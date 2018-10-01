Amazon: Two Clear Reasons To Stay Long

Another week, another Amazon (AMZN) over-valued article. The analysts that have been bearish Amazon continue to compose article after article in hopes that their newest piece will finally mark the end of what's been an arduous battle trying to time the top. What these bearish analysts conveniently love to leave out of their newest diatribes is their history of how wrong they've been on the stock. These analysts give themselves wiggle room by saying "I wouldn't short the stock, but you better sell now", but they've been saying the same thing since Q1 of 2017 while the stock sat at $800.00. While it's nice that these bears are kind enough to warn us about what might happen to our investment in Amazon if we continue to hold, it's only fair if they also point out that they have been warning us for the past 1200 points now. Amazon is a growth and momentum story, and the stock is not faltering in either of these departments. I remain long the stock and have no intention of selling out yet.

As we can see from the above chart of Amazon, there's been no end to the bearish calls for the stock. The arguments have mostly stemmed from valuation making it unfeasible to be long the stock, but the best growth companies will never make sense from a valuation standpoint. Yahoo (YHOO) initially had its IPO at well over 100x earnings, but still managed to see its market cap explode higher during the 90s. Did it eventually see a massive fall from grace? Sure. But companies that are disruptors and highly innovative do not trade off valuation; they trade off momentum and growth. There was tons of money to be made in Yahoo in the 90s, and as long as an investor/trader has a plan in place to be willing to sell, there is no need to worry about the prospect of riding a stock all the way back down. The most common argument from the bears seems to be that buying up here is a terrible decision as one could easily see a 50% decline in the share price or more to bring it back to "fair valuation". This same argument was posed by the same bears on Netflix (NFLX) stock, but it does not seem that these analysts learned their lesson about fighting momentum. While I do not believe that Amazon has ever traded off of valuation, it is fair to assume that in a turbulent market scenario that high-flyers could correct 25-30% or more.

The way to combat something like this and losing a significant amount of unrealized gains is by having a plan in place to exit a position. My style is to sell partial amounts of a position into strength when I believe it's getting over-extended short-term and then use a trailing stop on the core of my position. This strategy helps to lock in a gain on a portion of the position on the way up but seeks to ride out the core of the position as long as it is going higher. I employed a similar strategy on Mastercard (MA) where I bought the stock at $93.60, sold 1/4 of the position at $168.00 for an 80% gain, and remain long the core of the position with a wide trailing stop.

By employing this strategy and selling off tranches of a position on the way up, there's little need to worry about the stock suffering a significant correction as profits have been taken along the way. If the correction does turn into a bear market and the whole market turns very sour, one can use their trailing stop or mental stop point to exit their position and lock in gains. The bears' assumption that if Amazon corrects similar to other high-flyers that these investors will see their portfolios reduced to ruins is predicated on the belief that investors have their money in brokerage accounts that are void of "sell" buttons. There's no question that Amazon is a buy and hold for long-term investors that were fortunate enough to buy the stock under $1,300 as they have minimal risk, but for those that only got long the stock this year at $1,600 like me, we have options to participate in this move. The key is to have a plan to lock in profits if things do turn around as we do not benefit from having the same average cost as commenters like Gary J or Black Baron who had the tremendous foresight to buy under $500.

So, what are the two compelling reasons to stay long Amazon and ignore the naysayers who have been recommending we hit the sell button for 18 months now? Two words: Price and Growth.

Growth

Starting with the fundamentals for Amazon, it's hard to find a single mega-cap stock company with better annual earnings per share (EPS) growth. As we know, the market is forward-looking, and Amazon takes the cake when it comes to future growth. The company put up incredible EPS growth of nearly 300% from full-year 2017 to full-year 2018 as we saw annual EPS jump from $4.55 to estimates for $17.50. Amazon is expected to put up annual EPS of $25.60 for full-year 2019, a nearly 50% growth year even after some difficult comparisons following a 300% EPS growth year. These numbers are absolutely exceptional and unrivaled by most FAANG names. As a comparison, Apple (AAPL) is expecting to see 16% EPS growth next year, Facebook (FB) is expecting to see 16% EPS growth, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expecting to see 21% EPS growth, and Netflix is counting on 63% EPS growth. While Netflix's estimates for 63% annual EPS growth dwarf Amazon's estimates of 47%, Netflix is coming off of a year with 120% EPS growth, not 300% like Amazon. If we compare the two companies from 2016 full-year EPS to 2019 estimated full-year EPS, we can see Amazon is the clear leader.

Taking a look at the table I've put together below, we can see that Amazon has increased its earnings per share from $1.25 in 2015 to estimates of $25.64 in 2019 (1900~% growth), while Netflix has increased its earnings from $0.31 in 2015 to estimates of $4.38 in 2019 (1300% growth).

(Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

Moving to the revenue side for Amazon, sales growth has been stable and is accelerating as can be seen from the below table. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth to smooth out any changes from quarter to quarter. Using the two-quarter average metric, Amazon has seen revenue growth nearly double from 22.5% in Q1 2017 to 41.0% as of Q2 2018. The trend is clearly up for revenue growth and the acceleration as of late is a positive for the bulls.

(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

Based on both earnings and growth accelerating for Amazon and at all-time highs, it's futile to try and guess a top in the stock. While the fundamental analysts, value investors, and naysayers may believe the stock to be over-valued, it makes little sense to try to value a company and give a fair value when it's not trading off of valuation. Yahoo did not trade off of valuation in the 90s, Netflix has never traded off of valuation, and the bears have made many opportunities to learn that trying to call tops based on valuation have not worked based on history. Ultimately, what did top out Yahoo and what will eventually top out Netflix is a change in the trend, momentum in the stock waning, and this is often coupled with a problematic general market environment. What often shows up at the same time as cracks in the uptrend is a deceleration in earnings growth like we saw with Facebook earlier this year which has struggled. Amazon is not seeing a slowdown across either revenue or earnings. Quarterly earnings growth is accelerating with the most four recent quarters looking as follows:

Q3 2017: 0%

Q4 2017: 41%

Q1 2018: 121%

Q2 2018: 1200%~

Price

Taking a look at a price chart of Amazon, it makes little sense what the bears and naysayers continue to fuss over. There is no point in trying to call a top in a stock that is above its 200-day moving average, but the same bears that failed miserably on Netflix seem to be trying the same thing with Amazon. It's been said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. This quote is a perfect fit for the naysayers on Netflix telling us to sell since 2017 that are convinced it will work for Amazon. Eventually, these naysayers will be right as all great things do come to an end (or correct) at some point, but being wrong the past 1000 points has undoubtedly reduced their credibility to rubble.

Ed Seykota famously said "it can be very expensive to convince the markets that you are right", but unfortunately, some people would rather be right than make money (whether they'd like to admit it or not). Amazon is above its 200-day moving average, above its weekly acceleration band, and above its weekly moving averages as well. It continues to make higher highs and higher lows and continues to get bought up into weakness, and this is the definition of a bull market. Shorting bull markets is not a profitable strategy long term, and trying to short a bull market in a disruptor like Amazon is even more difficult. There are two clear ways to play Amazon: stay long or step aside and be patient for cracks to short the stock; as of right now, there are zero cracks and shorting the stock or recommending a sell on it are exercises in futility.

Taking a look at the above daily chart of Amazon, one simple line could have kept the bearish analysts at bay and the skeptical analysts from writing sell recommendations. The 200-day average (yellow line) on the above chart is the line in the sand on the daily chart and when a stock is above it, there's little point in being bearish on it. Dips on great stocks are going to be bought up at or above the 200-day moving average, and it's only when this level is broken that it makes sense to start being defensive or being open-minded to a potential top. We saw this earlier this year in Facebook as the 200-day moving average which was support for years finally turned lower and the stock is now under some pressure. We are not seeing this on Amazon; therefore, it's best to keep things simple and let the trend dictate where the stock wants to go. The path of least resistance is higher in an uptrend. There are two options: buy the dips or stay long, other than short-term swing trades, shorting is not working.

Of course, the problem with selling Amazon and trying to buy it back is that great stocks are never easy to buy back in bull markets. This is why I've chosen to keep things simple and stay long after taking partial profits in Q3.

Taking a look at the above weekly chart of Amazon, the acceleration band I use for trailing stops (purple line) continues to move higher and currently sits near the $1,600 level. As long as the stock can respect this level, any dips are just noise within the bigger picture which is pointed higher. The wonderful thing about trailing stops is that they consistently move in a trader's favor so that they are locking in more profit each month. As long as the stock remains above this level, it remains a hold, and if it finally breaks down, then it gives an objective way to exit the stock. Based on where the band currently sits, I believe that Amazon remains a hold for core positions.

We can see how well this band has worked for Netflix as the stock has remained above this level for nearly two years now after the October 2016 breakout. While Netflix has seen several 15-25% corrections, this band has allowed one to stay long their positions and keep their emotions in check. When this band finally does break, the odds of the stock having topped medium-term (6-9 months) increases.

We can take a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) which was a leader in the restaurant space several years ago with massive growth, and what happens when the band finally breaks. The stock saw a massive run of nearly 500% while above this band but finally broke below it in Q3 of 2012. While the stock did eventually trade higher, it promptly dropped another 35% and took a year before making another high. This was an opportunity for short-term or medium-term traders to lock in gains and look to buy it back on a new setup.

Moving to a monthly chart of Amazon, the stock is making a higher low and higher high almost every single month. If one is trying to call a top in the stock, it would make more sense to at least allow the stock to prove it's beginning to break down. It seems that all of the perma-bears on naysayers on Amazon start foaming at the mouth each time the stock has a 3% down day, but what they don't seem to understand is that dips get bought in bull markets. It's only when a stock finally transitions from an uptrend to a range that problems arise and declines stop getting bought. A stock with a higher low and higher high each month is not a range, it's an uptrend. The bears may want to call it a bubble and may choose to see whatever they wish, but the fact is that they're wasting their time and energy trying to explain why the stock is only worth $1,000 or less.

Summary

Momentum stocks that are disruptors that encroach on different industries or create new industries are being driven by growth and momentum, not by valuation. Attempting to call a top based on valuation with stocks that are being driven by growth and momentum is futile. The market is not going to conform to what we believe it should do and our thesis, and assuming that our argument is right and the market is wrong is beyond silly. Price is the final arbiter and price is what adds profits/losses to our account. You can't cash a cheque at the bank or withdraw correct theses from a brokerage account at the end of the year, but you can withdraw profits based on profits. While the longs are making money in Amazon, the bears and naysayers are making excuses. As long as Amazon does not close below $1,600 on a weekly basis, I see no reason to be bearish on the stock. While this would represent a 20% correction from current levels, 20% corrections are normal in bull markets. It's when those 20% corrections stop being bought that one needs to start to be open-minded to the potential that a top might be in.

Long-term investors in Amazon should continue to stay the course, and those that are traders with shorter time-frames (6-12 months) should be watching the $1,600 level to make sure any dips to this level are bought. If buyers do not step in, this would be a clear change in character. Most that are long Amazon that have done their buying correctly have a better average cost than $1,650, and this means that they can stay long one of the greatest companies in history with almost zero risks (a break-even stop). This means they have all the upside and have a downside of almost zero: a great position to be in. It made little sense to bet against Steve Jobs, and it should make even less sense to bet against Jeff Bezos. The dictionary will be re-written at some point to include Bezos as the definition under the word "innovation" and having him at the helm should comfort shareholders. I remain long Amazon and plan to stay long the stock, a weekly close below $1,600 would have me looking to exit my position. Based on the fact that the stock would reach very oversold levels at $1,650, I do not expect we will see a weekly close below $1,600 any time soon.

