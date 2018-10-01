Pfizer Snatches FDA Approval For Rare Front-Line Lung Cancer Indication

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had received FDA approval for a rare form of lung cancer. The FDA approved a drug known as dacomitinib which will be marketed as Vizimpro. This means the big pharma now has two different drugs that target three indications for rare forms of lung cancer. This approval won't be a blockbuster drug by any means, but it most certainly will start to add up in additional revenue. For that reason, I believe that Pfizer is a buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approved Vizimpro to treat first-line patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations. These mutations are detected from an FDA approved test. What makes this approval strong was that it was achieved under the designation from the FDA known as Priority Review. The basis for FDA approval was thanks to strong data that was observed in a phase 3 study known as ARCHER 1050. In order for patients to be recruited into this study, they had to have unresectable, metastatic NSCLC with no prior therapies for metastatic disease. In addition, recurrent disease with a minimum of 12 months disease-free after completion of systemic therapy. This trial compared Vizimpro to an EGFR inhibitor known as gefitinib. Gefitinib is currently marketed by AstraZeneca (AZN) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA). It was shown that patients treated with Vizimpro had a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 14.7 months compared to 9.2 months for those who took gefitinib. These results and the recent FDA approval of Vizimpro are good news for these patients. That's because these patients with rare mutations of NSCLC have low survival rates. A new therapy such as this from Pfizer is highly welcomed.

Competitor

At first sight, you may think that this seems like a niche market. In a way it is, but it still targets a certain percentage of NSCLC cases. It is estimated that mutations in EGFR occur in 10% to 35% of NSCLC tumors. The most common mutation types are deletions in exon 19 and exon 21 L858R substitutions. These account for about more than 80% of known EGFR mutations. That means a market exists for Pfizer for these types of mutations. However, it is important to point out that there is a competing product out there as well. This other drug is known as Tagrisso and is marketed by AstraZeneca. Tagrisso received FDA approval as a first-line treatment for metastatic NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations (exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations) back in April of 2018. This means that they will be going head to head against each other in this space, so it will not be easy for Pfizer to penetrate this market. However, there is some good news with respect to this recent approval. This drug approval along with another drug now treat three rare lung cancer biomarker types. You have Xalkori for treating ALK-positive or ROS1-positive NSCLC, and now Vizimpro going after those patients with EGFR. That means it is branched out to a few types of lung cancer mutations.

Conclusion

Pfizer receiving FDA approval for Vizimpro expands its opportunity in the NSCLC space. The risk is that Vizimpro will have to go up against Tagrisso targeting the same indications. That means sales won't ramp up quickly at first, and it could be a tough battle ahead for Pfizer. Still, I believe it is good that there are more options available for these patients. As I alluded to above, Pfizer now has two drugs targeting 3 different biomarker indications specifically in the front-line lung cancer space. For these reasons, I believe that Pfizer is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.