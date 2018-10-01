EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018

EV company news - The SEC charges Tesla CEO Elon Musk with securities fraud. Porsche announced it would stop building diesel-powered cars and instead focus on electric cars.

Global electric car sales - Electric car sales surge to the second best month ever. Tesla August 2018 sales smash the competition, helped by Model 3.

Welcome to the September 2018 edition of Electric Vehicle company news. September saw near record sales (from August) with Tesla Model 3 sales leading the way. September saw a massive flow of good news from the auto makers as they rapidly move toward electric mobility.

Global electric car sales as of end August 2018

Global electric car sales finished August 2018 with 172,000 sales for the month, up 76% on August 2017, and the second best month ever. Year-to-date sales are up 69% on last year, with 2018 year-to-date sales at 1,078,000, and market share at 1.7%.

Of note, 64% of all global electric car sales so far in 2018 were pure electric.

China electric car sales were about 93,000 in August 2018, up 62% on August 2017. Electric car market share in China for August 2018 was 5.2%.

Current subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credit system was announced on September 28, 2017, and will begin in 2019 with 10% of credits (12% in 2020) required from new energy vehicles (NEVs). That translates to ~4-5% of EV sales as market share for 2019. We also are expecting an announcement at some stage as to when China will ban ICE vehicles, noting BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) Chairman Wang thinks by 2030. Others think it will be 2035.

Europe electric car sales were 30,000 in August 2018, 42% higher than in August 2017. Europe electric car market share was 2.7% in August 2018. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 42% market share of electric cars sold in August.

US electric car sales were not yet available for August 2018. However Tesla alone delivered 25,464 sales.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for August 2018





Source: EVSales

Forecast annual electric vehicle sales - 30m by 2030, 60m by 2040

Source: Bloomberg research

EV market news for September 2018

Below is a nice image I came across this past month that gives an idea of the future.

Source

On September 6 Bloomberg reported:

India proposes a goal of 15% electric vehicles in five years. India aims to have at least 15 percent of the vehicles on its roads to be electric in five years, an official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration had earlier expressed ambitions of achieving a target of 30 percent EVs by 2030. EVs may account for about 7 percent of sales in India by 2030, according to Bloomberg NEF.

On September 6 The Times.Co.UK reported:

Electric cars rule. Demand for electric cars is soaring, and we’ll all benefit. In August last year about one in 20 new cars sold in Britain was at least partly electric. Last month the figure was one in 12.

On September 12 Green Car Reports reported:

L.A. sets electric-car targets as host for 2028 Olympics. Los Angeles wants to show the possibilities of zero-emissions transportation when the world arrives on its doorstep for the 2028 Olympics.

On September 13 Inside EVs reported:

Bombardier introduces talent 3 battery-operated train. Bombardier recently presented the Talent 3, which according to the press release, is the first of its kind to enter passenger operation in Europe in over 60 years. The first prototype has a range of 40 km (25 miles), but the second one scheduled for 2019 will go 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge.

A Bombardier Li-ion battery-operated train

Source

On September 14 Green Car Reports reported:

City leaders pledge to fast-track electric bus fleets. Densely populated cities should consider switching to all-electric truck and bus fleets, elected officials and business leaders agreed this week at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco. The political and manufacturing leaders joined in the "Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero" pledge to focus on electrifying commonly used commercial vehicles including city buses, and heavy and light-duty trucks. The pledge aims to make electric trucks and buses commercially successful by 2025 and widely used by 2040 in the targeted areas.

On September 20 Green Car Reports reported: "Charging industry agrees on carbon credit standards."

On September 26 Bloomberg reported:

California weighs an additional $2,000 subsidy for electric cars. California will hold a hearing this week on offering a $4,500 subsidy for each pure electric vehicle sold in the state, up from the current $2,500, even as customers from Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. face the loss of even bigger federal credits.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 11% global market share. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US, and achieved a stellar 25,464 global sales in August 2018, led by Model 3 sales at 17,895.

On September 4 Bloomberg reported:

Tesla’s cobalt-light batteries seen providing cost advantage. Tesla Inc.’s lead in battery technology gives it a cost advantage that may last for several years and help the U.S. electric-car maker face down an onslaught of new competition, according to new research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

On September 12 Green Car Reports reported:

All-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 price hiked by $1,000. As Tesla continues to scramble to make the Model 3 profitable in time to begin making big debt payments in November, the company hiked the price of the all-wheel drive option on the car. According to Tesla's online configurator, the price has increased from $5,000 to $6,000.

On September 13 Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla expands supercharging access and range for those fleeing hurricane Florence. As it did in hurricane Irma in Florida last year, Tesla has remotely extended the range of some cars for those who need to escape from the path of hurricane Florence and may not have time charge up more than necessary. The company has also expanded free Supercharging access for cars that didn't come with it.

On September 14 Green Car Reports reported: "Tesla drivers say latest software update disabled Autopilot."

On September 17 Green Car Reports reported: "Tesla opens its first in-house body shops to reduce repair times. Facing reports of long wait times at Tesla-authorized collision repair centers, Tesla is bringing collision repairs in-house."

On September 20 Green Car Reports reported: "NHTSA gives 2018 Tesla Model 3 perfect marks for crash safety."

On September 27 TechCrunch reported: "SEC charges Tesla CEO Elon Musk with securities fraud." Then on September 30 CNBC reported: "SEC settles charges with Tesla's Elon Musk, will remain as CEO but relinquish chairman role."

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY), (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 10% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 20% market share.

On September 21 Automotive News China reported:

BYD launches Europe-made electric buses in Hannover. BYD Co., in a bid to attract European clients, introduced two electric buses this week at the IAA commercial vehicle show in Hannover, Germany. The new buses are assembled at BYD plants in Hungary and France.

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104) (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 3 with 7% market share. BAIC is the number 2 selling electric car manufacturer in China with 13% market share. SAIC is number 3 in China with 11% market share.

On September 10 4-traders reported:

SAIC Motor: MG ERX5 electric SUV showcased at the Global Mobility Summit. MG Motor India, a fully owned subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corp. showcased its ERX5 electric SUV at the recently concluded MOVE: Global Mobility Summit. The ERX5 electric SUV has a reported range of 425 kilometres on a single charge and the car can be charged up to 80 per cent within 45-60 minutes, thanks to a fast charging system. The Roewe ERX5 SUV, which is sold in China comes equipped with internet connected systems and features such as navigation, voice control, remote control and so on. Chen Zhixin, President, SAIC Motor Corp, announced that MG Motors India will be planning to invest over $500 million in India by 2020.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently ranked the number 4 global electric car manufacturer with 7% global market share. BMW is number 1 in Europe with 17% market share.

On September 7 Green Car Reports reported:

Supplier tests compact 100-kwh battery pack in BMW i3. Using new battery-pack architecture, BMW battery supplier Lion Smart has crammed triple the battery capacity into a BMW i3s. Lion Smart's 100-kilowatt-hour battery gives the little city car a range of 435 miles on a charge, in the same footprint as the original battery pack.

On September 11 AutoBlog reported:

BMW cancels all diesels from North America for 2019. In a statement to Autoblog, a BMW spokesperson confirmed that the brand is focusing on PHEVs in favor of diesels. "BMW of North America has seen a decrease in diesel sales and at the same time has seen dramatic sales growth for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology and strong demand for performance oriented gasoline engines.

On September 15 Green Car Reports reported:

BMW Vision iNext electric concept redefines German luxury flagship. The BMW Vision iNext, previewed for small group of journalists this week before Saturday’s global debut, entirely rethinks what a “flagship” should be in a future age of connected vehicles that use artificial intelligence to drive themselves when desired. The iNext has no powerful V-8 or V-12 engine. It’s entirely electric, powered by a high-capacity battery pack giving more than 370 miles (600 km) of range on the (optimistic) European test cycle, and twin motors that hurl the big vehicle from 0 to 62 mph in less than four seconds.

On September 24 Green Car Reports reported:

Orders in: 1,000 buyers in Norway reserve coming all-electric BMW iX3 crossover SUV. BMW opened order books for its upcoming electric iX3 in Europe at the beginning of September, and the company already has deposits for 1,000 in Norway. In a page out of the Tesla playbook, the Norwegian buyers each put down deposits of almost $1,900 (1,600 Euros.).

On September 27 Green Car Reports reported:

2019 BMW i3 to get bigger battery with 153-mile range. The 2019 BMW i3 will get a larger battery, good for 153 miles of range, up from 115 miles for the 2018 model, the automaker announced Friday. BMW refers to the new battery in the 2019 model as the 120 amp-hour battery, which delivers total energy storage of 42.2 kilowatt-hours with the i3's 350-volt high-voltage power system. The new battery will be offered across the board in the i3 as well as i3s models, with the range extender gas engine and without.

Renault (OTC:RNSDF) / Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) / Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 6 for global electric car sales with 5% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 11 with 3% market share. Nissan is ranked 3 in Europe and Renault is ranked 4.

On September 10 Green Car Reports reported:

Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vie for Canadian sales lead in August. Ahead of the final expiration of electric-car tax credits in Ontario, Canada, the Nissan Leaf posted its highest monthly sales total north of the border: 1,050 units. The number was more than double what Nissan sold in June and July, and still significantly more than its previous record of 906 Leafs in May.

On September 17 Green Car Reports reported:

2019 Nissan Leaf to cost $30,885, long-range battery still to come. The 2019 Nissan Leaf doesn't cost any more than it did last year, but it also won't deliver any additional electric range—yet. The Leaf S, Leaf SV, and Leaf SL will cost $30,885, $33,385, and $37,095 including an $895 destination charge.

On September 26 Green Car Reports reported:

Renault plans Europe's largest battery storage network. European electric-carmaker Renault plans to build the continent's largest stationary battery storage network next year using old electric-car batteries. Renault announced on Tuesday that it will install used (and some new) electric car batteries in three locations: two Renault factories in France, and the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Germany.

On September 28 Automotive News China reported:

Renault, with Dongfeng, to launch first EV in China (next year). The joint venture will launch two other EV models before 2022, Provost added.

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) / Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) / Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 7 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 5% market share. In Europe Volkswagen is the number 2 electric car seller with a 13% market share.

On September 10 Green Car Reports reported:

2022 Audi R8 to go electric. Come 2022, the Audi R8 could be an electric car. Increasingly, there's nothing super about a supercar if it's not electric. Last week, British magazine Autocar reported that Audi will make that leap for its next-generation R8 sports car, converting it from a pounding gas-fueled V-10 engine to purely electric power.

On September 17 Green Car Reports reported:

Audi e-tron electric crossover debuts to battle Tesla. Late Monday night, the German luxury maker debuted took to the stage in San Francisco with its long-awaited, first volume battery-electric vehicle, a five-seat midsize crossover utility to be known simply as e-tron. Audi didn’t release estimates of the e-tron’s ratings for electric range, but earlier estimates put it at about 250 miles. That information will be released closer to the start of deliveries, which will begin in the U.S. between April and June of 2019.

On September 17 AutoBlog reported:

"VW reveals the platform its electric future will be riding on. According to VW, approximately 10 million vehicles will be built on the MEB architecture. "We will make electric vehicles popular and get as many people as possible excited about electric cars," said Thomas Ulbrich, brand board member for E-mobility. The goal is to make electric cars more affordable and more appealing thanks to greater range and quicker charging. According the VW, a vehicle using this platform can recharge up to 80 percent of its battery pack in as little as 30 minutes. VW's electrification plans aren't somewhere down the road, in some distant future. The company confirmed it plans to build up to 150,000 electric vehicles in Germany by the end of 2020."

The Volkswagen dedicated electric vehicle chassis

Source

On September 19 Green Car Reports reported:

VW plans 27 electric cars by 2022 on new platform. Volkswagen is doubling down on its electric car strategy, it announced at a press event in Dresden, Germany on Monday. The company announced plans to build 27 electric cars on its upcoming MEB affordable electric-car architecture by 2022 in an effort it calls "Electric for All."

On September 21 The Drive reported:

Porsche wants to be almost 100 percent electric by 2027. Porsche is a big believer in batteries and hopes that as much as 75 percent of its sales volume by the early 2020s will be electric vehicles. "We are intending to have up to 50 percent BEV (battery electric vehicle) share by 2025."

On September 22 Green Car Reports reported:

Burned by scandal, Porsche CEO says it's done building diesel cars. In a statement on the automaker's website, Porsche announced it would stop building diesel-powered cars and instead focus on electric cars.

On September 23 The Wall St Journal reported:

Porsche drops diesel engines in wake of emissions scandal. Luxury brand becomes first German car maker to no longer offer diesel versions. Porsche is investing over €6 billion ($7 billion) into hybrid and electric mobility technology until 2022. Every other new Porsche car will likely be electrically-powered by 2025, either as a hybrid or fully electric.

On September 28 Green Car Reports reported:

Volkswagen details the foundation for 10 million electric vehicles. Volkswagen last week laid out the basics for its set of electric-car components that plans to use to underpin a million new all-electric vehicles each year by 2025. With those components on the Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB), VW claims that it has the first pure-EV platform designed for high-volume production.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet is currently ranked the number 9 global electric car manufacturer, with 3% market share. They are the number 2 ranked electric car seller in the US.

On September 4 green car Reports reported:

GM working on ultra fast charging system for electric cars like the Chevy Bolt EV (updated). Automakers are in a new race, not for miles per hour on a track or the street, but in miles per hour regained while an electric car is sitting at a charger. GM is the latest automaker to join the race toward faster-charging electric cars, with a new project to develop an "extreme fast charger" that can deliver up to 180 miles of range to an electric car, such as the Chevy Bolt EV, in 10 minutes.

On September 4 Business Insider reported:

GM's CEO announced that batteries of the Bolt will be made in the US because the Chevy electric car is more popular than expected. General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced that the company would expand production and sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

Toyota is currently ranked the number 10 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking, with 3% global market share.

On September 6 Bloomberg reported:

Toyota is betting big on hybrid cars, just ask its battery maker. For evidence of just how big Toyota Motor Corp.’s bet is that hybrid cars will dominate new-energy vehicles until at least the end of the next decade, look no further than its battery supplier. Toyota President Akio Toyoda is putting hybrids at the center of a goal to sell 5.5 million electrified vehicles by 2030, half its total projected deliveries then. Toyota, who has admitted being late in pursuing the battery-only cars increasingly being embraced by rival automakers and policy makers, wants 4.5 million of its sales target to be hybrids -- either the traditional variety or their plug-in variants. PEVE currently has capacity to meet only about a third of that.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Last month Market Insider reported:

Kandi electric vehicles unveiling brings out Texas state reps, Mayor of Garland and more. After announcing a deal with one of China's leading EV innovators, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., ATV/UTV distributor Sportsman Country has unveiled a pair of prototypes. Specifically designed for the U.S. market, the EX3 is an all-electric SUV and the K22 is subcompact for urban settings. Access to Kandi's EV technology is an opportunity for our existing dealers, but we are actively and aggressively seeking qualified EV dealers as well as potential OEM partners.

On September 7 The Driven reported: "Volvo’s newest 360c concept car is electric, autonomous – and you can sleep in it. Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo has announced its new 360c concept this week, and is billing it, not as an electric car, but as a mobile living and workplace."

Source

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart)

On September 4 CNBC reported:

Mercedes to launch an all-electric vehicle in challenge to Tesla. Mercedes-Benz will unveil an all-electric vehicle at a launch event in Stockholm, Sweden, later today. The EQC is a battery electric vehicle and the first model from Daimler-owned Mercedes' new product and technology brand, EQ. It will be released on the market in 2019. Monday saw Audi begin mass production of its e-tron, the brand's first totally electric sport utility vehicle.

On September 20 The Drive reported: "Daimler invests in electric bus maker Proterra, will partner on future commercial EV production."

Source

Ford (NYSE:F)

On September 6 Green Car Reports reported: "Ford requests exception to electric-car noise rule for police cruisers."

On September 21 Automotive News China reported:

Ford's EV partner Zotye lures away MG's design chief. Ford Motor Co.’s electric vehicle joint venture partner Anhui Zotye Automobile Co. has hired veteran car designer Anthony Williams-Kenny from SAIC Motor Corp. Williams-Kenny will lead styling and design for Zotye’s future product line, the Chinese automaker said.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

No electric vehicle related news for the month.

Groupe PSA (owner of Peugeot)

On September 24 Renew Economy reported:

Peugeot unveils EV concept based on classic 504. In what is shaping up to be a race between a whole slew of European car manufacturers, French automaker Peugeot has paid homage to its classic 504 Coupe with first images released of a new EV sports coupé concept prior to its launch at the Paris Motor Show next month.

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On September 19 Automotive News China reported:

Honda localizes transmission output for hybrid vehicles. Honda Motor Co. started building continuously variable transmissions for hybrid vehicles in China to ramp up local green vehicle output.

Kia (OTC:KIMTF) Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF)

On September 19 Green Car Reports reported:

Kia Niro Electric range rated at 301-miles in Europe. When it introduced the Kia Niro EV in Korea in June, the company said it would go 236 miles on a charge. It has now been rated at far more than that in Europe.

Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF)

On September 7 The Times of India reported: "Suzuki to start testing electric vehicle prototypes in India. Suzuki would launch EVs in India around 2020 in cooperation."

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On September 21 Green Car Reports reported:

Jaguar launches roadshow for 2019 I-Pace. As it plans to bring the first luxury electric Tesla competitor to market, Jaguar is taking the I-Pace on the road to give consumers a chance to drive and spend time in it. Jaguar calls it the Jaguar Electrifies Experience, and it kicks off Oct. 3 in San Francisco and runs through Oct. 7 in Los Angeles, Florida, and New York City. Dealers will hold simultaneous launch events across the country.

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY)

On September 7 Mahindra announced:

Mahindra showcases Treo electric three-wheeler range at MOVE 2018 set to redefine last mile mobility in India. Mahindra promises longest range for electric three-wheeler segment with its Treo range. Exemplifies #FUTURise by showcasing the company’s expertise in the EV ecosystem with comprehensive display of next gen solutions, beyond just electric vehicles. Other Mahindra displays at MOVE Summit include the scalable and modular electric powertrain platform MESMA, software mobility solution NEMO and futuristic muscle electric pod concept UDO.

Byton (private)

On August 31 Green car Reports reported:

Byton begins road testing its electric car in China. A higher-end model with a 91-kwh battery should deliver 323 miles and have up to 470 horsepower, perhaps from a second electric motor driving the front wheels. The M-Byte features a 49-inch curved digital dashboard screen that stretches across the car to provide instrumentation for the driver as well as entertainment options for the passenger.

Source

Nio (formerly NextEV)

On September 14 Green Car Reports reported:

Electric carmaker Nio begins trading on NYSE, aims to sell cars in US. Chinese electric carmaker Nio raised roughly $1 billion in its initial public offering Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. In August, Nio (NYSE:NIO) announced that it hoped to raise $1.3 billion in its initial public offering. Wednesday's launch around $6 per share fell short of that, but trading jumped Thursday and Friday well above its initial price to around $12 per share.

On September 14 Automotive News China reported:

Nio shares rev up after shaky U.S. debut. Shares of Chinese electric carmaker Nio Inc. recovered sharply from a 15 percent fall in their New York market debut on Wednesday, a day after the company's IPO was priced at the lower end of the expected range. At one point, Nio shares rose as much as 11 percent to $6.93 in trading, giving it a market capitalization of $7.11 billion. The shares closed Wednesday at $6.60, up 5.4 percent.

Faraday Future (private)

On September 25 Automotive News China reported:

Faraday Future to launch EV sales next year. Faraday Future, an electric vehicle startup founded by Chinese entrepreneur Jia Yueting in Los Angeles, has opened orders and plans to begin selling its first product, the FF 91 luxury crossover, sometime in the first half of next year. “The order book for FF 91 early users – also known as ‘FF Futurists’ – is open with first deliveries commencing during the first half of 2019,” the company said in a statement last week.

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On September 17 The Verge reported: "Lucid Motors closes $1 billion deal with Saudi Arabia to fund electric car production. The investment will finance Lucid Motor’s 2020 commercial launch of its first electric vehicle, the Lucid Air."

Lucid Air

Source

On September 26 Green Car Reports reported: "Lucid owners will get access to Electrify America's chargers, another jab at Tesla. Lucid owners will get prepaid access to Electrify America's growing number of fast-charging stations when their cars arrive sometime after 2020, both companies announced Tuesday."

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

For autonomous vehicles, currently Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and General Motors are leaders. Tesla, Baidu (BIDU), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Daimler, Aptiv (APTV), Ford, Volkswagen, Renault Nissan, and BMW are also doing well.

On the software side Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the leader, with Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM) also involved in this area.

For connectivity and onboard entertainment ("smart car") Tesla has the Model 3s equipped with Wifi. Alibaba (BABA) has teamed up with SAIC to make an "internet car," as well as supplying its AI and car systems to Daimler, Audi and Volvo. Apple is doing well with Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Ford China and Hyundai have both teamed up with Baidu (BIDU) for AI, infotainment systems and digital services.

For ride sharing - Currently all of these app companies (Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab Taxi, Ola, Gett, Mytaxi, and DriveNow) are private companies, and are not accessible to most investors.

On September 6 Green Car Reports reported:

Volvo puts Ikea-like living room in self-driving concept car. With its latest self-driving car concept, Volvo wants to take on the airline industry. Without a need for a steering wheel, Volvo opened up the interior of its 360c concept to accommodate a coffee table, a card table, a desk, and even a first-class airline-style bed.

On September 12 Endgadget reported: "BMW developed a self-driving motorcycle to further its safety efforts." You can view a video here.

Source

Investors may also like to read my articles "Companies to benefit from the future smart car boom" and "How To Benefit From The Autonomous Vehicles Trend Starting As Soon As 2019."

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Great Wall Motors, Fisker (private), GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Lamborghini, Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Rivian (private), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (?2030/35), Germany (?2030), UK (2040), France (2040), Japan (2050), and Paris (2030), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India (30% by 2030).

Investors can also read my article "The EV Boom Just Keeps Getting Bigger."

Conclusion

August 2018 electric car sales surged to the second best month ever, up 76% on August 2017. Electric car market share for August reached 2.7% in Europe, 5.2% in China, and no data yet for the US. Year-to-date global electric car market share is now at 1.7%.

My highlights for the month were:

Global electric car sales continue to boom, led by China with a second month this year beating 5% (China August sales hit 5.2%).

India proposes a goal of 15% electric vehicles in five years.

The Times.Co.UK - Electric cars rule. Demand for electric cars is soaring. One in 12 new cars is an electric car.

Bombardier introduces a Li-ion battery-operated train.

Tesla - The SEC charges Tesla CEO Elon Musk with securities fraud.

SAIC Motor Corp, announced that its subsidiary MG Motors India will be planning to invest over $ 500 million in India by 2020.

BMW cancels all diesels from North America for 2019.

Renault plans Europe's largest battery storage network starting next year, using used car batteries.

By 2022 the Audi R8 supercar to go electric.

Volkswagen confirmed it plans to build up to 150,000 electric vehicles in Germany by the end of 2020. VW plans 27 electric cars by 2022 on new platform.

Porsche wants to be almost 100 percent electric by 2027. Porsche announced it would stop building diesel-powered cars and instead focus on electric cars.

GM working on ultra fast charging system for electric cars like the Chevy Bolt EV.

Lucid Motors closes $1 billion deal with Saudi Arabia to fund electric car production.

BMW developed a self-driving motorcycle.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

