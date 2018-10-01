Ring Energy: For Whom The Well Tolls

Once the market sees growth is back on-track, we see the stock trading over $20 before the end of the year.

The company does not need to issue equity to fund their capex program and can use CFO and untapped borrowing base until equity values are back to fair value.

Upcoming Q3 operations update and financial report will show historical growth rate has restored, at which point the company's valuation should reprice to previous EV/Forward-Adjusted EBITDA multiple range.

Introduction

Ring Energy (REI) is a Midland, Texas-based Permian pure-play E&P, led by Kelly Hoffman, and co-founded by Tim Rochford and Stan McCabe. The company drills for oil and gas in the San Andres formation within Central Basin Platform and has recently made their way into the Delaware Basin. With daily production levels at around 6,605 bpd as of June of 2018, the company is a smaller player within a large group of drillers and has been growing both production and reserves at aggressive rates, while enjoying significant short-term and long-term competitive advantages.

Investors own Ring Energy's stock because of the company's production and reserve growth within the Central Basin Platform, attractive well economics even at $50 realized commodity prices, management's ability to control the balance sheet while executing on their hyper-growth strategy and attractive acreage tuck-in's, as well as the recent venture into the Brushy Canyon and North Gaines regions, which substantially expanded the inventory of attractive drilling opportunities within the Permian Basin moving forward.

Another key advantage that Ring has over the competition is their firm takeaway capacity through Occidental. During a time when many producers within the Permian have had to take their rigs elsewhere until pipeline projects are completed, Ring still has kept their foot on the gas and is still growing production at a breakneck pace. The company has also signaled that it is actively looking for acquisition opportunities, enabled by its untapped $500 million credit facility and recently expanded $175 million borrowing base.

Ring sports CAGRs of 52% for their reserves and over 136% in net production since July of 2012 and is able to drill one-mile lateral wells for about $2.2 million and 1.5-mile laterals for $2.6 million, placing their IRR at or around 100% at $50 realized commodity prices.

(Source: September Corporate Presentation)

Importantly, Ring has financed their growth through the issuance of stock at advantageous valuations, thereby avoiding the usage of material amounts of debt, making their balance sheet as attractive as it gets in the space. These pristine financials make the company a more competitive buyer within the Central Basin Platform and Delaware Basin, while simultaneously making it a more attractive acquisition target to the array of larger producers in the area.

When Ring is in discussion with a potential seller, one would think that the sellers of acreage of smaller production outfits know the liquidity is there and that Ring can act fast. On the flip side, if a major comes in looking to buy Ring, one would also think the majors see the opportunity to put debt on the company to facilitate the transaction, or acquire with all equity, effectively deleveraging their company.

Either way you look at it, they are in a great place to have both conversations and will be able to command fair value or a discount for an acquisition, and a premium for a sale.

(Source: September Corporate Presentation)

Another notable advantage is the experience of the management. Tim and Stan formed Arena Resources in 2001 and executed on a strategy that is a carbon copy of the one they're implementing with Ring: to grow production and reserves organically and through acquisitions, while controlling the balance sheet.

Arena was eventually sold in July of 2010 to SandRidge (SD) for $1.6 billion, netting the original shareholders a 30,000%+ return.

This track record, of course, shows how management was able to operate through the financial crisis, as well as the cyclical nature of the oil and gas sector. We think Ring is simply a rinse-and-repeat process for Tim and Stan.

(Source: September Corporate Presentation)

Ring Energy stock has been pummeled since May because of a blip in Q2, which we believe to be solved. As a result, we see today's valuation as something that will not last. This, to us, is an opportunity to own a growth stock at a value investment valuation because of a massive, emotional reaction from the market, which we believe to be substantially overblown.

We believe the convergence back to the company's normal cash flow multiple will begin in the first week in October after the company releases their Q3 operational update, and run all the way into the end of the year into 2019.

What happened in Q2?

This annotated chart chronicles what took place from May until present, which is what we see as the series of events that broke Ring Energy away from its upward trend and peer group.

Following the chart, we will address each major issue in greater detail, while providing our forward-looking assessment regarding the permanence of these issues, or lack thereof.

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

The issues are in three major parts:

1) Production Growth

2) Unforeseen increased in CAPEX, delaying FCF positive status

3) Permian Takeaway/Differentials

Production Growth: Growth Restored, Stock Price To Follow

The specifics of the operational issues experienced in Q2 of 2018 can be summarized in four parts:

Issue #1: Frac crew

Ring Energy has a dedicated frac crew that is able to complete wells faster than the company is able to drill them. That crew is provided by Schlumberger (SLB). During the interim period between when the crew has completed their portion of the work and when Ring had more wells available for the crew to complete, the agreement allows for the crew to service other wells for different operators.

That scenario occurred in late March of 2018 and the crew was put out to complete what was thought to be a 10-day job. Issues arose and the 10-day period ballooned to a three-week period, thereby delaying Ring Energy’s ability to bring wells online in April.

Issue #2: Weather

High winds that occur in April which slowed production progress. This caused the company to have to shut down their fracking operation for hours at a time, multiple times, in response to the weather.

Issues #3: Leasing obligations.

The company was required to drill wells in areas within the Central Basin Platform that required longer drilling timelines before the wells would reach peak production, which they signaled was still very attractive, but just took a while. That, in-turn, impacted Q2 numbers.

Issue #4: DCP Midstream

The company temporarily lost DCP Midstream (DCP), one of their gas purchasers on the Central Basin Platform; the shutdown was caused because multiple compressors went down (DCP's, not REI's), which cause Ring to not be able to sell gas for a portion of the quarter.

Why do we expect production growth to be restored?

We expect Ring's net oil and gas sales figures in Q3 to come in north of 615,000 BOEs, thereby restoring double-digit production growth rates and causing the security to reprice back towards an EV/forward-adjustable EBITDA multiple of 9x or higher.

Our confidence is rooted in:

(1) The June production numbers referenced in the Q2 operations update where the company signaled that June production averaged 6,605 BOEPD:

June 2018 average net daily production was approximately 6,605 BOEs, as compared to net daily production of 2,725 BOEs in June 2017, an approximate 142.4% increase

Additionally, we went back and found quotes from various external company communications and have found a consistent theme of signaling production growth has been restored.

Q1 2018 conference call, 05/09/2018

We're still very pleased with the wells we are drilling, and fully expect them on average to meet or exceed our type curves and we also fully expect for Q3 and Q4 would be back on pace for low double-digit growth."

Q2 2018 Operations Update, 07/25/18

June 2018 average net daily production was approximately 6,605 BOEs, as compared to net daily production of 2,725 BOEs in June 2017, an approximate 142.4% increase, and net daily production of 6,005 in March 2018, an approximate 10% increase."

Q2 2018 earnings conference call, 08/09/18

We were back on track as far as our growth goes at the end of this last quarter, and we are continuing that into this quarter, and I think you will see us get back to our previous growth moving forward."

CAPEX update, 09/11/18

Our production growth is back on track after resolving some minor operational issues and we expect to continue that growth going forward."

(2) The passage of the frac crew-related issues which curtailed production in Q2. Here's management on the Q2 2018 conference call:

We, during our call, earlier in the quarter, we did talk about how we had some operational glitches early in the process due to different various reasons. We don't need to go back into again, but I just want to assure everybody that we have those issues worked out. They will not occur again.

(3) The performance of the wells which had a 60-90 drill period before they reached peak production, therefore pushing the more attractive part of the type curve into Q3:

we had to drill a few wells at the beginning of the quarter in areas where we had to pump the wells down for anywhere from 60 to 90 days before they reach peak production. And while the wells still performed very well, there is a delay in reaching that peak rate, which turned delays the effect on production.

(4) The resolution of their gas takeaway issues. Management stated on May 9th during the Q1 conference call:

Their second compressor should be repaired in the next week and we should be back up to full sales shortly thereafter.

What do we expect production numbers to look like?

To model the expected production growth for Q3, we looked back at final month average for each quarter since Q2 of 2017 and found that the average final month-over-final month production growth was 12.94%. When applied on a forward-looking basis, that 12.94% got us to a projected average production level for the month of September of 7,460 BOEPD.

From here, we calculated what each quarter's average BOEPD was since Q2 of 2017, as a percentage of the corresponding quarter’s final month of production. We then averaged those numbers. That was 91%. Note: we disregarded Q2 of 2018 because of the front-loaded production issues.

We then multiplied our projected September average production of 7,460 BOEPD by 91% to get our average for Q3 of approximately 6,782 BOEPD or about 617,000 BOE for the quarter.

This would total a QoQ production growth rate of 18.08%, in-line with the company’s historical rate, considering the lower total production base in Q2.

Here's the model:

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

It's clear that Ring's second quarter operational performance did not warrant the kind of selling we're seeing if investors believed these issues will not persist. Due to the performance of the stock price since May, it's obvious, however, that the market is in “wait-and-see” or even "sell" mode, which is what makes the Q3 operations update such a meaningful catalyst for the performance of the stock.

Management delivered the bad Q2 news promptly and without any spin. We see no reason to disbelieve the same management group as they clearly, promptly, and repeatedly tell the market that growth is back on-track.

CAPEX Overrun: Intelligent Spending, Unfortunate Timing

Ring has a very aggressive drilling and acquisition program which enables production volumes and reserves to grow at astounding CAGR's. This allows the company to command a EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple around 10x -12x.

In February of 2018, just after the company sold 6,164,000 shares at $14/share (yes, over 40% higher than the present stock price) the net proceeds of about $82 million were slated to be spent drilling 60 wells, completing a gas pipeline so the company didn’t have to flare a significant portion of their gas anymore, upgrading other infrastructure, and continuing to run the North Gaines County and Brushy Canyon R&D projects. The total 2018 capex was projected to come in at approximately $150 million.

At the end of Q2, the company had spent almost $120 million, significantly higher than expected. Couple that with the aforementioned production growth issues, and the investment community was left scratching their heads.

Here's CFI segment of their Q2 statement of cash flows:

The overspend was due to the following reasons:

Acid jobs on 9 older wells showing abnormal decline rates due to iron sulfide build-ups. The cost per well was about $300,000. However, the results, according to management were worth the spend:

For the most part, they're all coming back above the original decline curve. So we are seeing very positive results from that, and we are just very encouraged...

Infrastructure expenses in the Central Basin Platform as a result of new acreage acquired, and subsequent drilling, south of their existing CBP acreage.

We took advantage of that to go ahead and build out our system in anticipation that will be picking up more acreage down in that area.

Delaware related to the Brushy Canyon venture. Ring drilled an extra disposal well, added high pressure flow lines and vessels to accommodate the high pressure gas the test wells yielded.

Despite this unsettling surprise, we believe all of Ring Energy's spending was necessary to support and enhance the profitability of the operation, long-term. The company has now fully set the stage for an evolved drilling program to commence in their core Central Basin Platform, North Gaines properties, and the Brushy Canyon in the Delaware Basin.

We see a substantial portion of these infrastructure costs being one-time, and anticipate the company will be able to adjust their capital expenditure ratio to an even more substantial percentage of the overall spend going directly into drilling.

We also expect costs relating to the science wells the company was drilling in North Gaines and in the Brushy to ease up moving forward, as the company applies the valuable lessons acquired by spending a bit more money upfront to learn the most effective way to drill the wells moving forward, thereby saving money in the long-term and maximizing IRR associated with the wells.

Equity Offering: Will the company dilute shareholders?

The combination of a high-level capex overrun and depressed production numbers was not the news the myopic market was looking for; the confluence caused the investment community to conclude that the company was no longer capable of achieving free-cash-flow status (net of their $150 million capex program) by the end of 2018, which is what the company had publicly guided to. This stoked another lingering fear – dilution at rock bottom prices.

To answer the question of whether Ring is going to do an equity offering at such a depressed stock price, we went back and looked for patterns in managerial behavior. Recall that Ring is in the competitive position they're in now because they were contrarian buyers of cheap acreage in the Central Basin Platform when the Permian Basin was a total mess during the most recent commodity collapse. The management does not react poorly to fear, but rather they have shown their ability to exploit it for the benefit of shareholders. To us, this means the management is capable of applying this mental discipline to other facets of capital allocation, like equity offerings.

When Ring is running low on cash, historically, they do equity offerings in order to finance their drilling program as capex consistently exceeds the cash they generate from the operation itself. By executing on this strategy, the company has little debt, but maintains a $500 million senior secured credit facility with a $175 million borrowing base. It should be remembered, however, that a major reason the company has created so much value for their shareholders is the timing and valuation of their equity offerings.

As the stock price declined, investors were scared that they were about to read a press release that said Ring was going to offer stock at depressed levels. In turn, this fear caused more selling, which only exacerbated the original fear of an equity offering occurring at now lower levels.

We do not believe Ring would do an equity offering at a price lower than $17/share. It's no secret that Ring is debt-averse; however, recently, Ring signaled to investors that they are not going to raise money by selling equity during this period of low common stock prices.

The first sign was when they announced a $115 million increase in their borrowing base of the senior secured credit facility. This came in late June, after the stock had seen its first major selloff. Some analysts took this as the company positioning themselves for an acquisition, which still they might be, but the company can also use this increased line to fund their capex program until the common stock returns to $17+, at which point they will be in a better position to finance an acquisition with stock, debt, or a combination of the two.

In the most recent capex update, the company made it clear that they do not need the capital markets to fund their growth program:

Management noted that the Company is not dependent on the capital markets, as the additional CAPEX funds will consist of current cash flow, as well as funds from the Company’s $175 million borrowing base on its $500 million Senior Credit Facility."

The management understood the intrinsic value of the acreage they were buying during the collapse, just as they understand the intrinsic value of their common stock, presently. They are not going to accept a price for their common stock that's below its intrinsic value, just as they only bought acreage at a price below its intrinsic value.

Permian Bottleneck and Midland/WTI Differentials: How exposed is the company to each?

While firm takeaway may be a concern for many E&P's in the Permian, Ring is not as exposed to these risks. We do think that the market misinterpreted the cause of the oil production decline that occurred in Q2 and incorrectly attributed it to a lack of takeaway capacity. After all, this was around the time that all the headlines were surfacing regarding takeaway constraints, all while Midland differentials were blowing out.

Ring has firm takeaway agreements with Occidental (OXY), which assures Ring that they will have no issues with takeaway, effectively green-lighting their aggressive growth plans, while the many players in the Permian wait for the pipelines to come so they can bring their DUC’s online.

Here's Danny Wilson addressing this issue on the Q2 conference call:

I just want to assure everybody that we are in constant contact with our purchasers and our pipelines and with our brokers who help us with that process. And we have been assured that because of our relationship between Centurion, Oxy and ourselves that we're in the best possible position we could be in as far as takeaway goes. As you know Oxy and Centurion are sister companies; Oxy has firm transportation on Centurion Pipeline which bulk of our production goes into, and by being a virtue of us being a customer of Oxy, we therefore have been extended firm transportation. Again, we are in constant contact with them and we'd have been assured that we have in the foreseeable future no issues as far as takeaway go.

With respect to the Midland differentials, Ring is exposed, but not to the same extent as most Permian producers. Ring enjoys a mix and distribution advantage which insulates them from the pricing spreads that most analysts are seeing on their Bloomberg screen, and probably pricing into their models.

There are a combination of pipelines coming online to ease the bottleneck, starting with Plains All American Sunrise pipeline, a recent Reuters article stated:

By Oct. 31, the line will be full and “fully operational and capable of providing transportation services” the next day, Plains said in an Aug. 31 filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that has not been widely circulated. Previously, the company said it hoped to start shipping crude in the fourth quarter.

(Source: S&P Platts)

As a result of this Sunrise pipeline coming online in Q4 and numerous others coming behind it stretching all the way into 2020, Midland differentials have snapped back, and futures markets have the spreads continuing to come in, signaling that Q4 of 2018 will be mid-single digits, thereby meaningfully boosting what realized commodity prices for Midland producers, like Ring.

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

Here's the January 2019 contract:

If we see a continued rise in WTI prices, coupled with the narrowing of the differentials, we would anticipate massive capital flows coming in, bidding names like Ring Energy up, substantially.

Again, a lot of investors are in "wait and see" mode. This reaction is common behavior of disenfranchised investors who have seen mark-to-market values decline, as well as investors who've already sold who are considering a return.

To us, it's quite clear that the growth problem is solved and will not be truncated by a lack of takeaway capacity. The company should be back to its original growth rate and as a result, we should expect to see solid Q3 growth numbers in the Operations Update due early October - our guess is it will come in showing low double-digit growth QoQ, at which point, the stock should rally.

Valuation Model

The purpose of the valuation model is to show the extreme compression in the EV/forward-adjusted EBITDA multiple, the historical multiple range the company has traded within, and our expectations for the forward-adjusted EBITDA moving forward and how that plays into our valuation.

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

Key Assumptions:

Q3 production growth of 18%+

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA is $21 million+

$55 realized commodity price in Q3 and $65 thereafter

Stock gains normal “pre-production issues” forward-adjusted EBITDA multiple between 8x – 10x

Equity offering comes in late Q1 of 2019 after share price hits $20+

Ring Energy vs. The Rest

These two charts show Ring's trading relationship with the major U.S. exploration and production benchmarks (XOP) and (IEO), as well as both WTI and Brent crude oil prices.

What we see is that Rings gains are tightly associated with both the price of crude and the performance of the major benchmarks (no surprise there).

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

What reaffirms our confidence that Ring's stock will convergence with performance of WTI and Brent, as well as the XOP and IEO, is that we know that the recent performance of Ring is solely due to company-specific factors, not sector-specific factors. Said another way, company-specific factors took the stock down and away from its peer group, and company-specific factors should take the stock back up to being with its peer group.

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

Upcoming Catalysts

Here are the most notable upcoming catalysts, the estimated date of occurrence and probability of occurrence, and our estimated impact on the price of Ring's stock.

(Source: Playa Vista Capital Management)

Catalyst Date Probability of Occurrence (1-10) Estimated price per share after catalyst (within 10 trading days) Q3 Operations Update shows restoration of 18%+ BOE production growth rate First week in October 9 $15 Q3 Financial and Operational Update shows adjusted EBITDA between $22mm and $24mm Second week in November 9 $18 Q4 Operations Update reaffirming restoration double-digit BOE production growth rate Second week in January 8 $20 Q4 Financial and Operational Update shows adjusted EBITDA between $27mm and $30mm Second week in March ‘19 8 $22

Also consider another factor which contributed to the stock declining, which we believe will also contribute to the stock's rise: short interest.

(Source: shortsqueeze.com)

This 7.7 million short interest represents among the highest short interest in the company's history. With an estimated Days-to-Cover ratio of 18+, this could provide for an explosive short-squeeze as short sellers rush to cover all throughout Q4.

Potential Risks

The primary risks are:

Ring does not show production growth in Q3 Ring shows rising LOE per BOE CAPEX continues to rise asymmetrically The price of WTI breaks out of a range of $65 - $85 ($85+ will cause demand destruction) Permian differentials blows back out due to too much production coming online, outpacing new takeaway capacity Potential downside of even more compressed EV/forward adjusted EBITDA would take stock down to $9.

Conclusion

Some of the greatest investment opportunities come when growth companies experience rare blips in their growth rates. The market tends to overreact for a number of reasons, thereby presenting buying opportunities for the pragmatists.

We feel Ring Energy is a perfect example of that situation. The management of Ring Energy continue to be effective allocators of capital during these depressed stock prices, have signaled that their traditional growth rate has been restored, and that they will not be diluting shareholders at these valuations. Once the company's growth rate has been proven to be restored via their Operations Update due out in early October, we anticipate an epic run in the stock as the traditional EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.