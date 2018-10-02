Coffee - Signs Of Life At The End Of Q3

In November 2016, the price of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange as part of the soft commodities sector hit a high of $1.76 per pound. The peak was lower than in 2014 when Arabica coffee beans traded to $2.2550. In 2011, the high was at $3.0625 per pound. Coffee futures have made lower highs over the past seven years. Since the late 2016 peak, the price of coffee has been deteriorating.

The price of Arabica coffee beans on the ICE exchange has been making lower highs for over four decades. In 1977, the all-time high was at $3.3750 per pound, and in 1997 it made a lower peak at $3.18. Over the past dozen years, the price of coffee never traded below $1 per pound. Increasing demand around the world has supported the price of coffee. At the turn of this century, there were six billion people in the world, and most recently the number has increased to 7.5 billion, an increase of over 25 percent in less than two decades. The bottom line is that the addressable market for coffee demand has risen, but over recent weeks the price of coffee has headed south and pierced the $1 per pound level in August.

The lowest price since 2005

After falling below the $1 per pound level, the price of the soft commodity fell to a low of 92 cents per pound on the nearby ICE futures contract in September, the lowest price since the final quarter of 2005.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, nearby Arabica coffee futures declined steadily from the November 2016 peak, hitting their most recent bottom last month. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE futures market, has risen as the price moved to the downside. Increasing open interest and falling price are typically a validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market. However, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, and the relative strength metric have both declined into oversold territory on the long-term chart.

Coffee tends to be a highly volatile commodity, and it is not unusual for the price to halve, or double or triple when supply factors hit the market. It is not uncommon for the coffee futures market to display wide price variance. In 2014, monthly historical volatility rose to over the 50% level. However, these days as the price deterioration continues, the metric has declined to 16.60% which is a lot closer to the low than the high for the measure of price volatility.

Each year, the coffee crop is susceptible to crop diseases like leaf rust and others that can decimate a crop. At the same time, the weather in critical growing regions around the world can impact supplies. Coffee does not lend itself to long-term storage as the potency and taste of the beans tend to deteriorate over time. Therefore, coffee production is often a year-to-year affair. Over past years, output has been sufficient to meet the global requirements, but the past is no guaranty of the future, and the current low price of the beans could mean that the price is now at a level where any surprise could foster a significant recovery rally in the coffee futures market.

The bottom end of the pricing cycle

Commodities prices tend to rise to levels where producers increase output, demand falls, and inventories build. Prices tend to turn lower in response to conditions of oversupply. Conversely, prices tend to fall to levels where producers cut back on output, inventories begin to decline, and demand increases as consumers love nothing more than a bargain. Prices tend to turn higher when markets move from oversupply to a deficit.

The price history of coffee is telling us that the market has either achieved or is close to a level where the condition of oversupply will shift to a deficit creating a price bottom and recovery. Fundamental shifts in supply and demand dynamics can take a long period to develop. But at $1 or lower, producers are making a lot less money these days on their crops than they were over the past years.

Buying at the end of Q3

In mid-September, coffee hit a bottom of 92 cents per pound, and the price turned higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the coffee futures market put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern during the week of September 17. The price moved to a new and lower low at 92 cents and closed the period at 99.7 cents, which was higher than the previous week's peak at 97.80 cents per pound. The price momentum indicator crossed higher in oversold territory and buying at the end of the third quarter lifted the price to close on September 28 at $1.0245 per pound. Coffee rallied by 10.45 cents or 11.36% in eight trading sessions. On Monday, October 1, the price settled at the $1.0220 level.

Open interest is at a record level, and the Brazilian real is near the recent low

While rising open interest and falling price typically validate a bearish trend in a futures market, the metric has risen to a historical high.

Source: CQG

The semi-annual chart dating back to 1973 shows that the metric is currently just below the 340,000-contract level. The number of open long and short positions in Arabica coffee futures has spiked higher since 2017 rising from 217,341 to 339,974 contracts, an increase of over 56% over the period as the price of coffee declined.

While the open interest metric represents the increase in both supplies and demand as production has grown in response for coffee, the trend has attracted trend-following speculators who have enjoyed the bearish price action in the market. While consumers have cheered the move that has lowered the price of their cups of coffee each day, speculators on the short side of the market since November 2016 have filled their pockets with profits in the coffee futures market as the price moved lower. Since late 2016, selling any rally in the coffee futures market has been a profitable approach to the market.

Meanwhile, the rise in the open interest metric tells us that many of those speculative shorts are still looking for lower prices. After all, as the long-term chart shows, the low in 2001 was at 41.50 cents per pound, more than half the current price for the soft commodity. In a futures market, nothing can fuel a recovery rally like an overabundance of short positions that overstay their welcome.

A significant factor that weighs on the price of coffee has been the decline in the Brazilian real. Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and a lower real tends to weigh on the price of the soft commodity. The U.S. dollar is a reserve currency and a benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. Coffee futures trade in dollar terms and a weaker Brazilian real makes the price of coffee rise in local terms. As production costs are often a local affair, the lower real has been a supportive factor for production in the South American nation.

Source: CQG

In February 2017, the Brazilian real hit a high of $0.32815 against the U.S. dollar. At that time, the price of coffee was trading at the $1.50 per pound level. In August and September 2018, the real hit a low of 0.23725, a decline of 27.7%. Over the same period, coffee futures fell to a low that was 38.7% below its February 2017 price. However, the decline in the Brazilian currency softened the blow of lower prices for producers in South America as coffee in Brazilian real terms declined by around 11%.

The Brazilian currency was trading at $0.24835 against the dollar on October 1, not far off the recent low. The Brazilian real has suffered under the weight of an almost perfect bearish storm in 2018. In January, the currency was trading at the 0.32 level. Political corruption has caused the currency to decline. Moreover, lower raw material prices have caused revenues to fall as Brazil is a commodities-rich nation. In neighboring Argentina, political and economic woes have prompted the International Monetary Fund to provide the country with the most substantial bailout package in history. In late September, the IMF boosted the package from $50 to $57 billion. Economic contagion in South America contributed to weakness in the Brazilian real.

On October 7, the first round of elections in Brazil will begin the process of putting new leadership in place in the country suffering economic woes. It is possible that a new administration will cause optimism, increasing the value of Brazil's currency which will take the selling pressure off of the price of coffee and other commodities like sugar where Brazil is a leading world producer. A recovery in the real could boost the price of coffee futures and trigger a short-covering rally that may surprise the shorts and cause them to reverse to the long side of the market.

BJO is an alternative to futures

The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the coffee market is via the futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return (BJO) offers an alternative for traders and investors who do not have a futures trading account. According to the ETN's prospectus:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

The fund summary states that BJO invests in coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Source: Barchart

As an unleveraged ETN product, BJO is appropriate for short to medium-term long positions in the coffee market. When it comes to longer-term long positions, the contango or forward premiums can eat away at the value of BJO over time as the ETN rolls active month futures from one contract to the next.

Coffee futures rallied by 11.36% from September 17 through 28, BJO moved from $35.95 to $38.69 over the same period, a rise of 7.6%. BJO offered a lower return than the coffee futures market over the period. At the same time, the price of December coffee futures on ICE declined from highs of $1.306 on June 1 to 95.10 cents per pound on September 18, a drop of 27.2%. Over that period, BJO moved from $49.03 to $35.95, a decline of 26.7%. BJO dropped just slightly less than the price of coffee over the period; BJO has net assets of $57.11 million and trades an average of 51,591 shares each day.

BJO is an alternative for those looking to take advantage of price volatility in the Arabica coffee futures market. We saw some signs of bullish life at the end of Q3 and coffee is a lot closer to the bottom than the top end of its pricing cycle. However, time will tell if coffee will begin to percolate on the upside again anytime soon.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BJO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.