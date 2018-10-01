Weekly Fund Wrap: Q3 Review - Easy Does It

We review fund performance in Q3 and suggest tilting the portfolio towards floating-rate assets such as Mortgages and Loans, particularly as these sectors are also attractively valued in aggregate.

Consumer sentiment remained robust with the University of Michigan survey rising above 100 for only the third time since 2004.

In this article, we review the performance of closed-end funds in the third quarter in the context of ongoing macro and market themes. Our overall view is that we are relatively late-cycle although near-term recession likelihood and inflationary risks appear low. Rising interest rates and increased policy uncertainty are pushing discounts wider, weighing on Fixed Income sectors. Our investment stance remains in favor of low-duration assets and attractively valued sectors such as Loans and Mortgages along with sectors with appealing secular stories such as MLPs.

Key News

The FOMC raised the target range for the Fed Funds rate 25bps and notably dropping a reference to continuing "accommodative policy". The cumulative hiking cycle now stands at 200bps with the consensus for another 5-6 hikes in this cycle.

President Trump discussed oil supply issues with King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia. The US president has previously criticized OPEC at the United Nations for keeping supply tight and oil prices high.

Macro

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey came at 100.1 although slightly below expectations, with the index topping a 100-level for only the third time since 2004. The index has risen over 5% year-on-year, indicating consumers are feeling good about the current economic expansion.

The current economic cycle remains very much on track, supported by the recent fiscal expansion with little impact from the ongoing trade war.

Markets

Equities have held up very well in light of the last leg up in yields. As we have said in the past, we think this is due to the growth impulse that has been behind higher yields rather than rising inflation or a hawkish policy move.

Similarly to equities, we think EM can hold up in this type of environment so long as the trade battles do not escalate much further. In fact, EM has continued to recover from the sharp sell-off a few weeks ago as the IMF boosted its support for Argentina and one of the largest Turkish banks was able to fully roll over one of its large syndicated loans. EM commentators have typically lagged developments in EM and have become notably less bearish on the sector in the past week. We continue to view hard-currency EM debt attractive at these levels and would overweight this sector in the portfolio allocation.

The oil price was buoyed by a decline in US oil rigs despite strong incentives to pump as well as all-time high US production and export activity. Sanctions on Iran are also providing a structural support for higher prices in the medium term.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Fund Space - Q3 Review

Total asset returns were positive in the quarter as was the case for six out of the last seven quarters. Return dispersion was one of the lowest in the last five years, indicating a low absolute level of asset returns. We find this dynamic of evenly balanced and low absolute returns somewhat surprising in an environment of high policy uncertainty, very strong macro picture, interest rates rising above their long-lived channel, volatile oil prices and a mini EM crash. That said, there are some timing effects behind this dynamic as well as an availability bias which exaggerates the most recent newsflow.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Moving to the closed-end fund space, we see that the Equity sector had a decent if unspectacular return while Fixed Income eked out a negligible positive return as well. We are more impressed by the Fixed Income sector return which managed to rally despite a rise in yields.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Digging into individual sectors and taking a larger view, we see that this year's Fixed Income performance can be viewed in two different ways:

Mortgage and non-Mortgage assets, and

Floating-rate vs Fixed-Rate assets

On the former view, Mortgage assets continue to do well as discount legacy assets, particularly residential mortgages, continue to rally and prepay with sector discount compression adding a second dose of outperformance. Sectors that are benefiting from this dynamic are Mortgage - RMBS, Mortgage - CMBS and Multi-Sector. The positive performance of Agency mortgages has been a surprise given the planned unwind of some of the $3bn of Treasury and Agency securities accumulated during the various stages of QE. We continue to like Mortgage assets, although tighter discounts in the RMBS sector calls for careful fund selection.

On the latter view, assets that are linked to floating rates such as Loans and Mortgages are outperforming Fixed-Rate assets like Preferreds and Munis. Interestingly, High Yield bonds, which have a wider spread cushion that can offset higher interest rates, have shown decent performance as well. We expected a stronger showing from Loans, however, the measly 2% gross price return was largely due to the widening in the sector discount. We think this underperformance in Loan prices has made the sector relatively attractive in a rising yield environment, particularly when the amount of repricings is expected to stay low.

CEF discounts are close to 1-year wides, although 3-year price action shows that Fixed Income funds are relatively more attractive than Equity funds. We think this as well as lower volatility, high real yields, constrained inflation and the Fed hiking cycle being in the sixth inning makes Fixed Income assets attractive at this stage of the investment cycle.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

The majority of sectors are at the top of their price ranges making outright bargains hard to come by. The MLP sector is the only exception although we don't expect the sector to trade back up to its 5-year range any time soon. We continue to like the sector due to continued structural simplifications and a shift towards a more sustainable funding model.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Checking in on sector discounts ranges, we find value in hard currency Emerging Market Income as well as limited duration funds, MLPs and Loan funds. Combining limited duration funds with higher-volatility MLP funds we have argued provides an attractive diversified barbell position.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Conclusion

Overall, we think there are few outright bargains in the CEF space at the end of Q3. At this stage of the cycle we think it makes sense to tilt the portfolio towards assets which can perform well at the end of cycles as well as in a period of rising interest rates. Sectors that tick these boxes are Mortgages, Loans and MLPs. As it happens, these sectors also have attractive valuation profiles which we would take advantage of via periodic rebalancings. We would look to overweight fixed-income funds like Munis and Preferreds a little bit closer to the end of the hiking cycle targeting Q4 of next year but would not necessarily get out of existing positions unless prices strongly outperform NAVs.

Good Luck!

