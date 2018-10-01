Technically Speaking For October 1

Brexit still looks like an impending disaster; the U.S. manufacturing sector is still in great shape.

So, the US and Canada have reached a trade deal. Yeah! After the standard "we've got to get this done" mad rush before an artificial deadline, all the parties are now on board. The new deal will be called the USMCA, which sounds surprisingly like a Village People song. The way I read the new rules, this seems mostly about auto production. However, remember that economics has the "law of unintended consequences" which could apply to this deal "bigly":

While many economists think these new rules will help some North American workers, they also warn that some small cars might no longer be made in North America since they would be too expensive under the new requirements. There are also concerns that automakers might not make as many cars in North America to export to China and elsewhere overseas because costs would be higher in the USMCA region than making the vehicles in Asia.

Don't be surprised if the above paragraph is the real story of this trade deal over the medium and long-term.

The UK continues to rush towards Brexit with absolutely no plan in place. Brexit is on March 29 -- which is now less than six months away. And what have the British done to mitigate the potential damage from this event? Nada. Bupkis. Not a darn thing. As the possibility of a hard Brexit (where all the rules change literally overnight -- and not for the better) continues to increase, UK politicians are doing what all politicians do: nothing and/or blaming each other. Remember that recessions are caused by sudden shocks to the economic system. Brexit would definitely qualify as such an event when it happens. We're also back to the law of unintended consequences.

The latest ISM Manufacturing number was very strong: it was 59.8. While it was down a touch (from 61), at this level, the overall reading is still incredibly bullish. The anecdotal comments provided some interesting insight. While overall business is very strong, there are two areas of continued weakness. Tariffs have led to panic-buying, which has caused higher prices and some margin compression. There are also continued stories about the difficulty in finding workers. Despite these problems, the manufacturing sector is very strong as shown in this chart from Adviser Perspectives that shows the three-month moving average of the regional Fed manufacturing indexes:

Turning to the markets, let's remember where we ended last week. The DIAs were doing well. But the IWMs and IJHs? Not so much. The big problem with the markets was the lack of confirmation of advances from a number of indexes. Let's see how we did today:

The DIA was the best performer; it rose .8% thanks to the GE news. The OEF also benefited from the new GE CEO. But -- once again -- we have a drop-off in performance. The SPYs rose half as much as the DIAs. The QQQs were barely higher. The mid and small caps were both down. So, we're back where we were last week; one index rising while the others were down.

But the bad news doesn't end there. Take a look at the following two charts:

The mid-caps printed a very strong down bar today. It's long, covers most of the trading session and fell through the trendline connecting the lows of late June, late July, and mid-August. Prices are now below the shorter EMAs as well.

And we have the same problem with the IWMs:

As we head into the last quarter of the year, it'd be nice to say that upward momentum was supporting prices. These two charts say otherwise.

