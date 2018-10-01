Roku's Stock May Overvalued By As Much As 40%

Roku’s (ROKU)stock has surged by over 41% in 2018 on strong revenue helping to narrow the company's losses. But investors may have become too exuberant with the stock and its valuation. The shares may be overvalued by as much as 40%.

Roku makes streaming device providing users the ability to connect their TV’s to the internet to gain access to video content apps such as Netflix (NFLX) and YouTube. It also pre-installs software on smart TVs while generating additional revenue through advertising fees on its platform.

Loosing Money

Roku is forecast to have a loss in 2018 and 2019. Currently, analysts estimates suggest that Roku will loss $0.16 per share and loss about $0.03 per share in 2019. The company is expected to earn a profit of just $0.44 per share in 2020 and that valuation shares trade at 173 times earnings.

Growth May Not Be Fast Enough

Roku's revenue is growing steadily in its platform advertising segment with second-quarter revenue up by 96%. But player revenue has basically topped out and has steadily been around $65 million per quarter since the third-quarter of 2017 when it was $67.8 million. The one exception came in the fourth-quarter 2017 which saw player revenue surge to $102.8 million.

But surprisingly, fourth-quarter revenue for 2017 actually declined by 7% versus 2016 a warning sign that perhaps player growth has peaked from the period a year ago.

If player revenue is peaking that means growth in ads will need to accelerate at an even faster pace to support analysts revenue forecast of $1.29 billion by the year 2020. In fact, based on current estimates revenue is forecast to grow by a compounded annual growth of 36%.

But platform revenue has only been growing at a compounded growth rate of 21%, while the player growth is essentially zero. So based on current revenue estimates, Roku is likely not going to grow fast enough to meet the analysts' expectations.

Roku Is Not Cheap

Since Roku does not yet earn a profit, a price to sales multiple is the best way to assess its current valuation. The stock trades at 8 times 2019 sales estimates of $971.6 million. Netflix trades at a slightly higher premium of 8.3 times 2019 sales estimates. But Netflix creates content and generate its revenue through subscription-based service. Roku creates no content, and its platform makes money through advertising or selling its streaming device player. The two stocks are not worthy of trading at the same sales multiple and Roku should trade a much lower valuation.

Advertising Model

Other advertising platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) trade at much lower sales multiple. Facebook (FB) trades at 6.8 times 2019 sales estimates, while Alphabet trades at 5.2 times 2019 sales estimates. At, a valuation more similar to that of these advertising platforms Roku's valuation would be much lower and perhaps represent something closer to 6 times 2019 sales estimates. That would reduce Roku’s valuation to $5.8 billion which is nearly 25% less than its current market cap of $7.7 billion.

Hardware Model

The advertising valuation may even be too high considering half of Roku’s revenue stream comes from the hardware component of its media devices. A company like Apple (AAPL) generates most of its sales through the iPhone. Apple which is valued as a hardware company trades at just 3.9 times 2019 sales estimates.

Conclusion

Perhaps a more appropriate valuation for Roku should be somewhere in the middle of Apple’s and the advertising platforms around 5 times 2019 sales estimates. At that valuation, Roku would trade at just $4.9 billion 38% below the current stock valuation.

No matter how one goes about slicing and dicing Roku’s business, at its core it generates revenue via hardware sales and advertising. In either case, the stock seems overvalued.

