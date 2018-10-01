Transocean Bags An Important Contract Extension With Petrobras

Source: ShipSpotting - Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Petrobras 10000

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) continues to be one of the best offshore drillers with a considerable backlog estimated (Fun Trading personal estimate) at ~$11.5 billion as of 09/30/2018. The company is focusing on the floaters' segment exclusively after selling its entire Jack-ups' fleet to Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF).

Note: This amount doesn't include options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore (OTC:SGAZF).

Transocean announced this month that it acquired Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) for a total of approximately $2.7 billion. We will have to add the firm backlog of Ocean Rig UDW to the firm contract backlog indicated above.

The total backlog including ORIG is now approximately ~$12.2 billion as of September 30, 2018.

Transocean noted in the press release announcing the deal that the combined fleet is comprised of 57 floaters, with 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drillships in the industry.

RIG and Ensco (ESV) are my two significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I have been following these companies continuously on Seeking Alpha for over four years on Seeking Alpha.

My investment thesis is still the same. I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term because these companies will be the first to benefit from a global offshore drilling recovery even if it is slow to materialize, but coming nonetheless.

However, the offshore drilling industry is known for its acute volatility, and it is vital to take advantage of these swings by trading a significant portion of your RIG position based on the future oil price outlook. Trading at least 30% of your RIG holding seems satisfactory and could make a massive difference in your profit expectation.

Adapting a trading/investing strategy tailored to the stock and the Industry in focus is perhaps the most important action that will differentiate a successful investor from a mediocre one. Trading RIG by using the RSI(14) has been helpful.

Transocean bags a 790-day contract extension offshore Brazil with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) for the drillship Petrobras 10000.

According to the company:

Petrobras 10000 was awarded a 790-day contract extension offshore Brazil with Petrobras. The contract is extended through October 2021 and includes a blend and extend modification to the previous contract dayrate, effective September 2018. The additional net contract backlog is approximately $185 million, including cost escalations. Additionally, Transocean will receive a 5% royalty per day, totaling approximately $16 million, estimated to be from October 2018 to October 2021 associated with the use in Brazil of the company's patented dual-activity technology on the Petrobras 10000.

Previously, according to Offshore Energy Today:

[T]he 2009-built drillship Petrobras 10000, which is under contract with Petrobras until August 2019 will work for the Brazilian company in Colombia from July until September under a dayrate of $492,000 after which it will go to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico where it will be until January 2018 and from February 2018 until August 2019 it is back in Brazil.

I have estimated a day rate of $322K/d now, down from ~$492K/d initially. The day rate includes the $16 million to be received as a 5% royalty per day or about $15k/d. The total additional backlog is $185 million + $16 million or $201 million which is a solid contract.

Even though a 35% day rate haircut was agreed (including the 5% bonus royalty), Transocean managed an excellent long-term contract until October 2021. The day rate agreed is much higher than the average day rate in this category. I recommend looking at the Day rates published by IHS August 2018.

Transocean main customer is still Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) with a firm drillship backlog of $5.75 billion now.

Technical Analysis

RIG is showing a rising channel pattern after a decisive breakout of its other falling wedge pattern triggered mostly by the recent rally due to the RBC upgrade with a $30 target. The rising channel pattern is considered bullish long term, and we should expect a decisive breakout on the resistance side in the future. This potential trading landscape is corroborated by the fundamental of the company and the expectation attached to the offshore drilling industry as well.

I believe the next line resistance is now rising to $14.80 (I recommend selling about 15% to 30% at this level instead of the $14 level) and line support at $11 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level). However, we could eventually raise the support to the long-term support at $12.

