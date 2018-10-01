Chipotle: Don't Buy The Dip At $400

One of the biggest head fakes in the market this year was the surging stock price of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). The stock rally to $530 on the backs of hiring a new CEO was a very irrational move. For this reason, the weakness in the stock on the Oppenheimer downgrade is more of a future ceiling for the stock, rather than the low bar due to persistent health scares and food safety concerns.

Image Source: Zenput website

Still Stressing Food Safety Too Much

Only a couple of weeks age, Chipotle announced the implementation of a new food safety platform. The company plans to implement Zenput across all 2,450 restaurants, providing a mobile solution to ensure food safety protocols and the overall operation of each restaurant are documented and followed.

The problem with this constant public focus on food safety is that Chipotle is woefully highlighting that their food is at a higher risk to safety issues, whether accurate or not. McDonald's (MCD) isn't constantly highlighting food safety issues whether implementing a platform like Zenput behind the scenes is actually a benefit.

On the Zenput website, ironically the company quotes an Operations Manager from KFC owned by Yum Brands (YUM):

We use Zenput for health and food safety checklists three times a day.

The statement is interesting and horrifying that Chipotle is only now catching up with the food safety standards of KFC or conversely reversing to the standards of KFC. Note that the new CEO previously worked for Yum! at Taco Bell and the biggest concern is that he turns Chipotle into Taco Bell. Of course, Chipotle is still dealing with an issue in which 700 customers reported gastrointestinal problems in Ohio back in July.

Heck, McDonald's is still in the process of removing harmful artificial preservatives from food. Chipotle has absolutely missed out on the opportunity to reinforce their fresh ingredients concept. All the restaurant concept does is harp on food safety fears while even attempting a "For Real" campaign on the real ingredients at Chipotle.

Ironically, the stock closed at $490 on September 19 prior to this food safety release the next morning. The stock is down $40 straight points whether the direct cause or not. In that same time, McDonald's has rallied due to the process of removing preservatives.

$400 Target

Before the market opened this week, Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to Underperform with a $400 price target. The key point here is that the price target is still about $50 below where Chipotle trades now, but the target is still about $150 above where the stock traded when new CEO Brian Niccol was hired only back in February.

Some of the results have improved since his hiring, but in general all of the results including the Q2 numbers were prior to his hiring and implementation of the HQ change. The restaurant concept only announced the disruptive HQ move from Denver to Newport Beach in May and the employee impact won't occur until Q4.

A prime reason for the downgrade is that the initiatives announced on June 27 aren't transformative enough to drive the results to justify the current stock price. As Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner mentioned in his note, the stock valuation is based on the company being able to earn $20 per share in 2020 that appears virtually impossible with the Q3 health issue in Ohio. The implementation of a whole new monitoring system several years after the original health scare is another big problem.

Analysts now target a nearly $15.50 EPS in 2020. This number appears far too aggressive with higher marketing and compliance costs to provide a drag on profits.

A big issue that my previous research has highlighted is that concept of the $12 EPS target in 2019 placing Chipotle back at a more normalized earnings stream. At this level, the company shouldn't see any more snap back benefits from the original health scare. The forecast for Chipotle to generate about 28% EPS growth in 2020 appears virtually impossible from normalized levels.

Remember that Chipotle already has 19.7% restaurant margins in 1H'18 and the food safety programs and higher marketing costs reduce the potential to return to the 27% margins of the past. A couple percentage point increase in restaurant margins could add about $100 million in operating income on $5 billion in annual sales. After taxes, one could assume up to a $3 EPS boost from pushing margins up 2 percentage points to nearly 22%, but the market already is assuming a nearly double in EPS or the equivalent of a $7 EPS boost by 2020. This EPS level likely requires a 24% contribution margin and betting on that level appears very aggressive.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that despite ongoing food safety issues and the company constantly repeating these fears to consumers, the stock still trades at 30x 2020 EPS estimates. Chipotle is far too expensive above $400 with analyst estimates too aggressive considering the margin boosts needed to reach the 2020 targets.

With the restaurant concept already returning to more normalized profit levels in 2019, a more reasonable target is 25x the 2019 EPS estimates of $12 or $300. For this reason, the $400 Oppenheimer target is more of a ceiling and not a logical price for the stock.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.