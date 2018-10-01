Activision Blizzard: A High-Quality Short

Investment Thesis

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) presents a unique 2020-2021 put opportunity. It is one of the strange examples in the tech sector right now of a very financially sound business with decent long-term prospects that is trading at a ridiculous price relative to its earnings. This has, however, largely been the case for the last five years, which begs the important question what has changed now. Robert Shiller in Irrational Exuberance describes the appearance that the end of a market euphoria can take. In his book, he asserts the idea that it is when prices have risen so high for so long that shareholders who got in on the trade early start to take money off the table, realizing some of their gain, which finally causes the scales to tip in favor of supply vs. demand causing prices to drop. In a market euphoria, however, this price drop can quickly snowball and can occur very quickly, with multiple years of gains being eliminated in 12 months' time. There are a few reasons why I think this tipping point has been reached, including investor fears regarding the end of the historically very long-running current bull market in US tech stocks, as well as rising interest rates that serve to increase the yield available to investors through the bond market. Rising bond yields creating a more viable alternative to stocks could make the time right for a long-term put option on ATVI.

These larger, almost psychological forces, are complemented by the fact, while ATVI is in a very strong position financially, it comes nowhere close to justifying its price. There is also no catalyst on the horizon that is going to cause an increase in revenue to large enough justify the high premium that is being paid by buyers of the common stock. The lack of a catalyst would indicate that a long-term short position on ATVI could prove to be a profitable endeavor as factors appear to be in place to bring the price of the stock back down to a reasonable level.

Qualitative Factors

There are a great number of factors here in favor of ATVI, the brands that they control are extremely long-lived, have quantifiable followings, and lead to stable long-term cash flows for ATVI. Names such as Diablo, StarCraft, Warcraft, and Call of Duty are all household names familiar to consumers of video game content worldwide. Some of these titles have even existed long enough where children who started playing these games have become lifelong customers and continue to play them and purchase the new versions of them as adults. There has been the development major league gaming, and ATVI’s games are prominently featured in that arena.

I believe this is a source of long-term sustainable competitive advantage for ATVI, and I would not expect competitors to be able to easily steal business away from ATVI. As with Call of Duty, for example, ATVI can simply change the user interface slightly, create some new maps for players, and set the game in a different time period with different weapons for players to use, and presto! A new Call of Duty game can be released, and more profits can be had and almost exclusively made off of the Call of Duty brand itself. There doesn’t seem to be a limit to this process either as it has been going on for years and does not seem to have exhausted the appetite of its consumers for not just any first person shooter but a new Call of Duty game.

Quantitative Factors

Probably the first thing that a person needs to know when understanding ATVI's financial condition is the concept of deferred revenue also referred to as unearned revenue. If you are already familiar with this concept, then feel free to save yourself some time and skip to the next paragraph. It is important to understand deferred revenue since without this understanding ATVI’s financial statements would appear rather confusing. Deferred revenue is a large factor for ATVI since customers have the option to pay up front for gaming subscriptions, customers may also pre-order games that are soon to be released, as well as use real money to purchase digital items or tokens that can be used in a digital game at a later date. All this prepaying creates issues with how revenue is recognized on the income statement and can give a misleading impression of the state of ATVI’s businesses. Deferred revenue is technically a liability since the business has not yet delivered the service promised and thus owes something to a customer worth the dollar amount that the customer has paid. Once the service is delivered, a business can then amortize the deferred revenue off of the balance sheet and list it as sales revenue. This is kind of a weird concept since the cash was already received previously, and thus the cash might have been used before it is recorded as income. While deferred revenue causes a time delay with it being recognized as sales revenue and recorded on the income statement, it has an immediate impact on the statement of cash flows.

This explanation is important because it explains the few quantitative factors about ATVI’s financial statements that might appear as a weakness but is a strength. At first glance, it would appear that operating expenses are rising disproportionately quickly holding operating income flat despite rising top-line revenue. A look at the balance sheet shows that at the end of 2017, there was about 2 billion in deferred revenue sitting on the balance sheet. Then, taking a look at the cash flow statement, it can be seen that operating cash flow has increased correspondingly with top-line revenue growth. A check of the first two quarters of 2018 shows that deferred revenue has dropped on the balance sheet to 832 million, down from 2 billion two quarters ago, and operating income has risen accordingly with operating expenses in these last two quarters. Thus, there would be no reason for alarm that ATVI is somehow becoming less profitable. It would seem that the nature of ATVIs business would often lead to a time delay where an expense might show up on the income statement before the revenue that was generated with the expense can be recognized.

This system does create an interesting advantage for ATVI since it acquires the cash up front, and it does explain why ATVI at the end of 2017 had 4.8 billion in cash on hand. This liquidity that accepting payment upfront creates could leave ATVI well positioned to take advantage of time-limited acquisition opportunities without having to worry about acquiring funding ahead of time since it already has a large amount of cash on hand. I also would consider the risk of ATVI failing to deliver a product or service, as promised, very low since the business has a very long track record of on-time delivery of products and services. On-time delivery is important because if it does not occur then, ATVI might have to issue a refund to customers. If, though, ATVI did not have the cash on hand to do so, it could be problematic. However, given the quality of this business, it would seem to be an extremely unlikely occurrence.

Recommendation

Now, after reading two sections of me speaking rather glowingly about ATVI’s quantitative and quantitative strengths, it might seem weird that I am recommending a long-term put option on ATVI after singing its praises. This is when it all comes back to price since even a solid business with good long-term prospects does not merit an infinitely high share price. Speculative euphoria has driven up the share price of ATVI to an insane PE of 125. Again, though returning to the ultimate question of why short ATVI now? Since ATVI being overpriced is hardly new information, its share price has been disconnected from its fundamentals for years now.

Once more, I would contend that the rising interest rate environment and early investors finally realizing their gains is what is going to cause ATVI to finally show its neck, and this process already appears to be underway. Again, this is based off a theory put forward by the Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller in the book Irrational Exuberance. There also appear to be technical factors indicating the stock's weakness, although, for the sake of this article, I will stick to fundamental analysis. The continued rise in interest rates and ATVI’s failure to generate an incredible amount of growth that would be needed to justify its current share price makes ATVI an attractive long-term short opportunity. It also stands to reason that ATVI will flip to being a buy once it is priced at a more reasonable level.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.