State Of The Economy Part 9: 3 Tech Trends That Could Double GDP Growth

The state of the economy is currently very strong, and recession risk very low. So, there's no reason for investors to become extra defensive with their portfolios.

That will mean strong long-term corporate earnings and could keep the bull market going for far longer than most expect. We just have to avoid recession until those technologies arrive.

5G, AI, and automation are capable of boosting productivity growth to 2.5% to 3% per year. Combined with 1% labor force growth, that's how you hit those figures.

While it's true that secular demographic trends will weigh on growth, improved productivity could boost US long-term economic growth by 75% to 100%; from 2% to 3.5% to 4%.

Many people worry that America's future economic growth is going to be far lower than in the past.

This week's commentary explains why another financial crisis is inevitable, but why investors shouldn't necessarily lose sleep over it.

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Fed Forecasting Disappointing Long-Term Economic Growth But Future Tech Might Boost GDP Growth By 75% to 100%

At this week's Fed meeting the FOMC released its latest long-term economic forecast, which showed GDP growth slowing from a brisk 3.1% in 2018 to a disappointing 1.8% in 2021 and beyond. The Fed's long-term economic growth model points to the worries that many have over "secular stagnation" meaning very slow growth that might last indefinitely.

Most of those worries are about America's secular demographic headwinds (10,000 baby boomers retiring per day) and rising Federal debt levels. But there are good reasons to expect future US economic growth to be far higher than that. So, let's take a look at three coming tech trends: 5G, artificial intelligence or AI, and automation. Specifically, to see why they are likely to significantly boost productivity, corporate profits, and US economic growth in the coming years and decades.

5G Is The Cornerstone Of The Coming Productivity/Economic Boom

5G is the term for the next generation of telecom frequency standards, that are expected to have massive implications for consumers, companies, and the economy.

5G basically uses much higher frequency, and thus shorter wavelengths, to speed up data transmission up to 100 times. More importantly, it will lower latency (lag time between data and device communication) by up to 90%.

Most people hear "5G" and merely think faster smartphones. And while that's certainly true, the implications of this technology are far beyond merely downloading high definition movies in seconds on an iPhone. In the medium term, 5G will allow telecom companies to break the monopolies that many cable companies and internet service providers or ISPs, now enjoy.

For example, Verizon (VZ) is currently planning on rolling out 5G home internet to Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento starting October 1, 2018. The service will offer 300 Mbps to 1000 Mbps download speeds, with no data caps, for $70 per month. In contrast, Comcast (CMCSA) offers 150 Mbps internet for that same $70 but with a 1TB monthly data cap. In other words, at least twice the speed, with unlimited data, for the same price. That kind of competition will be great for consumers who are tired of poor customer service and constantly rising cable/internet bills.

AT&T (T) is currently focused more on 5G wireless (5G capable smartphones coming in 2019), but T-Mobile (TMUS) believes it can become the 4th largest US ISP by 2024. What's the time frame on 5G? Well, it's rolling out now, but in limited markets.

2020 is expected to be the major inflection point for the technology and by 2025 about 50% of US consumers are expected to be using it.

The rollout for 5G alone has the potential to, according to regulators:

boost capital investment $275 billion (mostly by telecom companies)

create 3 million jobs

generate $500 billion in incremental economic growth in the US

But 5G is just the cornerstone of the coming tech revolution. It will merely enable the internet of things, or IOT, which is the second step in improving the lives of consumers, and growing the economy and corporate earnings faster.

The Internet Of Things Will Provide Raw Data To Optimize Everything

5G is merely the wireless "pipelines" that will enable the internet of things or IOT. This means connecting pretty much everything to the internet to gather and share real time data to optimize everything.

By 2020, thanks to 5G's reduced latency (without which IOT can't work), an estimated 513 million global devices will be connected to the IOT. That will be generating about 317 petabytes (317 million Gigabytes) of data. This will allow for things like real time oil drilling optimization (fracking 3.0) and, of course, driverless cars.

NVIDIA (NVDA) estimates that by 2035, there will be 120 million driverless cars on the road. This will revolutionize the taxi, ride sharing, and delivery industries.

And by 2040, some analysts estimate that up to 90% of new vehicles sold in the world will have level 4 or 5 autonomous ability (basically drive themselves without anyone in the car). This could allow most Americans (those living in cities) to ditch car ownership entirely and merely use subscription robot taxi services.

How big a deal is that? Well, according to AAA, in 2017, the average monthly cost of car ownership was $706. And that doesn't include the entirely monthly payment, just the interest on the auto loan. Or to put another way, the average two car household is spending over $17,000 per year on owning their vehicles.

If a robo taxi subscription service, that offered unlimited monthly rides to every member of the household, cost 50% as much, that's about $8,500 per year in annual savings per household. Given that US median household income in 2017 was $61,372, that represents a boost to the typical family's disposable income of 13.8%. That extra money would go a long way to helping raise America's savings rate, could close the retirement funding gaps of millions of people, and fuel strong growth in other products.

But as great as IOT and driverless cars will be, what really will change the world in the coming decades is how companies use all that data generated by IOT sensors and carried on 5G networks.

AI And Automation Will Be The Ultimate Game Changers

Ultimately, companies will be able to use an almost unimaginable amount of real time data, analyzed by machine learning (AI) algorithms, to optimize their production, delivery, and distribution.

(Source: McKinsey automation report)

This will have massive benefits across the economy. For one thing, lower unit production costs will help to keep inflation low, thus preventing the kind of much higher interest rates many fear will crash both the economy and the stock market.

Second, companies will likely be able to achieve higher profitability, without boosting prices. And wages could grow at up to 4.5% per year, in line with their top levels during the '90s boom years, without pushing core inflation (Fed's core PCE metric) above the target level of 2%.

That's because analyst firm McKinsey estimates that automation has the potential for at least a 2% boost to productivity (to about 2.5% or even 3%). McKinsey's latest report on AI says that by 2030, it estimates 70% of companies will be incorporating some form of AI into their business practices. That could result in about $13 trillion in additional global GDP on top of the growth that would have happened anyway.

In other words, AI will probably mean higher wages fueling stronger consumer spending, on lower priced goods. All while corporations enjoy rising profits and the economy benefits from low inflation that keep interest rates at historically low levels.

Of course, the catch is that this is all in the long term. It's not going to happen next year or even in 2020 or 2021. In fact, McKinsey estimates that, even by 2030, just 50% of companies will have fully adapted AI into their business models. This has two important implications. First, that the coming productivity/economic boom created by 5G, the IOT and AI/automation is going to last far beyond 2030 (possibly to 2035 or even 2040).

But also the US (and the world) isn't likely to see much benefit from these technologies until 2022 or beyond. This means that, for the next few years, we'll have to muddle along with existing technologies, as the future tech ramps up and achieves critical scale.

Fortunately, as of today, the US economy remains strong. Thus, it appears we might be able to avoid a recession until these three technologies reach that tipping point and boost economic growth to levels many today fear are impossibly out of reach.

Current Economic Growth: About 3.4% In Q3

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

(Source: now-casting.com)

These three models all show roughly stable economic growth forecasts over the past few weeks. They range from as low as 2.0% for the New York Fed model, to as high as 5.0% for the typically overoptimistic Atlanta Fed one.

Based on the nowcasting model and the very stable blue chip consensus, I estimate the US economy is likely growing at 3.4% right now. More importantly, the New York Fed's estimate of Q4 growth is higher than the Q3 estimate. That bodes well for a strong end to the year and potentially sets up the US for our first 3+% growth year since 2005. In fact, if current data trends hold up, we might hit 3.2% or 3.3% GDP growth in 2018. That would be a full 1% higher than the average growth rate since the Great Recession ended.

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger, but not so strong as to trigger "overheating" and rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low (1% In Next 3 months, 24% In Next 9 Months)

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.24% (down from 0.26% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest level in 11 years. This is due to the bond market being confident the Fed will keep hiking short-term rates but being bearish on the prospects of long-term accelerating economic growth and inflation.

However, typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently stable at 0.04%. Thus, the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion is low.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is among the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

Note that over the past 24 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from six to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. Both the three-month and 12-month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller) - note this is from two weeks ago, Jeff is on a well deserved two week vacation.

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.0%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past 4.5 months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can stabilize in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.32% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: 5G And Automation Could Boost Long-Term Economic Growth To 3% Which Would Mean Boom Times For Investors

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. If the curve falls to -1%, then it means a recession is coming fast, and I'll be putting all my weekly savings into cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows), I'm going to continue buying for the next few months at least.

What about worries over "secular stagnation" and long-term economic growth under 2%? While there are certainly major growth headwinds the US is facing in the coming decades, I'm optimistic that innovation and technology can help America beat these pessimistic growth forecasts.

That's because the combination of 5G, the IOT, and AI/automation will represent world-changing ways to produce, sell, and distribute goods and services. Specifically, they should allow productivity growth to rise from the historically low 0.4% we've seen in this decade, to 2.5% to 3%. Combined with long-term labor force growth of about 1%, that means that 3.5% or even 4% economic growth will be possible between 2025 and 2035 (perhaps out to 2040).

More importantly, for workers and investors, that higher productivity means the potential for much stronger wage and profit growth. It will also create a strong deflationary environment that should allow interest rates to remain low and thus help fuel further stronger economic growth (and likely stave off a Federal debt crisis).

The bottom line is that whether we're looking at the short-term or the long-term investors have cause to be optimistic and stick to their current investment strategies.

