Anaplan Files Proposed Terms For $217 Million IPO

PLAN has a healthy revenue 'growth engine' but no current path to profitability.

The firm provides large enterprises with cloud-based software for their business planning functions.

Anaplan intends to raise $217 million in an IPO plus an additional $20 million in a concurrent private placement.

Quick Take

Anaplan (PLAN) intends to raise $217 million from the sale of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides business planning software and services from its online system.

PLAN has a healthy 'growth engine' with excellent customer revenue retention rates but is losing money more rapidly than ever.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Anaplan was founded in 2006 to enable real-time planning and decision making in rapidly changing business environments.

Management is headed by Frank Calderoni, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously EVP, Operations and Chief Financial Officer at Red Hat (RHT) and EVP and CFO at Cisco (CSCO).

Anaplan’s platform operates based on the company’s proprietary Hyperblock technology. It enables thousands of concurrent users to access a single centralized source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency and integrity of the data.

Below is a brief advertising campaign video:

(Source: Anaplan)

The company’s in-memory architecture allows users to rapidly run alternative scenarios to understand the impact of changes in business assumptions, enabling them to view and assess the impact of assumptions on plans and key performance indicators in real time.

Investors in Anaplan have included Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, Salesforce Ventures, Granite Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, DFJ Growth and Shasta Ventures, among others.

PLAN has raised approximately $334 million in equity investment since inception.

Customer Acquisition

Anaplan is focused on acquiring large enterprise customers primarily through a direct sales team.

The company also maintains a broad network of consulting and implementation partners to extend its customer reach and help accelerate the sale and delivery of its platform.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as the figures below indicate:

Period Percentage Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 71.2% FYE January 31, 2018 59.8% FYE January 31, 2017 61.1%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

There was a significant increase in sales and marketing costs in the first half of 2018, which suggests that management is attempting to "window dress" the financials for the IPO.

As of July 31, 2018, PLAN had 979 customers with an average annual revenue per customer of approximately $204,000.

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Allied Market Research, the total Enterprise Resource Planning market is projected to grow to $41.7 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the period between 2014 and 2020.

The main factors driving market growth are the emergence and adoption of cloud technologies, the need for greater flexibility and more cost-effective planning.

The finance function is expected to drive market growth, contributing to about 30% of the overall market value by 2020.

Major competitors that provide ERP software include:

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Adaptive Insights (Acquired pre-IPO)

Host Analytics

BOARD

Appian

Workday (WDAY)

Financial Performance

PLAN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, although currently plateauing at 40%

Sharply increased gross profit

High and growing gross margin

Uneven but growing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Anaplan S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through July 31, 2018: $109.4 million, 40.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2018: $168.3 million, 39.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $120.5 million, 68.5% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $71.5 million

Gross Profit

Through July 31, 2018: $79.4 million

FYE 2018: $116.4 million

FYE 2017: $81.1 million

FYE 2016: $41.0 million

Gross Margin

Through July 31, 2018: 72.6%

FYE 2018: 69.2%

FYE 2017: 67.3%

FYE 2016: 57.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through July 31, 2018: ($15.7 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2018: ($15.4 million) cash used

FYE 2017: ($2.4 million) cash used

FYE 2016: ($8.0 million) cash used

As of July 31, 2018, the company had $87.0 million in cash and $161.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended July 31, 2018, was ($28.1 million).

IPO Details

PLAN intends to sell 15.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $217 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Concurrent with the IPO, investor affiliates of Premji Invest plan to purchase 1.4 million shares at the IPO price, for up to $20 million in aggregate. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors from an existing shareholder for the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.6 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.7%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including funding our operating needs. However, we do not currently have specific planned uses for the proceeds. We may also use a portion of our net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary products, technologies, or businesses. However, we currently have no agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Piper Jaffray, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 11, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Underwriter data

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.