Sell Lenovo, An Over-Leveraged Tariff Target

The recent rally appears to be driven by short covering and panic rather than any rational hope that Lenovo can de-gear and create value.

Both DVMT and HPQ look better value and avoid LNVGY's China risk.

In Q1, all of Lenovo's profit came from one-off gains. The core operations are getting closer to breakeven, but they are far from generating the cash flow needed to reduce their liabilities.

Lenovo as the only pure Chinese manufacturer is likely to suffer the most from Trump's tariffs, and North America is 25% of revenue.

The recent margin improvement may have come from excessive advance sales to their channel partners, over and above eventual retail demand.

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) overspent trying to diversify away from Laptops etc. and is now struggling to service its $10.8bn of net liabilities. The original Thinkpad purchase from IBM was a success, but it is hard to say the same about the deals with Motorola, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY).

The PC market may be seeing some uplift in volume demand, but it remains extremely competitive and it is unrealistic to expect that Lenovo has any long-term margin advantage. Their mobile business continues to struggle and even a retreat to Latin America is fraught with problems, given the economic environment in Brazil and Argentina.

Even the data center business, their champion for future growth, is simply a commercial hardware business with no deferred revenue. It looks as if Lenovo is less "Swallowing the fish" and rather more choking on costs while hoping for a reprieve.

Growth and margin improvement appear to come from sales to channel partners. This may be over and above retail sales in the same period.

At their recent results, Lenovo talked about a return to growth and margin improvement. However, a close inspection reveals that a) receivables grew faster than sales and b) receivables spiked in the last month of the quarter. The best interpretation is that Lenovo is filling its distribution chain to get ahead of possible tariffs. The worst is that they were desperate to show growth and persuaded their wholesalers to over order.

Round three tariffs appear to specifically target Lenovo

If the Trump round three tariffs are imposed, Lenovo is in the direct firing line. It is the only PC maker that is totally China dependent and with such low margins, has little or no ability to absorb the extra costs. Dell (DVMT) and HPQ can both source ex China and so will be in a stronger position in the US.

The parent, Legend, is now in a position to raise capital

There has been a significant increase in leverage in the past 18 months despite strong increases in top line. This leads us to believe that a large capital raise and cut in dividends are inevitable. We note with interest that the parent Legend group has recently converted most of its shares to H shares giving it the ability to support a Lenovo capital raise.

Significant debt load

At first glance, Lenovo seems to be recovering, revenue is growing, gross margins are improving and pre-tax income went from loss to profit. Dig a little deeper and it is clear that things are not as rosy as management would like us to believe.

Reviewing cash and working capital, page 16 of Q1'18/19 Lenovo results, we can see that, between Q1'17 and Q1'18, total borrowings rose by $1.6bn and operating cash flow was negative $755m. Effectively, capex and dividends were funded by debt in FY17/18.

Debt is now $4,480m, see footnote 11 of Q1'18/19 results announcement, Using the LTM EBITDA of $1,325m and cash of $2,612m, generates net leverage of 1.41x or LTV of 17%.

The perpetual shareholders should also be added to debt because the notes pay an annual fixed rate of return. If the perpetual is not re-financed at the call date, the interest rate rises sharply and would increase the demand on Lenovo's already limited cash flow.

This takes leverage to 2.17x or 27% LTV, as shown in the table below.

This looks reasonable until investors factor in a) the increasing current liabilities and b) the continued negative cash flow.

Significant and growing net current liabilities

Usually, analysts monitor inventory, account receivables, and account payables to assess working capital. At Lenovo, these three accounts are stable and one could assume that that working capital is not a problem.

However, total current assets (less cash, already netted of against debt) less current liabilities results in net current liabilities position of -$6,982m.

A key issue is that significant part of net current liabilities come from "Other payables and accruals" described in footnote 9 (A) (III) of Q1'18/19 results announcement. "(III) Majority of other payables are obligations to pay for finished goods that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from subcontractors".

Most companies simply pay subcontractors for work done, expecting them to source their own materials directly or provide them with materials. Lenovo, however, sells components to its subcontractors - buying them back once the work is completed. From a business and accounting perspective, this method has several advantages: it moves inventory, and it's financing, off the balance sheet, it ties in the subcontractor and enables Lenovo to bring forward or delay the booking of sales and profits, should it wish.

Lenovo's accounts don't reveal the credit terms behind these deals, so we are assuming the subcontractors give and receive similar terms. The difference between the amounts payable and receivables is effectively the amount that the subcontractors are lending to Lenovo.

This difference is allowing Lenovo to fund its business using its suppliers' balance sheets. Since FY14/15, this working capital mismatch has grown from -$4,796.5m to -$6,982.2m, a rise of $2,185m and nearly 1.5x June 18 T12M EBITDA of 1,324

Converting this to debt would add an additional 5.2x debt/EBITDA, as shown below:

Before discounting this as simply industry practice, recall that Toshiba (6502 JP) used similar transactions to defraud investors. Toshiba's accounting problems illustrate what can happen when a company starts playing games with working capital and trades with a connected company. Toshiba and its subsidiaries were able to shift inventories, inflate profits and manipulate account balances.

Aside from an unsustainable growing net working capital deficit, Lenovo also has significant long-term liabilities that are not included in the net debt calculation, yet will need to be funded.

Under-funded retirement benefit obligations

Even before the purchase of Motorola and System X in 2014, Lenovo had an under-funded pension plan, with obligations that were 1.5x the assets, a liability gap of $157m. By the end of FY16 and partly due to these acquisitions, the deficit had grown to 2.5x.

Part of the issue has been single-digit investment returns, but the bigger issue is that Lenovo has made so little effort to fund the pension. Over the last few years, their contributions have been below the value of the benefits paid, a minimum expected contribution.

Given the size of the deficit to the fund's assets, we think it is unlikely that the investment returns can bridge the gap, at some stage Lenovo will have to make up the difference. As of Q1'18 "Retirement benefit obligations" stood at $420.2m. This is 0.32x LTM EBITDA).

Other non-current liabilities

Outlined in footnote 10 of Q1'18/19 results announcement, non-current liabilities of $553m are mainly associated with recent acquisitions in PC business and government and rent liabilities. This is another 0.42x LTM EBITDA.

Understanding the total business leverage

All of these liabilities will need to be funded. This will either consume cash flow or the liabilities will convert to debt. The contingent liability to Google for the Motorola acquisition is a good example. This came due in FY 2018, Lenovo didn't have the cash flow to fund the payment so it borrowed money and the contingent liability was converted to debt. We believe that when considering the total business leverage, investors should convert these liabilities into debt and add them to the net total debt. This gives a total net debt of 10,824m or 8.17x net debt / LTM EBITDA.

Not enough assets to cover debt

Given that debt and debt-like items are so significant, we have taken a closer look at their non-current assets in order to see if they could be used to help service the debt burden.

"Intangibles" of $8,427m is their main asset, making up over 65% of total non-current assets. Most of this is goodwill that came from recent acquisitions that failed to deliver. It is hard to understand how management can justify maintaining the original valuation.

International accounting standards on impairment of goodwill, IAS 36.12 and its Hong Kong equivalent HKAS36.12, are quite clear. When the economic performance is worse than expected, valuations should be written down to represent the present value of future estimated cash-flows. Examining where the goodwill came from reveals a litany of unfulfilled expectations.

Over 50% of the goodwill came from the acquisition of the mobile and data center business, see pg.14 of Q3'14/15 results announcement.

Failed purchase 1) The Motorola business made losses in the past and is still loss making (see pg. 19 of Q1'18/19 presentation).

Failed purchase 2) The server business bought from IBM is both loss making and its revenue have fallen since the purchase (see pg. 20).

Even a simple review of these businesses, reveals that operating margins have deteriorated. How can these businesses possibly be performing in line with, or better than, the expectations used to justify their purchase price.

This is an issue because simply cutting intangibles by 38% would wipeout their equity capital.

Cash flow requirement for the year

A quick review of the cash flow suggests that this is also most unlikely to help the company reduce its liabilities.

As of Q1'18/19, LTM EBITDA was $1,325m

Looking at their essentially fixed costs, capex was close to $600m, $250m was spent on interest payments, $450m on taxes and $380m on dividends. All in, Lenovo needs $1,680m just to cover its current on-going commitments. Unless shareholders are happy to be continually diluted, something has to give.

Dividends not covered, cuts and capital raises to come

An uncovered dividend is justifiable if the shortfall is temporary. However, since FY14/15, Lenovo has paid out $1,463m in dividends, while generating free cash flow of -$4,752m. Lenovo has funded the deficit with debt and supplier financing.

At some point, Lenovo must start generating cash or cut dividends and start re-building the balance sheet. The AGM on 4th June 2018, gave investors a large clue as to management's intentions.

Lenovo shareholders were asked, "To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not to exceed 20% of the aggregate number of shares in issue of the Company".

This would be a start but still will not be enough to fill the hole.

Lenovo vs. HPQ and DVMT

Lenovo is cheaper than HPQ, EV/Sales 0.2x vs 0.66 but that is because the market expects a recovery, EV/EBIT is 15.5 vs HPQ's 8.8. It seems that the prospect of tariffs has yet to be understood.

DVMT is more difficult. It is in the middle of a transition but if the numbers are sustainable, the Dell hardware stub is much cheaper than Lenovo and you avoid the China risk.

Covering of short interest may have spurred the rally

Earlier this year, Lenovo was dropped from the HSI and by March, short interest was high. Since then, on the back of a concerted "we are recovering" campaign by management and the reports of growth in Q1 FY 19, the stock has rallied more than 40%. However, we suggest investors dig a little deeper before being sucked into the turnaround story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.