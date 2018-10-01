6 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon (The Only Non-Dividend Stock I Plan To Own)

That being said, there are certain important risks current and prospective investors need to keep in mind.

From today's prices, I estimate Amazon should be capable of long-term 15% to 25% CAGR returns, which should easily beat the market over the next decade.

The one exception in my portfolio is Amazon, which I consider to be a must own, buy and hold forever growth stock.

I normally only invest in dividend growth stocks because I'm focused on finding the best sources of generous, safe, and fast-growing income trading at undervalued levels.

Long-time readers know that the core strategy of my high-yield, income growth retirement portfolio is buying stocks when they offer the best combination of:

maximum safe yield (including during a recession)

fast long-term dividend growth potential (usually double digits)

great valuations (high margin of safety)

So many might be surprised that I recently bought a share of Amazon (AMZN). I also plan to put most of my dividend income into building out a position at the rate of about one share per quarter (as long as it's at fair value or less).

Has the Dividend Sensei gone mad? Buying a non-dividend paying growth stock after what is arguably one of the most epic rallies in market history?

AMZN Total Return Price data by YCharts

One that saw Amazon rise 33 fold in value and crush the red-hot S&P 500 and tech-laden Nasdaq.

Actually, while I remain as dedicated as ever to the principles of long-term income growth investing, there are six reasons why I consider Amazon to be a must own buy and hold forever growth stock. One that is likely to generate about 20% long-term total returns, which will make it a market beater for the foreseeable future. Let's take a look at what those reasons are, including why I consider the stock a good buy today; even at today's near-record high share price.

1. Hyper Growth Engine Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Today, Amazon has an estimated 400 million global user base, including over 100 million Prime members. That fast-growing user base has allowed it to become one of the best hyper growth stories on Wall Street. This includes the following growth rates over the last five years:

active users: 14% CAGR

physical and digital sales: 25% CAGR

third-party sales: 31%

In the first half of 2018, Amazon's hyper growth engine continued to fire on all cylinders. That includes over 40% top line and triple digit bottom line growth.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 41.1% Operating Cash Flow Growth 152.7% Net Income Growth 352.0% EPS Growth 346.0%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar)

The most important metrics to focus on are revenue growth and operating cash flow and earnings. That's because Amazon is legendary for its focus on reinvesting cash flow into growing its business. This makes for some extremely volatile earnings and EPS.

And, of course, longer-term fundamentals are what really matter, and over the past 12 months, Amazon's top and bottom line have been excellent.

(Source: Amazon earnings presentation)

The company managed to increase its revenues 39% YOY to over $208 billion. 39% sales growth off a base of $150 billion is impressive indeed and reminds one of Apple's (AAPL) hyper growth iPhone years. What's more, the company, once a pure play American firm, is now thoroughly international with 30% of sales coming from overseas (mostly online retail but also Prime subscribers). But, of course, ultimately a stock's value is based on its bottom line, which for Amazon is best represented by operating income.

(Source: Amazon earnings presentation)

In its online retail businesses, Amazon has been successful at ramping up its economies of scale, created by decades of building one of the world's largest logistics and distribution systems. That's why its North American segment is seeing operating income grow far faster than sales. This is expected to continue and help boost the company's long-term operating margins.

Internationally, Amazon is still earning losses on its online sales but note that YOY operating losses declined 32% over the past year. This shows Amazon is well on its way to achieving long-term profitability overseas, which alone represents decades of potential growth runway.

But, of course, the star of the show, as always, is the company's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services or AWS. This is the company's second fastest growing business and also the second most profitable. Advertising is the fastest and most profitable business (more on this in a moment).

(Source: Amazon earnings presentation)

Segment Operating Margin Q2 2017 Operating Margin Q2 2018 Change North America 1.9% 5.7% +3.8% International -6.3% -3.4% +2.9% AWS 22.3% 26.9% +4.6%

(Source: Amazon earnings presentation)

Note that Amazon's operating margins are improving at an impressive rate. However, AWS margins are not just by far the highest, but rising at the quickest pace.

The reason for the company's improving profitability is its incredible skill at integrating its various services into a unified ecosystem. This gives it a wide moat and stronger pricing power. As a result, the value-focused company can continue to gain market share while still boosting its profitability.

But as great as Amazon's short-term growth is, ultimately it's this company's incredible long-term growth runway that makes it a must own, buy and hold forever stock.

2. Massive Optionality Creates Very Long Growth Runway

Amazon's epic growth has been due to its ability to innovate and maximize on what's called optionality. That means breaking into new markets by offering new products and services, which it can combine into its ecosystem. This allows it to leverage its massive investments into ever better services (locking in its user base), while also growing earnings faster than revenue.

The largest long-term growth opportunity by far, especially when it comes to profits, is AWS. Amazon was one of the pioneers in this industry, launching AWS in 2006. Today, analyst firm Gartner estimates Amazon's cloud computing capacity is four times larger than the next 14 leading cloud providers... combined.

Estimated Global Cloud Computing Market Size

And given that the global cloud computing market is expected to more than double between 2017 and 2021, to over $300 billion, that bodes well for the growth prospects of AWS.

That's because Amazon's early launch of cloud computing has given it a massive advantage, including an estimated 34% global cloud market share today. Amazon's dominance in cloud is largely due to the large network effects created by its ecosystem. For example, Amazon has made it easier to migrate a company's database to its cloud platform via its AWS Database Migration Service. As a result, over 80,000 corporate clients have done so. That's partially because Amazon never rests on its laurels but is always improving its cloud offerings with ever more advanced artificial intelligence or AI-driven capabilities.

In the first half of 2018, AWS added 800 new services and features to its platform. The more companies migrate to AWS, the more data Amazon has to feed into its machine learning algorithms, which can then improve at an exponential rate. Combined with an ever larger suite of software offerings on its cloud platform, and Amazon is well on its way to building an iOS-like "walled garden" around its fast and increasingly profitable cloud customer base.

But in the medium-term, investors should be most excited about Amazon's fast-growing advertising business, which saw sales jump 129% in Q2 to $2.2 billion. That's an $8.8 billion runway that represents about 4% of current sales.

The key to Amazon's advertising success is its AI-driven knowledge of its customers' buying habits. According to Forrester Research, Amazon's search capabilities in retail have started to cut into Google's market share in both search and advertising. That's because 55% of all US product searches that take place online occur at Amazon's site and results in ads that convert at rates 3.5X higher than Google's. This effectively means that Amazon offers advertisers far more bang for their buck than Google or even Facebook.

Now granted, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) are still the dominant names in online advertising, with 37% and 20% market share, respectively, according to analyst firm eMarketer. Amazon's advertising market share is 4% today but expected to grow to 7% by 2020, which will cement Amazon as the third largest online ad company in the world.

More importantly, because of its superior conversion rates, Amazon's ad business is much more profitable than Google's or Facebook's. According to Piper Jaffray, Amazon's operating margins on advertising is 75%. That's compared to Facebook's and Google's operating margins of 44% and 28%, respectively. The key to Amazon's industry-leading ad margins is that it's able to leverage its fixed costs across so many of its interconnected businesses. It also means that as Amazon's ad revenues grow, its operating earnings and cash flow are set to soar, potentially driving similar hyper growth rates as it's enjoyed in the past. Think that's impossible? Well, consider this.

According to Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson, by 2021, Amazon's advertising operating income alone could be $16 billion compared to $15 billion in operating profit for AWS. That means that within 3.5 years, advertising might be Amazon's biggest source of profits. It also means potentially $31 billion in operating profits from just its two biggest cash cows. For context, today, the entire company's operating income (on an annualized basis from Q2's record results) is $11.9 billion. Thus, advertising and AWS could potentially triple Amazon's entire operating profit in less than four years. And that's not even counting its other businesses like Prime or retail.

Amazon's seemingly endless ability to enter and rapidly dominate large and profitable markets is why analysts expect the company's earnings to continue soaring at a breakneck pace. Not just for one year, or even five, but for the next decade.

Time Frame EPS Growth Estimates (CAGR) 1 Year 46.5% 5 Years 45.9% 10 Years 52.9%

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, FastGraphs)

Now, such long-term EPS growth forecasts must always be taken with a grain of salt because they are merely educated guesstimates based on spreadsheet models. I personally model much more conservative 10-year EPS growth (about 20% to 25%) or less than half the analyst consensus.

But, even if my far more conservative growth estimates are right (Bezos might easily prove me wrong in a good way), then Amazon is likely to remain one of the fastest growing companies in America. That's thanks to having so many worlds to conquer. But such conquests are expensive, which is why Amazon is spending so much investing in its business.

AMZN Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

Fortunately, Amazon's balance sheet is strong enough to allow it to continue waging its multi-front disruption war. That's because Amazon has $27.1 billion in cash and just $24.6 billion in long-term debt.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Return On Invested Capital Amazon 0.9 17.5 AA- 5.0% 36.4% Industry Average 2.5 27.5 NA NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus)

That means that Amazon's leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) is far below that of most of its peers. This is why it has a very strong credit rating and is able to borrow at interest rates that are seven times below its returns on invested capital.

The bottom line is that Amazon has one of the best long-term growth runways of any company I know of. More importantly, it has the financial resources and balance sheet to successfully compete and even dominate high margin markets like cloud computing and online advertising. But what gets me most excited about Amazon's long-term future is not any of its physical businesses but its lead in software. This potentially sets the company up to become a leading player in even more markets in the future.

3. Leading Position In AI Means Amazon Has Edge In Potentially Any Market It Wants To Enter

Amazon's amazing optionality is the key to it cracking ever more markets in the future. But success in those markets will depend on continuing its success at cutting costs to the bone so that it can create the best value proposition for consumers.

The reason I'm so confident Amazon will succeed at this is its huge head start in cloud computing. I expect Bezos to leverage that into making Amazon one of the dominant names in artificial intelligence, which will be key to competing in the future on nearly every industry.

Take physical retail, specifically groceries and convenience stores, as just one example. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon is considering massively scaling up its Amazon Go stores in the coming years:

1 store in early 2018

4 open now

10 stores by end of 2018

50 stores by the end of 2019

up to 3,000 by the end of 2021

Amazon Go stores are cashierless convenience stores with no lines for checkout. You sign into a phone app and then a bevy of sensors, cameras, and AI algorithms track what you put in your basket. You walk out and Amazon bills your account. This new store format is nothing less than revolutionary and has the potential, once perfected to include thousands of items, to be a game changer in the world of grocery stores (a recession-proof business).

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, it would cost Amazon between $500 million and $3 billion to open 3,000 Go stores, which is a drop in the bucket for a company with Amazon's financial resources. Combined with the $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 (which came with 460 physical stores), this might one day allow Amazon to become one of America's top grocers.

That's especially true now that Amazon is incorporating 2-hour delivery via Prime Now. Basically, this means that while 3,000 Go stores won't move the needle for Amazon in terms of sales or profit growth, it represents massive future potential. Specifically, that Amazon might eventually become:

the largest online retailer (already is)

third largest online advertiser (already there)

the biggest cloud computing company (already achieved)

third largest grocery store retailer (behind Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR))

one of the biggest brick & mortar retailers

second largest video streamer in the world (on track to achieve by 2022)

The bottom line is that Amazon's expertise in data gathering, processing, and AI-driven analysis, gives it immense optionality to not just break into, but even dominate many large and potentially very profitable markets.

But optionality and long-term potential are meaningless without a world-class management team to oversee such complex empire building. Fortunately, Amazon is a founder-led company. One whose CEO, Jeff Bezos, is nothing less than a mad genius. In fact, I consider him one of the best capitalists to ever live.

4. Day One Corporate Culture And Bezos' Incredible Leadership

Amazon started off as an online book retailer, and over the years, morphed into the "everything store". But under the steady hand of that mad genius Jeff Bezos, it's morphed from a simple retailer into a world-class tech giant (cloud computing), media company (online streaming), advertiser, and grocer.

This highlights the amazing optionality that's created by the company's "day one" corporate culture. Day one means that Amazon is perpetually in start-up mode, never resting on its laurels for fear that someone will disrupt it.

The outside world can push you into Day 2 if you won't or can't embrace powerful trends quickly. If you fight them, you're probably fighting the future. Embrace them and you have a tailwind." - Jeff Bezos

That's why Amazon tries to disrupt every other industry first, by finding ways to deliver products and services to delight its users better than anyone else. Few companies are as willing to experiment and fail as Amazon. In fact, the company has tried its hands at numerous industries, including many failures including:

Going after Groupon (GRPN), by partnering with LivingSocial, which was later bought by Groupon after the venture failed and Amazon took a big write-down on the effort.

Mobile payments, which Amazon tried to dominate, not once, not twice, but thrice, via its Wallet, Local Register, and WebPay services, which were meant to go after PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ). By 2016, all three attempts had been shuttered.

In 2015, Amazon went into the online travel business, targeting Expedia (EXPE) and Priceline (NASDAQ:BKNG). The effort rolled out to 35 cities but was discontinued six months later.

Amazon has targeted GrubHub (GRUB), with online food deliveries, but GrubHub still controls 50% of the market compared to Amazon's 11%.

In 2015, Amazon set its sights on Etsy (ETSY) and the homemade goods sector. Thanks in part to what one analyst calls a "dictatorial platform that exerts almost total control over the sales process, stripping sellers of virtually all autonomy", Etsy's sales continue to climb (20% this year and projected 18% next year).

The 2014 Fire Phone, so bad it wouldn't even sell for $0.99 on contract.

But Bezos has a Silicon Valley, VC spirit meaning that all it takes is for one experiment to succeed in order to potentially become a game changer. This is why Amazon's visionary founder always takes a long-term perspective on growth. In 2017, Bezos told a Washington DC audience "I ask everybody to not think in two-to-three-year time frames, but to think in five-to-seven-year time frames."

Amazon's Echo home speakers are a perfect example of this innovative and experimental nature. I for one was rather skeptical of Echo home speakers when Amazon introduced them. I thought that it would not likely be a needle mover for the company. However, Amazon isn't trying to sell hardware but rather become the dominant software provider for future smart homes. That's why its Echo speakers are run on Alexa, its AI-powered platform that now is capable of performing 45,000 tasks.

And in terms of smart speakers not being a big growth opportunity, I must admit Bezos proved me wrong. That's because according to Nielsen (NLSN), US smart speaker adoption rates went up 2% in Q2 2018 to 24%. That means Americans are embracing this technology. And thanks to Amazon inventing this market, it now dominates home speaker market share.

And remember that Amazon is a master of cross selling and integrating its ecosystem. Home speakers powered by Alexa are not meant to drive hardware sales but rather lock in customers into its ecosystem, including stronger Prime membership.

Speaking of Prime, we can't forget the incredible earnings growth power this represents for the company. Prime has grown from a loyalty program that offered unlimited free two-day shipping (on over 100 million items today) to now offering subscribers no less than 29 separate benefits.

(Source: Amazon.com)

The genius of Prime is twofold. First, by bundling ever more services and convenience features, including free 2-hour delivery on Prime now (50 global cities and counting), Amazon Prime becomes well worth its $119/year annual price for US members. That's under $10 per month, which is worth paying just for the free and fast shipping. Factor in the streaming services, including the ever more impressive Prime Video (22 Emmy nominations for Amazon exclusives), and you can see why Amazon Prime now boasts over 100 million members. Granted not all are US members (lower prices in other countries) and some are students who pay less as well. But the point is that Prime is now a source of extremely stable and recurring revenue.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates that prime members spend about 366% more per year than non-Prime members. Prime members are expected to make up 51% of US households by the end of this year. This means that as Amazon's retail operations become more efficient (and higher margin), it should be able to drive strong top and bottom line growth for decades. More importantly, as Prime becomes ever better (new services and more quality exclusive Prime Video content), the company will likely be able to steadily raise its prices on subscribers, while maintaining low churn rates (cancellations).

But to give you an idea of just how big Prime is now and how big it could get consider these analyst estimates:

70% of Americans making over $150,000 have a Prime membership

Between 2016 and 2018, Amazon Prime international subscribers grew at an estimated 56% CAGR

By 2022, there could be an estimated 178 million global Prime Video subscribers (Amazon would be the world's second largest streamer behind Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX))

But Prime's strong growth isn't expected to stop by 2022, far from it. According to Citi analysts, Prime's global subscriber base is expected to grow 35% to 40% CAGR over the next decade; potentially to 275 million members by 2029. Citi believes that, by then, 80% of US households will be Prime subscribers and that Prime will be driving $633 billion in gross merchandise sales on its own. That would mean that within a decade, Amazon would likely become the largest retailer in the world.

And remember that retail sales are expected to become a smaller part of its revenue and profit stream going forward. That's because the company's fastest-growing businesses are also its highest margin. Here are the estimated five-year growth rates (through 2022) for Amazon's various businesses, courtesy of Morningstar's Joe Gemino:

physical stores: 9% CAGR

online retail: 13% CAGR

third-party seller services: 26% CAGR

AWS: 33% (with operating margins rising to 30%)

Subscription Services (Prime): 37% CAGR

Advertising: 66% CAGR

Overall company sales growth: 23% CAGR

Overall operating margins: 8% (vs. 5.6% in Q2 2018)

Overall company operating income growth: 33% CAGR

Because Amazon's fastest growing businesses are also its highest margin, that should allow operating profits to grow 43% faster than revenue over the next five years. But more importantly, at least from a long-term income investor perspective, it means that Amazon is likely to one day become one of the world's best dividend growth stocks.

5. One Day Amazon Will Become A Great Dividend Growth Stock

While today Amazon is a pure growth stock, one day I fully expect it to become a great dividend growth stock. Granted that's many decades down the road, most likely when Bezos is gone and the company has run out of growth opportunities. What am I basing that on? Well, Apple was once a pure growth story, and under Steve Job was notorious for hoarding it cash and refusing to pay a dividend. But eventually when its free cash flows grew large enough and it began paying a modest dividend that has grown at double digits every year since 2012.

Projected FCF (Net Of Lease Expenses) TTM 2028 2038 2048 2058 $4.1 billion $25.4 billion $102.8 billion $266.6 billion $434.3 billion

(Source: Author calculations)

I expect the same from Amazon, once it runs out of worlds to conquer. That's based on what I consider conservative free cash flow growth assumptions that include the company's large lease expenses:

Next 10 years FCF growth: 20% CAGR

FCF growth 2028 to 2038: 15% CAGR

FCF growth 2038 to 2048: 10% CAGR

FCF growth 2048 to 2058: 5% CAGR

Note that as Amazon achieves better scales and grows its highest margin businesses rapidly over time, these figures could easily prove conservative. But even assuming slowing growth over time, I expect Amazon to eventually generate a massive river of free cash flow that will allow it to return capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

Thus, me buying Amazon in 2018 is, in fact, a long-term dividend strategy. One created by my 50+ year time horizon that means that in half a century, Amazon's dividends share might fund a comfortable retirement off a modest number of shares bought decades before.

6. Valuation: Believe It Or Not, Amazon Is Actually About 9% Undervalued

AMZN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Amazon is frequently touted as one of the best examples of a "bubble stock". Given that shares have more than doubled in the past year that's understandable.

Based on many popular valuation metrics, Amazon does indeed appear to be overvalued, potentially obscenely so.

TTM PE ratio: 158.7

Forward PE Ratio: 73.0

Implied 10-Year EPS Growth Baked Into Shares: 32.3%

Price/FCF: 125.6

Price/Tangible Book Value: 46.3

TTM PEG Ratio: 3.5

Forward PEG Ratio: 1.6

With shares roughly baking in 32% long-term EPS growth (based on forward EPS that accounts for tax reform), many investors consider Amazon priced for perfection and thus massively overvalued.

So, how can a value investor like me justify buying Amazon at my cost basis of $2009? Because valuing what's essentially still a start-up, with this kind of long-term growth potential (both known and unknown), is far more complex than any one metric can show. So, when it comes to valuing Amazon, I turn to Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow model or DCF.

DCF models estimate fair value based on the discounted rate of all future cash flow. Theoretically, they are the purest and most accurate valuation approach. In reality, they are limited by having to make numerous smoothed out growth assumptions over decades (technically, forever). They can also be volatile based on what discount rate you use (your target rate of return), which is different for everyone.

But, the reason I think that Morningstar's DCF is potentially a great valuation tool for Amazon is because its analysts are 100% long-term fundamental driven. Morningstar doesn't bother with 12-month price targets. Rather its analysts use more conservative assumptions than most analysts (or event management itself) to try to estimate a stock's fair value.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Current Share Price Discount To Fair Value $2,200 $2,003 9%

(Source: Morningstar)

After studying their DCF model's assumptions (listed previously), I consider them realistic and thus feel comfortable with their $2,200 fair value price estimate. For a world-class company like Amazon, I'm more than happy paying fair value under the Buffett mantra of "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price". With Amazon now about 9% undervalued, I consider it a good buy today.

That being said, when modeling Amazon's long-term return potential, I use an even more conservative approach. Specifically, I estimate the company's long-term EPS growth rate will be less than half the current analyst consensus. I also assume that some multiple compression is likely, even though the stock is actually slightly undervalued.

10-Year Sales Growth Expectation 10-Year EPS Growth Expectation 10-Year Annualized Return Expectation 15% to 20% 20% to 25% 15% to 25%

(Source: author estimates)

This provides an estimated long-term (10-year) return potential of 15% to 25%, depending on what kind of multiple compression may occur as new long-term growth forecasts are generated in the coming decade.

The bottom line is that I estimate Amazon is capable of about 20% CAGR returns in the coming 10 years. For comparison, the S&P 500's historical return (since 1871) is 9.2%. And from current valuations, Morningstar, BlackRock, and Vanguard estimate 0% to 5% CAGR total returns are likely over the coming five to 10 years.

This is why I expect Amazon to remain not just a long-term market beater but one of the best stocks you can own over the next decade and far beyond. That's for any investor comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

The most important risk in owning Amazon, at least in the minds of many investors, is that the share price might tank in case it really is as overvalued as some bears believe. Remember that for innovation and disruption leaders like Amazon, who operate effectively as startups, valuation is extremely challenging.

That's especially true given that Amazon faces hundreds of challengers in its ever-expanding list of markets. That includes huge and well-capitalized rivals in cloud computing like: Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, and Alibaba (BABA). Should these cloud rivals steal market share or force Amazon into a price war at AWS, that could have a negative effect on its long-term growth rates and sour Wall Street's short-term sentiment.

And since short-term share prices are mostly driven by investors sentiment, this company's share price is incredibly volatile. In fact, looking at the stock's beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) over several time frames, we can see that Amazon is one of the most volatile stocks on Wall Street:

1-Year Beta: 1.85

3-Year Beta: 1.75

5-Year Beta: 1.60

10-Year Beta: 1.94

Average Beta Over Time: 1.78

Generally, Amazon is about 80% more volatile than the S&P 500, which works great when the economy is growing and the stocks are in a bull market. However, that much higher volatility means that long-term investors have to accept some truly gut-wrenching price drops.

Amazon Share Price During Tech Crash

AMZN data by YCharts

During the tech crash, Amazon shares plunged 92%. Granted at the time the company was far smaller and less diversified than it is today. However, during the Great Recession, shareholders similarly had to endure staggering declines.

Amazon Share Price During Financial Crisis

AMZN data by YCharts

Now, of course, both the tech crash and Great Recession are extreme examples. Usually, bear markets only see 34% peak to trough declines. And most bear markets happen during a recession, which we are at very low risk of over the next two years.

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

However, given Amazon's high volatility (average beta over time 1.78), that means that during the next bear market investors might be in for a roughly 60% decline over the course of a few quarters or years.

And we can't forget that while bear markets are rare, market corrections are not. They are a natural and healthy part of the market cycle. Historically, corrections:

occur once per year (for the Dow)

see the market decline by 13.3%

last 71.6 trading days (14 weeks) until market recovers new all-time high

How did Amazon fair during the last two corrections (late 2015 to early 2016 and early 2018)? The last market correction was especially kind to Amazon but the one before that saw shares plunge into bear market territory.

Dec. 29, 2015, to Feb. 9, 2016: -30.5%

Jan. 31, 2018, to Feb. 9, 2018: -7.7%

This is why I feel the need to point out two specific Bezos quotes regarding his company's short-term price movements.

When the stock is up 30% in a month, don't feel 30% smarter -- because when the stock is down 30% in a month, it's not going to feel so good to feel 30% dumber." - Jeff Bezos

Remember that Bezos runs his empire with a long-term time frame of five to seven years. Thus, the results of any one quarter, or even an entire year or two don't matter to him, nor should they matter to investors. What ultimately matters is the fundamentals.

The stock is not the company. And the company is not the stock. And so, as I watched the stock fall from $113 to $6, I was also watching all of our internal business metrics -- number of customers, profit per unit ... every single thing about the business was getting better. And so, while the stock price was going the wrong way, everything inside the company was going the right way." - Jeff Bezos

The reason I'm making such a big deal about Amazon's volatility is because it's a double-edged sword for investors. For those with too short a mindset, a 30% to 60% price crash during the next correction or bear market might easily cause you to panic sell at the bottom. However, volatility is ultimately the friend of the long-term investor because it means you have the opportunity to add shares at incredible values and thus boost long-term returns.

This is especially true with a disruptive innovation machine like Amazon. The company's success is built on experimentation and being willing to ignore short-term profits to try what might seem at first to be crazy ideas. But those few ideas that succeed ultimately become growth engines that have made Amazon one of the most successful companies in history.

The bottom line on Amazon stock is that you need to have a long-term time horizon, focus on the fundamentals, and remember that bull markets make you money, but bear markets make you rich.

Bottom Line: Amazon Is A Wide Moat, Innovation Juggernaut, And A True Buy And Hold Forever Stock

Amazon is unquestionably one of the best run and most impressive long-term success stories in market history. Bezos' long-term focus and dedication to his "Day One" start-up mentality means that he's constantly finding new ways to serve customers better in innovative and delightful ways.

The company's willingness to forgo short-term profits in a never-ending quest to experiment and break into new (and often higher margin) markets has made countless investors rich over the decades. I'm confident that with Bezos likely to lead Amazon for many years or even decades to come, Amazon will prove to be a great "buy and hold forever" growth story. And when the hyper growth is finally over because there are no more worlds to conquer. Well, then Amazon is likely to pull an Apple and become a great dividend growth stock.

That may be 20 to 40 years in the future, but anyone buying Amazon in 2018 with a time frame that long, could potentially retire from the dividend income from a handful of shares bought today. That's because, while Amazon's valuation is impossible to pin down with 100% accuracy, I agree with Morningstar that shares are likely about 9% undervalued today.

That means today is a great time for long-term investors (with 6+ year time horizons) to get in on what's likely to continue to be a market-crushing growth stock for at least the next decade.

