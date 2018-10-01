Earnings Preview: ChineseInvestors.com CEO Responds To My Concerns

This comes ahead of the release of the firm's quarterly earnings report later this month. I expect a continuation of the trend.

Unfortunately, it has raised even more questions about the sustainability of the company. It will continue to rely heavily on external funding just to survive.

The CEO of CIIX has responded to my concerns about the company's growing expenditures and liquidity situation.

After my article about Chinese financial media company ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX) moving into Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and marijuana (OTC:HMLSF) business lines raised concerns about its liquidity, the CEO has responded.

ChineseInvestors.com CEO Warren Wang. Source: YouTube

To summarize my original article, I highlighted the following problems:

Why is the company - traditionally focused on Chinese language financial news and investor relations - moving into marijuana and Bitcoin business lines?

Why are general and admin expenses - mostly salaries - growing exponentially while revenues are seeing much slower growth?

What is the company planning to do about the mounting net losses?

With the company relying heavily on multi-million dollars' worth of external financing every year just to remain liquid, how much longer can the company survive?

And given these major issues, how can the company justify executive compensation being 2/3 of total revenues?

Why is the company seeing such large expenditures?

I think the main reason is that I have a passion about what I'm doing, especially on the CBD (the firm's hemp-related business). I think I'm the only one, or only few, in the US or Canadian public market doing the CBD marijuana business. So we expand the business line from 30 employees all the way up to close to 100. But we're keeping raising the money, keeping burning the money, people say "when will it end?" but I think that we've just started. Warren Wang, Chinese Investors' CEO

I don't think this is correct. You see, the company reports its headcount every year in its 10-K report and this was 63 as of May 2018. So, for the CEO's claim to be correct, the firm would have had to add around 40 new employees in the past few months. This also doesn't take account of the Bitcoin-related staffs that were recently terminated, as discussed later.

The company's headcount over the past three years. Source: ChineseInvestors.com investor relations

What has happened to headcount since May will be revealed in future financial statements, but the explanation given by the CEO doesn't explain the 48% growth in G&A expenses when headcount decreased 10%.

Why the company is burning cash

I think the CBD is my lifetime opportunity. I need to do it, but I just want to make sure that the shareholders understand we are burning for the future. Like Amazon when they started, they are burning a lot of money, still right now they burn a lot of money too. Warren Wang, Chinese Investors' CEO

Using Amazon (AMZN) as an example to show why it's acceptable to burn cash in the short term misses the point. CIIX is a company with a market value of $16.2m as of the time of writing. In the past six quarters, it has generated net losses to ordinary shareholders of $19.7m. It has raised $11.4m of cash from external financing over the past six quarters to cover net cash outflows from operating and investing activities. Companies, whether large or small, shouldn't be posting losses and borrowing money close to their market value in such a short space of time because the risk of going bankrupt increases exponentially.

On my questions about the firm's profitability and liquidity

That's a good thing for my shareholders too, because at least they know that the Chief Executive Officer put this as the priority. But we need a human being to handle a lot of duties. We need to pay them good, pay them well. In the meantime, I'm either on their butt to push them to getting results first. Warren Wang, Chinese Investors' CEO

This is an attempt to justify the chart below. For the 12 months ending in May 2018, executive compensation was 66% of total net revenues and saw a 70% jump from the year before. What's more is that the CEO's compensation grew from $296k to $637k; that $340k increase is exactly half of the growth in revenues in the past 12 months.

Executive compensation relative to total net revenues over the past five years. Units: $ millions. Source: ChineseInvestors.com investor relations.

I don't believe that Warren Wang's explanation justifies the growth in executive compensation because the company isn't performing; it isn't getting the results that shareholders should expect. It's worth remembering that in the same period in which executive compensation grew $640k to $1.6m, total revenues grew $685k, but operating expenses grew $2.8m, the company posted a loss to ordinary shareholders of $13.9m and had to raise $7m in external financing just to cover operating cash outflows. Management is being rewarded for failure.

So, when shareholders buy new issues of common stock, preferred stock or debt, a reasonable portion of that capital investment is going directly to pay increases for the company's executives. And this is part of my longer-term concern for the company's future. Because it is reliant on external financing, how much longer will investors be willing to provide capital when it isn't being used effectively?

Short-term liquidity needs

We have nearly $3m cash in the bank right now, we still can burn through a 6-12m period. We are keeping raising money, we keep talking to investors saying "we need the money, we need the money". Warren Wang, Chinese Investors' CEO

Ultimately, this is the problem. The company has no intention of halting the raising of capital from outside investors. As such, we need to consider the cyclical nature of this. The more the company borrows capital, the more it has to repay. As this gets larger, revenues alone can't cover these repayments, so it has to borrow more capital to repay earlier commitments.

There is only one way that the company gets out of this unscathed: the marijuana business is able to generate an additional $4m a quarter in revenues. That figure comes from the $2m quarterly G&A expenses and the $2m average quarterly payments made to preferred shareholders.

That is based on the current situation. The longer the company is unable to reach this revenue target, the higher it gets, because G&A expenses are increasing and the more that external financing has to be raised, the higher the financing repayments will be. So, in 12 months' time, I expect the target to be at least $5m a quarter.

How achievable is this? Well, over the last 12 quarters, the average total revenue has been $410k. There essentially has to be a tenfold increase in revenues as soon as possible.

The firm is effectively staking its survival on success in the marijuana business, sooner rather than later. And while there are large current and future opportunities in this industry, my concerns about the company haven't been resolved by the CEO's direct response to my previous article. In fact, I'm more convinced that there is a time limit for it to be successful in the marijuana business; the firm's funding addiction can only be sustained for so long.

Looking ahead to the fiscal first quarter report

Based on the CEO's response to my article, investors should be looking for the following things in the upcoming fiscal Q1 earnings.

Growth in the marijuana business

As alluded to above, I'm skeptical about the business generating a major increase in revenues over the coming few quarters. However, investors should first and foremost be looking at the progress of the marijuana business. This may be a little easier to see; the company opting to split revenues into financial services and consumer products going forward. So far, it's a little too early to state what can be expected. The business has only been making money for five prior quarters, and the big jump in last year's fiscal Q3 (ending Feb 2018) was followed by a decline in Q4.

Investors shouldn't be expecting the huge growth that I think needs to happen ($4m a quarter), but an upward trajectory needs to be set.

Hemp-related revenues and its contribution to total revenues. Units: US dollars. Source: ChineseInvestors.com investor relations

Further information on the CBD spinoff

The spinoff of the much-hyped CBD business has been delayed, and based on the CEO's commentary, it's still ongoing. Given how much management talks about the potential of the marijuana business and the claims of listing the spun-out CBD business on the main board of the NASDAQ or NYSE, it needs to be addressed in this quarterly report.

Are G&A expenses going to see slower growth?

You know, I'm very positive on Bitcoin, but I think the government regulations, all kind of issues cause Bitcoin, ICO, Ethereum to not work very well, so we decide to slow down a little bit, cut off, write some pink slips to my employees. Of course they were p*ssed off because I pay them well and kicking them out. Warren Wang, Chinese Investors' CEO

The explanation the company gave me for the huge growth in general and admin expenses was the increase in headcount for new businesses. Well, the Bitcoin business looks to be downsized or suspended for the time being, resulting in employees being relieved of their duties. Therefore, it would be reasonable to expect staff costs to decrease and the G&A growth to slow down.

There are some reasons why this may not be the case though. First, termination of the Bitcoin employees may have seen severance payments, taking the staff costs above average for the quarter. Second, the company announced it opened a new office in British Columbia, which will likely have incurred higher-than-usual expenses.

General and administrative expenses per quarter. Units: US dollars. Source: ChineseInvestors.com investor relations

Broadly, I'm expecting more of the same from CIIX in its fiscal Q1 earnings report: limited revenue growth, continued G&A expense growth, and more new financing.

For a small company, it is becoming an increasingly-fascinating story. The release of the fiscal first quarter results are expected in the middle of October. I believe this will be further evidence that investors should instead find more reliable opportunities in the marijuana industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.