Novo Nordisk: Type 1 Diabetes Treatments To Boost Growth

Novo Nordisk has a few other products in the works for the treatment of type-1 diabetes, although none will be entering the market in the near term.

The diabetes care treatment segment is very important for Novo Nordisk as a whole, so it is nice to see it expanding in this area.

On Monday, October 1, 2018, Danish diabetes-focused pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that its ultra-long-lasting basal insulin Tresiba received approval for treatment of type-1 diabetes in children in Canada. While much of the research, at least among the investment community, on diabetes treatment has been for type-2 diabetes, there exists a very real market for type-1 diabetes treatments. It is therefore nice to see that Novo Nordisk will be able to expand its presence in this market due to this drug approval.

About Tresiba

Tresiba is a long-lasting basal insulin that starts to work several hours after injection and keeps working evenly for about 24 hours (although it can continue working after that), hence the reason why Novo Nordisk is marketing it as a once-a-day insulin for diabetics. This factor alone likely heightens its appeal in the minds of many individuals that suffer from diabetes as, unlike older insulins, they no longer have to take insulin shots surrounding every meal and thus disrupt the flow of their day.

The fact that Tresiba can be used for treatment of both type-1 and type-2 diabetes is interesting, given the differing causes of the type conditions. Type-1 diabetes mellitus, which frequently manifests shortly after birth, is a form of diabetes in which very little or no insulin is produced by the pancreas. Type-2 diabetes mellitus, frequently called adult-onset diabetes, is a condition in which a person's body becomes resistant to insulin, forcing the person's pancreas to work harder to regulate their metabolism. Type-2 diabetes accounts for approximately 90% of diabetes cases while type-1 accounts for approximately 10% (some sources say 5%). Thus, even though the market for treating type-2 diabetes is larger, there is still a significant market for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk and Type-1 Diabetes

Tresiba is not the only drug that Novo Nordisk intends for the treatment of type-1 diabetes. While the company works to get Tresiba approved in more areas for the treatment of the condition, it is developing more. We can see this here:

Of the drugs that the company is currently developing, three of them are intended for use by patients with type-1 diabetes. These are:

LAI287: A long-acting basal insulin analogue intended for once weekly dosing. This is intended for the treatment of both type-1 and type-2 diabetes.

A long-acting basal insulin analogue intended for once weekly dosing. This is intended for the treatment of both type-1 and type-2 diabetes. HypoPen 1513: An easy-to-use glucagon product for treatment of severe hypoglycemia. This product is intended for both type-1 and type-2 diabetes patients.

An easy-to-use glucagon product for treatment of severe hypoglycemia. This product is intended for both type-1 and type-2 diabetes patients. Anti-IL 21 LGP T1D: A beta-cell preservation treatment intended for people newly diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

Although all three of these medicines are still in early-stage testing and therefore are several years away from actually being brought to market, they still represent net positives for Novo Nordisk's forward growth prospects. However, the investment case here is certainly a long-term one. There are fewer than 200,000 people diagnosed with this condition annually in the United States, but GlobalData expects the overall market to have annual revenues of $13.6 billion in 2023, which compares quite favorably to the $6.6 billion globally that treatment of type-1 diabetes brought in during 2013. Novo Nordisk will benefit from this trend.

Novo Nordisk and Diabetes Care

As I have mentioned in numerous previous articles, the diabetes care market as a whole is very important to Novo Nordisk. As we can see here, 81% of the company's total sales in the first half of this year were in its diabetes care product line:

In addition, the overwhelming majority of its international (excluding the U.S. and Canada) sales growth in the first half of the year were insulins and GLP-1 analogues, both of which are used in the treatment of diabetes:

Even inside the United States, the company's diabetes care product line has proven vital for growth. Although global sales in its diabetes care line were only up 4% year over year in the first six months of 2018, the division accounted for 78% of the company's total revenue growth:

Naturally, these figures are for both the products used in the treatment of type-1 and type-2 diabetes. Novo Nordisk unfortunately does not break it down further than that, so we have no way of knowing how important the treatment of type-1 diabetes in isolation is to the company. Regardless, though, we can be certain that the expansion of its presence into this market will prove beneficial for the company's growth.

Valuation

Despite its growth potential, in numerous past articles, I showed that the company's stock price may have gotten ahead of itself. Therefore, let us attempt to determine if that is still the case. One metric that we can use to make that determination is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is simply a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward growth. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of 1.0 or greater may be an indication that a company is overvalued relative to its forward growth prospects. According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings at a 7.51% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a PEG ratio of 2.49 at the current price, which could indicate that the stock is overvalued at the current level.

In the case of giant, mature and slow-growing pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk, the PEG ratio is not a perfect indicator of valuation. This is because the low growth rate of companies like this is normally below their price-to-earnings ratio. Therefore, we want to compare it to its peers in order to determine relative valuation. This chart shows how Novo Nordisk's PEG ratio compares with that of its peer companies:

Company Ticker Symbol PEG Ratio Novo Nordisk NVO 2.49 Eli Lilly & Company LLY 1.88 Merck & Co. MRK 2.22 GlaxoSmithKline GSK 1.98 Pfizer PFE 2.23 AstraZeneca AZN 2.10

As we can see here, Novo Nordisk currently has a PEG ratio well above that of its peers. This is a clear sign that the company may be overvalued at its present level. Therefore, investors may be best served by waiting for the stock to correct itself before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk is expanding its presence in the type-1 diabetes treatment space, which should ultimately prove beneficial for the company's revenue growth and overall profitability. The diabetes treatment product line as a whole is very important for the company, so it is good to see that it is expanding in this area. Unfortunately, though, the stock looks somewhat richly valued at its present level, so it might be best to wait for a pullback before buying in.

