 million.

From here, then, the reward to the high-risk bet on BW is to wind up owning a declining business with significant management questions. The catalysts from there are a turnaround in a business that turned south pretty much as soon as B&W acquired it and growth in a renewables business with a series of high-profile failures and a new strategy that is supposed to slough off risk onto partners. That bet might work on paper; it sounds much less attractive in practice.

Valuation and Restructuring Risk

At this point - without being facetious - the range of fair value for BW looks something from $0 to $10 (in an uber-bullish scenario). The argument seems to be about the relative likelihoods of those scenarios playing out.

I do think bankruptcy is a much more likely outcome than pro forma EV numbers might suggest. B&W clearly still needs quite a bit of cash as it heads into the second half of the year - as witnessed by its credit amendment. Among the modifications (note that figures assume the "last out" loan closes):

minimum liquidity lowered to $40 million from $65 million;

minimum repayment with excess cash lowered to $50 million from $60 million;

allowance to retain up to $25 million of asset sale proceeds.

Those are not modifications that assume that B&W is going to pay down most of its liability in the coming months once the asset sales close. Rather, they seem to assume that B&W is going to need more cash to get through the second half. And the $30 million "last out" loan seems to prove that. Funded by Vintage - one of the activists, who backstopped the rights offering - it has an interest rate of LIBOR + 1400 bps, with a $2 million fee on top of it. 850 bps of interest are PIK - and simply added back to the principal.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the numbers, this is a 'feel' situation. And the amendments to the credit facility 'feel' like those of a company hanging by a thread. Negotiating unsecured funding from a major shareholder is always dicey and always feels like that shareholder is positioning for the worst-case scenario rather than trying to support the equity. A 15%+ interest rate (and a 6% fee!) for $30 million when the company has $190 million coming in the door from asset sales strongly suggests solvency concerns aren't over - or close.

At the very least, it seems highly likely that if the issues at the renewables projects don't end pretty much immediately and/or concessions aren't received (B&W also has talked up trying to get proceeds from insurance for the overruns), this story ends in a restructuring. Given the big number in Q2 alone, and the continuing failure of management to either fully appreciate the liability or move the projects ahead on schedule, the risk of the equity here being zeroed seems reasonably high.

Is it high enough to avoid BW altogether, even at $1? That's a determination that's tougher to make. But from here, the fact that the alternative to a restructuring still doesn't look that great is enough to keep me on the sidelines. Assuming cash burn continues through the next couple of quarters, as debt negotiations suggest, and that 2019 Power targets are missed, this probably is a business generating $40-$50 million in EBITDA (excluding pension benefits) with a 1-3x leverage ratio that merits a 6-7x EBITDA multiple. In other words, BW could get some sort of stabilization and survive the next few quarters - and still not be worth all that much more than it is at the moment.

Again, I could be way wrong here - and I was way wrong last year, at least for a few months. A reasonable investor can see the risk/reward here very differently. I see just too many reasons to stay away, however - and too many reasons to think that the worst-case scenario might not yet have arrived.

