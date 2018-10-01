Tesla's 'Logistics Hell' Was Made In Palo Alto

This logistics hell is a problem of Tesla’s own making, and many of the problems don’t have simple fixes.

In the words of its CEO, Tesla (TSLA) is now experiencing “logistics hell.” While some of the largest production issues may or may not have been resolved, what's certain is that Tesla is having a difficult time getting the cars it does produce to the customers who want to buy them.

My already bearish take on Tesla’s valuation aside, the logistics issues pose a huge risk. Tesla has been able, to this point, to protect its brand image by having a client base that's primarily early adopters. Many car quality issues that would be completely unacceptable from a legacy automaker have been shrugged off by these early adopters who support the brand and Tesla’s stated mission.

However, as Tesla aims to sell products to a larger and less-forgiving public, these issues pose a serious risk to Tesla’s most prized asset: Its brand image.

Indeed, frustrated customers are taking to Twitter to lodge complaints with Tesla and Elon Musk directly, many after failing to get any sort of resolution or response from Tesla’s overwhelmed customer support channels. Below is a small sampling I was able to find in short order on both Twitter and in the TMC forum. Plenty more to be read here, if you're interested.

If Musk thinks it’s Tesla that's in hell, imagine how these customers feel:

Even long-time Tesla fan and supporter Fred Lambert of Electrek recently took to Twitter in an effort to find out when his Model 3 might be delivered - a move that would have been unthinkable even six months ago.

Again, this is a tiny sampling of hundreds of these posts I have seen during the last few weeks. While these are anecdotes rather than data, there's little doubt Tesla is having significant problems living up to its commitments to customers. The causes of these problems are an important factor for investors to consider. Production is not the only key to the growth narrative. The ability to deliver matters just as much.

What Caused This Logistics Hell?

I will briefly discuss the potential impact of the hits Tesla is taking to its brand image later. What's most interesting to me is how Tesla found itself in this position in the first place, and what (if anything) it can do to extricate itself from this predicament.

Homegrown ERP

Back in 2012, as Tesla was preparing to launch Model S production, its need for Enterprise Resource Planning (or ERP) software became evident. Citing the time and expense of rolling out tried and true ERP solutions from providers like SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), Tesla directed its CIO to build a custom solution to meet Tesla’s needs.

The wisdom of this decision from a strategic perspective is now becoming apparent. The reason it can take in excess of a year and more than $1 million to implement ERP software for a business is that, while the foundation of most required functionality already exists, it must be tailored to the specific use-case of the organization. But what's important to understand is that the essential software foundation is already built, and it is a foundation that can support an enterprise of just about any size.

Tesla decided to be different. It chose not only to build its own desired functionality, but also to forego the robust foundation upon which this functionality would reside.

Perhaps in 2012 this decision seemed to make sense. Tesla was making, in relative terms, a handful of cars, all built to order. It could get away with an ad hoc ERP solution, as it had small sales and delivery volumes to manage.

Today, though, the company is building product to spec and then trying to match orders with already produced and stored inventory, while trying to serve 10 times the delivery volumes it had when it built its ERP system.

And here, the term “exponential” is actually appropriate (hat tip to CoverDrive). The complexity of production, inventory management, and logistics increase exponentially with scale, particularly in an industry where there are a large number of potential configurations for even a single model.

These are challenges ERP software solutions from providers such as SAP and Oracle are built to handle. They have vast experience in taking their foundation software and, with a specific client in mind, performing additional configuration and integration work to fit the software to the tasks at hand.

However, the likelihood of a manufacturing company being able to replicate a robust ERP solution via a homespun effort is virtually zero. Even software-first companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) use foundational ERP and CRM platforms, rather than trying to build from the ground up.

Indeed, if anyone has the resources to build competent enterprise software for its internal uses, it’s Google. But it doesn’t. It recognizes the value in the already-developed platform that simply needs the layering of needed features and customizations.

While growing pains are inevitable for any business attempting to achieve scale, the pains with intelligent planning can be minimized. Successful companies, with growth projections in mind, anticipate their IT and systems needs. Alas, it appears Tesla did a poor job in this respect...perhaps another example of Elon Musk's hubris.

Even the most credulous of investors should be suspicious Tesla can accomplish in a few months what the largest and most sophisticated players in the space have been working, with patient iteration after patient iteration, for decades.

Understanding that Tesla’s home-grown ERP system is likely a large contributor to its logistics hell, I see little opportunity for Tesla to fix this problem quickly. Even an immediate decision to switch to an established and scalable solution will take months or years to be fully configured, integrated, tested, and deployed. As such, I anticipate Tesla will continue to have issues with “lost cars” and other logistics management challenges for several quarters.

As an aside, Tesla's decision to forego robust and tested ERP software also is a likely contributor to its prior "manufacturing hell," as supply chain management is a critical component to any manufacturing process. This is particularly true for manufacturing that involves more than 10,000 unique components, like the Model 3. For this reason, I would not be the least bit surprised to see uneven production of Model 3s for the next several quarters, as Tesla likely lacks the ability to properly forecast and manage its needs for specific components. But, as we are primarily focused on logistics here, I return to the original point.

Removal of the Rail Spur

Prior to Tesla taking possession of the Fremont factory, and for some time thereafter, Union Pacific had multiple rail spurs connected to the facility. These spurs were in use when General Motors (GM) operated the plant, and they were used both to transfer materials to the factory and finished goods out. Needless to say, it was an important component in managing the logistics of getting large quantities of parts into the factory and a large volume of vehicles en route to their prospective buyers.

The inbound rail spur, pictured below, was removed at some point between 2007 and today.

The outbound rail spur, formerly located in the northeast corner of the property, was on land that Union Pacific acquired following the demise of the NUMMI factory. Union Pacific intended to build a rail yard on the land they acquired, but the City of Fremont encouraged them to sell the land for other development projects, and Union Pacific obliged.

In the time since, Tesla did acquire a 35-acre parcel north of the factory where the rail spur used to be located, but its intention was to build a test track rather than re-establish rail service to the site. This parcel is the blue box in the image below, courtesy of Twitter user @auto_cynical. Original photo from Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The important part of the story, however, is that all rail spurs serving the plant are now gone. In addition, most of the lot that the NUMMI factory used to park finished goods also is gone, now a Lennar (LEN) development project. This creates a tremendous logistics challenge for volume production at Tesla's factory. Not only is Tesla missing a large lot for storing finished goods inventory, but all vehicles must be trucked from the site.

Trucking vehicles from the factory comes with its own challenges, which will be discussed in a moment. What's most interesting is that rail freight for long-distance hauling is both cheaper and "greener" than trucking: Two things Tesla would, presumably, be most interested in. The obvious choice from a logistical perspective would be to load vehicles onto rail cars directly at the factory, rather than trying to truck them a few at a time to rail yards. But Tesla no longer has this option, and some portion of its "logistics hell" is no doubt the result.

Trucker Shortages

The booming economy, in which Tesla has operated for its entire existence delivering product, has become a mixed blessing for the company. The economic conditions that support demand for vehicles costing in excess of $50,000 also support demand for a wide variety of consumer products. That demand has resulted in a shortage of truck drivers to move products around the country, a particular challenge if you don’t have access to a convenient rail spur.

This is not to say that Tesla does not make use of rail freight at all. In some instances, it sends its cars by truck to rail depots for shipment by rail. In fact, there were a few highly publicized cases of Model 3s being “held hostage” at Union Pacific rail yards, with customers waiting for delivery being forced to wait indefinitely for their cars. Why that has happened is open to speculation and beyond this article’s focus.

What's important is that Tesla, even if it desires to move its cars across the country by rail, must first truck them to a rail hub. In addition to the added costs and general inefficiency of following this logistics model, Tesla depends upon availability of truck drivers to move these cars. And there's a severe nationwide shortage of drivers to perform this task.

Aside from the added costs, the biggest challenge for Tesla is that, until the economic situation changes, the likelihood of an increased supply of truckers is pretty slim. This means Tesla will either bear additional costs to gain priority from carriers or it will continue to suffer from general availability issues. Even worse, any economic downturn that increases the supply and reduces the cost of trucking will likely have a significant impact on demand for luxury vehicles. It is a no-win situation that compounds the problem of not having a rail spur at the factory.

Sales and Service Centers

Part of Tesla’s challenge delivering vehicles to customers appears to be a lack of infrastructure, specifically relating to the capabilities of its delivery centers. Tesla has even gone as far as creating make-shift temporary delivery centers to try and meet the end-of-quarter push to meet its guidance.

In addition, customers have reported long waits in an attempt to get factory defects and rework completed on their brand-new vehicles. And yet, Tesla recently laid off 9% of its total workforce, supposedly across the company’s entire spectrum of operations.

For the past two years we have been led to believe the reason Tesla has not been profitable is because it was still building out the infrastructure to support the Model 3. Indeed, Tesla supporters have been vociferous in insisting that if not for the scaling required to support Model 3 customers, the company could be profitable on selling its Models S and X.

But what we are coming to realize is that, whatever infrastructure was put in place, it's clearly insufficient to support the type of deliveries Tesla has been aiming to achieve. The company was not losing money purely due to the Model 3 ramp, and the sales and service infrastructure is not ready to support volume deliveries. This is consistent with my earlier supposition that Tesla’s sales and delivery costs are staggeringly high at any volume due to its sales model, and scale is unlikely to have a significant impact on the bottom line.

Conclusion

The challenges facing Tesla are numerous. In addition to maintaining what I consider a fundamentally challenging sales and delivery model, the company has entered a logistics hell of its own making. Several key decisions at critical points in the company’s past have rendered it unlikely to become efficient at delivering vehicles to customers at scale, and the impact of each will be felt for the foreseeable future.

Besides creating significant cost challenges, the reputational damage might be the most devastating result of these challenges. Tesla has been an aspirational brand for several years. Model 3 demand has been fueled by the “mystique” of the brand image.

But now, to borrow a phrase from Geoffrey Moore, Tesla is attempting to “cross the chasm” from early adopters to mainstream buyers. Mainstream buyers are less inclined to accept defects and delays than those enthusiastic early adopters of Model S and X vehicles. If the costs of logistics hell doesn't sink the company in the shorter term, the damage to its brand may prevent it from becoming the successful company investors need it to be to support the stock price in the longer term.

I maintain my bearish stance on Tesla’s valuation and intend to short any rally in share price following Q3 announcements.

I am not a financial advisor, and this article is not investment advice. It is merely my own musings based on my own research of Tesla and general interest in the story. Do your own due diligence and speak with an advisor before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.