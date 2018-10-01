MinebeaMitsumi Looks Seriously Undervalued, But There Are Significant Upcoming Challenges

MinebeaMitsumi has a very strong and profitable specialized bearings and fastener business, as well as a high-quality motors business, but improving and integrating Mitsumi is a key must-do.

Japan’s MinebeaMitsumi (“Minebea”; also sometimes written as “Minebea Mitsumi”) (OTCPK:MNBEY) (6479.T) is certainly not a household name to most investors, but this odd mix of precision machined and electrical components is a strong leader in several attractive markets, and has uncommonly robust opportunities to drive improved operating and product synergies in the coming years. At the same time, though, the company is facing some significant product cycle risk and there are no guarantees that the synergy efforts will pan out.

Minebea looks undervalued on the basis of long-term revenue growth of just 3%, but revenue could be choppy over the next several years and the margin/FCF generation improvement I expect may prove to be beyond management’s capabilities. I’d also note that these ADRs are not very liquid at all, so investors should factor that into their evaluation process (the Tokyo-listed shares are quite liquid, for investors who wish to pursue that option).

Bearings Offer A Strong Foundation

I love Minebea’s Machined Components business, and I believe it offers a very solid long-term foundation for the business. While Minebea is a small player in the overall global ball bearings market (low-to-mid single-digit share), it largely ignores most of the market. Instead, the company focus on miniature bearings (< 22mm) where it has about 60% global share and competes quite effectively with companies like NSK (OTCPK:NPSKY) and SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY). Bearings represent about 60% of the Machined Components segment and 12% of overall sales, and the company has been looking to increase its exposure to the auto market, as well as many specialty motor segments.

Within Machined Components, Minebea also has a strong rod end and fastener business, with 50% share of the rod end bearings market in aerospace. Minebea also manufactures pivot assemblies for hard disk drives, holding about 80% share of the HDD market. While the HDD pivot assembly business is not a growth opportunity, as a whole, the Machined Components business has solid growth prospects and already generates attractive ROICs in the neighborhood of 30%.

Although part of a separate business (Electronic Devices and Components), I’m also bullish on Minebea’s motors business. This business contributes about 20% of the company’s overall sales, and it is a solid #2 behind Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) in many markets, but leads Nidec in stepping motors. I like the long-term outlook for growing adoption of brushless DC motors in autos and home appliances (some cars use as many as 100 motors), as well as the opportunity in stepping motors (especially permanent magnet stepping motors), and I believe fan motors and spindle motors are worthwhile present-day businesses, with fan motors perhaps still offering some long-term opportunities.

Will Minebea Be Able To Keep The Lights On In LED Backlighting?

One of the riskiest and most uncertain parts of Minebea’s business is its LED backlighting business for LCD screens. Relative to older technologies, LED backlighting offers wider colors, lower power consumption, better reliability, and much slimmer formfactors. While Minebea has had good commercial success with its solutions (holding 80% of the North American smartphone market and working as a supplier for Apple (AAPL) for some time), the rise of OLED screens has put this business in danger, and it is a very significant contributor to the 15% or so of Minebea’s revenue (25% in the recent past) coming from “Electronic Devices”. When rumors came out earlier in 2018 that Apple was going to go with an all-OLED lineup for its new models, Minebea sold off 5% in a day.

This is a tough business to assess. First, Apple did not choose to go with an all-OLED line-up, and is maintaining an LCD model in its new family of phones. Second, Minebea has been hard at work improving its LED backlighting technology to improve the display quality and keep it as a viable option against OLED screens for a while longer, while also pursuing applications like auto interiors where OLED competition isn’t as pressing.

At this point I’m cautiously optimistic that Minebea can get a few more solid years out of its phone backlighting business. If this newest Apple LCD model does well, that will be a huge help to extending the life of the technology, as I could see high-quality LCD models serving as something of a “budget option” for smartphone OEM line-ups at least until OLED costs drop to a point where there’s just no point in maintaining LCD products.

Improving Mitsumi And Driving Product Synergies Is A Major, But Powerful, Unknown

Minebea acquired Mitsumi in early 2017, becoming MinebeaMitsumi. Prior to the acquisition, Mitsumi was an odd electrical and electromechanical components company, with a hodgepodge of product and market exposures and a bad track record with margins. Not only did Mitsumi have a history of bad capital planning, building out significant camera actuator capacity that went largely unused and dragged margins down, but it also spend a lot on R&D and did so in a relatively unfocused manner.

Improving Mitsumi’s operations is a significant ongoing opportunity for Minebea, and there has already been evidence of margin improvements (though those improvements are masked/hurt by declines in smartphone-dependent businesses like LED backlighting and actuators). Importantly, while Minebea is working on tightening up overall spending, they’re not as keen to cut R&D spending as they are to better focus it for future opportunities.

Along those lines, I see some meaningful synergy opportunities for this company down the road, particularly in combining its existing product strengths. Management wants to take its strong capabilities in bearings, motors, sensors, and control ICs to create smarter, more efficient precision motors. Likewise, management is looking to integrate more of its sensor, motor, connector, switch, power supply, semiconductor, and wireless capabilities to create a wide range of smarter, more efficient, often IoT-enabled products, like smart city lighting that incorporates efficient LED lighting with sensors and wireless networking to save energy. With strong technology in bearings, motors, connectors, switches, power control ICs, sensors, and antennae, I could see Minebea becoming a strong player in next-gen auto and aerospace, as well as industrial IoT and automation.

The Opportunity

In the near term, I expect Minebea to benefit from ongoing strength in its bearings business, as well as significantly improved volumes in smartphones from LED backlighting and camera actuators (where it is not as strong as Alps Electric (OTCPK:APELY), but still strong enough to benefit). I’m a little more concerned about PC/HDD-exposed businesses, but there really are no expectations for those businesses to grow much anyway.

Longer term, I do expect the LED backlight smartphone business to largely go away (a longer sunset period would be upside to my model). I also don’t expect much from its mechanical components business, which has long relied heavily on Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) gaming systems (including the current Switch). I am not concerned about the bearings business, though a slowdown in the overall industrial and auto cycles is a near-term risk. Longer-term, I’m cautiously bullish on the opportunity to really leverage Mitsumi’s capabilities in sensors, connectors/switches, power sources, and specialty analog chips.

I’m looking for roughly 3% growth over the next five and 10 years, as the decline of LED backlighting, hard drive-related components, and older actuator technology weighs on the growth of newer opportunities, including precision motors and IoT/industrial IoT products. I do expect meaningfully better margins, though, as capacity utilization, manufacturing efficiency, and SG&A efficiency all improve. If Minebea can drive FCF margins into the low double-digits, double-digit annualized FCF growth is possible, supporting a strong double-digit annualized return and a fair value about 25% higher than today’s price.

I also believe Minebea is undervalued on the basis of other performance metrics including operating margins, ROIC, and ROA, with my margin-driven valuation models suggesting undervaluation ranging from 15% at the lowest to close to 40% at the high end (using a low double-digit forward EBITDA multiple).

The Bottom Line

MinebeaMitsumi is a complicated company, and this article can only scratch the surface of that. Accordingly, I strongly urge thorough due diligence. That said, even with the liquidity issues for the ADRs and the risks faced by the smartphone businesses, the valuation seems exceptionally undemanding today and these shares are worth a close look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.