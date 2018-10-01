The time to add gold is very close. I'm looking to add gold over the next several months once it becomes more clear the Federal Reserve is going to slowdown.

The Federal Reserve needs to stop tightening, or the market needs to think the Federal Reserve will stop tightening, before you buy gold.

So, You Were Early On Gold? Is It Time To Buy Yet?

At the end of August, a little over one month ago, I wrote an article on gold (GLD) titled, "If You Want To Buy Gold, Watch The Fed" in which I claimed that the Federal Reserve needs to stop raising rates before it is a good time to buy gold.

The primary driver of gold is real interest rates. Real interest rates will not fall unless the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates or if inflation rises faster than interest rates, which it is not. Inflation has actually peaked which makes the situation with real rates and gold even worse, but I will cover that below.

In that article, I also wrote that five months ago, at the end of May, I cut my exposure to gold in my Marketplace service, EPB Macro Research to the minimum allowable allocation in the portfolio management strategy based on these factors. Gold has dropped nearly 10% since that portfolio move.

In the last article, I also stated that the time to buy gold was very close and that I was looking to start accumulating gold in the coming months. One month later, with gold up about 1.5% since the August 16th low, it is a good time to review the factors that led to the reduction in allocation in the precious metal and analyze if the time to start buying gold has finally come or if another couple of months of sitting on the sidelines is warranted and more prudent.

For the following analysis, I will be using the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD). GLD is the easiest replacement for physical gold in a portfolio as the ETF is backed by physical gold holdings and the price change nearly exactly matches the underlying asset as shown below.

GLD Vs. Gold Price % Change:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Everyone has an opinion on gold and the ETF GLD. I don't want to shift the attention from the analysis of the direction of the price of gold. I use ETF GLD and find that it replicates the change in the price of gold very well, in addition to being a safe ETF. Other's may disagree and prefer to hold the physical metal which is fine and having a percentage of total assets in the physical metal likely makes a lot of sense but for this analysis, GLD will be used interchangeably with gold as their price fluctuations nearly exactly mirror each other.

GLD Vs. Physical Gold:

Source: iShares

The next section will review the relationship between gold, the Federal Reserve, inflation and real interest rates.

Gold, The Fed, Inflation & Real Interest Rates

As mentioned above, gold trades inversely to real interest rates. Real interest rates are equal to nominal interest rates minus the inflation rate (or inflation expectations). It is not the level of real interest rates that matters but the rate of change in direction of real interest rates.

If real interest rates are 10%, there is nothing to be done with that information unless you know where real interest rates were before, 15% or 5%?

Gold Vs. Real Interest Rates (Inverted):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Interest rates are the faster moving variable to real rates and thus, in the short-term, the direction of gold can be summarized to the inverse direction of interest rates as short-term interest rates are the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The time to buy gold is when interest rates, specifically real interest rates, start to move materially lower.

The chart below is broken into three time periods.

The red line represents the price of ETF GLD. The black line represents the market's expectation of inflation over the next five years. The purple line represents the five-year Treasury rate.

In the first time period, the expected inflation rate was substantially higher than the nominal interest rate. This is a period of "negative real rates." Gold prices soar during periods of negative real rates as it did from 2010 through most of 2012. The best recipe for gold is a time period of rising inflation and falling interest rates.

Currently, inflation is topping and interest rates are rising which is increasing real interest rates.

The second time period shows the expected inflation rate and the nominal interest rate moving in-line, and gold responded by moving sideways as well.

The final time period shows interest rates rising very rapidly. Inflation has not kept pace with the rise in interest rates. Although inflation has been rising throughout the third time period, the increase in interest rates has been significantly faster causing the real interest rate to rise.

The price of gold performs the worst during periods of rising real interest rates as we have today.

Gold and Real Interest Rates:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Gold does not trade with inflation in insolation. That is a widespread misconception.

Gold & Inflation: Not Correlated In Insolation

Most investors want to buy gold as an inflation hedge, and that can work some of the time, but it is highly dependent on how interest rates act during a period of rising inflation.

Inflation must rise faster than the increases in short-term interest rates (falling real rates) for gold to rise.

To prove this point we can use recent history.

Gold was at a 2-year high in July of 2016 while the inflation rate was sitting at 0.83%. Since that time, inflation has increased from 0.83% to 2.70% today. Many investors would think that rising inflation should have been a boon to gold, but shares of GLD fell almost 15% during that time period as short-term rates, defined by the 2-year yield rose from 0.5% to 2.83%. Due to the fact that interest rates rose faster than inflation, real interest rates actually rose during that time period leading to a drop in the price of gold.

Interest Rates, Gold & Inflation:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

This makes sense as the opportunity cost of holding gold, in real terms, increased in that time period.

Federal Reserve Controlling Short-Term Rates Impacts Real Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve has significant influence over short-term interest rates. The Federal Reserve cannot control long-term rates, such as the 30-year yield, but the direction of shorter maturity Treasuries such as 2-year yields and 5-year yields are heavily influenced by the Federal Reserve and their plans for interest rate changes.

The Federal Reserve is signaling that they want to continue to raise short-term rates and the market believes them. The market is assessing a greater than 70% probability that the Fed raises rates in December of 2018 based on Fed Funds futures.

December Rate Hike Odds History:

Source: CBOE, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, the market thinks there is about a 43% chance that the Fed raises rates again in March of 2019.

The Probability of More Rate Hikes In 2019 (March Fed Meeting):

Source: CBOE, EPB Macro Research

If the market continues to believe that the Federal Reserve will raise rates, and the Fed actually continues to do so, that is one major component to real interest rates that will put downward pressure on gold.

If the short-term rates continue to rise, as it appears they will, for now, inflation would need to rise faster than the rise in interest rates to have declining real interest rates, a favorable environment for gold.

The headline inflation rate fell 25 basis points in the last reading of the Consumer Price Index.

Simply due to the base effect, inflation has a high probability of declining over the next several months. Inflation is coming off a period of easing comparisons (defined by the grey bars) and unsurprisingly peaked with the easiest comp in the past several months. From now until February 2019 (reported in March), the CPI will have to compare against increasingly difficult base effects which statistically will have downward pressure on inflation.

If short-term rates rise and inflation falls, that is a double whammy for the price of gold as real interest rates would be rising.

Inflation Peaking & Set To Decline:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, the market's expectations for the average rate of inflation over the next 5-years, or the 5-Year Breakeven Rate, shows that the market has lower inflation baked into the forecast than just a few months ago. This also serves to raise real interest rates.

5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

It's likely too early for the Fed to signal they may not raise rates in December, and for that reason, it's slightly too early to buy gold. Watch the Fed. If the economy starts to slow or global risk starts to pick up and if rate hikes start to get priced out, gold will rally.

Should You Care About The US Dollar When Buying Gold?

The US Dollar also plays a roll in the direction of gold as the US Dollar and gold, on average, have an inverse correlation. A rising US Dollar has the potential to bring down inflation which can raise real interest rates. A declining dollar is not the biggest factor, but it certainly can help the price of gold. Since 2008, the US Dollar and gold have had roughly a 0.4 inverse correlation with periods of time lower and periods of time with a positive correlation.

60 Day Rolling Correlation (US Dollar Vs. Gold): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The direction of the US Dollar is not as impactful to the price of gold as interest rates are.

If the dollar moves materially, the price of gold may adjust, but small moves in the dollar are not likely to move gold like the direction of real rates will.

A rising US Dollar over the past six months has certainly kept a lid on the price of gold but the increase in real rates has been the key driver.

Gold and US Dollar One-Year Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Takeaway

Gold thrives with declining real interest rates.

Real interest rates are still rising.

If you want to buy gold, you need to get the direction of real interest rates right.

Due to the fact that interest rates can adjust faster than inflation, nominal interest rates are the most relevant driver of real interest rates in the short run.

The Federal Reserve has a major influence over the short-end of the Treasury curve.

Once the Fed blinks on tightening monetary policy, rates will move lower and gold will move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.