Target: Brace For Tariffs Impact

By K C Ma and Humberto J Soares.

On Sept. 17th, the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on 200 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods. The rate of the tariff will be raised to 25% at year-end. 5,745 Chinese goods are targeted. On Sept. 18th, China responded with a 5-10% tariff on 60 billion dollars’ worth of U.S. goods. 5,207 U.S goods are targeted.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is among the hundreds of large retailers and other companies pushing back against the tariffs. There were almost 6200 comment letters sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. A group of roughly 300 retailers signed on to a letter strongly opposing the tariffs. In the letter, Target is “deeply troubled” by Trump’s administration’s actions in escalating the trade war, saying it threatens to undermine the U.S. economy, penalizes American families and raises prices on everything from backpacks to playpens.

Given the expansive nature of the U.S. tariffs, it would seem as if Target is more vulnerable to both sides of Trump's tariffs. Because of this consideration, we have estimated Target's exposure to U.S. tariffs in terms of cost and revenue. The U.S. tariff exposure is measured by the company's cost distribution of its Asian suppliers. Moreover, there may be an added U.S. "derived" revenue exposure due to the higher imported cost from China.

Target Import Cost Exposure

There could be more complications for Target in the foreseeable future. Based on the 5,745 line long import hit list by the U.S., tariffs are levied on finished goods from Chinese contract manufacturers, which translates into damage for Target. Since Target has significant supplies imported from Asia, which will be severely levied by the 25% tariffs, the closely integrated relationship may become hardly distinguishable when it comes to U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation tariffs. Depending on how expansive the U.S. tariffs may apply, Target’s import cost may be increased by a different degree:

Since the original intent of U.S. tariffs targets only to China, in the restrictive scope, only 2 China suppliers are identified with quantified relationship value with Target. The total magnitude of the import cost accounts for 0.04% of Target’s cost of goods sold (Table 1).

Made In China

The logistic and sourcing of international trade can be most tricky in modern international trade especially under the threat of various tariffs. The U.S. can easily expand the tariffs coverage to include not only China companies, but also China-like such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, or “greater China” area. In fact, most Taiwanese and Hong Kong suppliers may register outside China but manufacturing goods in China. Under the current political climate between the U.S. and China, it is more likely that the extent of the tariffs will be interpreted in a more liberal way to cover all China, Taiwan (0.34%) and Hong Kong (0.47%) companies. Thus, the “Made in China” suppliers would amount to 0.85% of the cost of goods sold (Tables 1).

Made in Asia

Since “Made in China” is not reserved only for China-like companies, many other countries are equally exposed. This holds true given that their companies also manufacture goods in China. The tariffs list may easily expand to include all non-China countries if they have production facilities in China. In that case, Target would have 4.28% tariffs cost exposure which covers all Asian companies who may or may not directly make products for Target (Table 2 & Table 3).

The Tariffs Cost Exposure

However, even if Target does not have Chinese suppliers which U.S. tariffs can be directly levied, one potential complication is whether tariffs will be levied on goods manufactured in China ("Made in China"), rather than just on goods manufactured by Chinese firms (made by China) or by any Asian firms who manufacture in China (“Made in Asia”). This will be an important factor since most Taiwanese and Asian manufacturers have significant production facilities in China. Therefore, Target's "Chinese" supplier exposure can range from 0.04% ("Made by China"), 0.85% ("Made in China"), or the more expansive 4.28% ("Made in Asia").

Mitigate the Gross Margin Impact

Using the above estimates of the cost exposure, we estimated the import cost increase for each scenario (Table 3). Given a 25% tariff on the cost exposure (0.17%-2.29%), the net impact on Target's gross margin is further adjusted by the portion of U.S. revenue from Chinese import. Since Target's U.S. revenue is about 71%, and if all the U.S. revenue was from Chinese imports (Table 3), the gross margin will then be reduced at most by 0.03%-0.41% (Table 3). By the most reasonable standards, the cost increase is hardly alarming. Note that the above estimates are based on the most expansive scenario that the U.S. 25% tariffs can grossly classify Taiwan as part of China, or Greater China area which includes all Asian countries. Based on the recent political development, this may turn out to be the most likely scenario.

The Stock Price Impact

Lastly, we had to figure out how to translate the gross margin changes into share price change. To do so, we used the Sales Franchise Value Model which has both revenue and gross margin as the focal point of the valuation. (Since I have used this revenue-based valuation model many times, please click here for details.) The actual valuation model is presented below.

To see how the gross margin changes impact stock prices, we first identified the time before the tariffs were imposed and assumed that Target stock price and gross margin had not been affected by forthcoming tariffs. Then we re-estimated the stock price, using SFV, with a reduced gross margin by the amount between 0.03% and 0.41%. The stock price indicated a -0.05% to -0.41% loss (Table 3). Again, if the tariffs only affect gross margin, the damage on stock price is easily contained.

Since the change in gross margin has little impact on stock prices, this is the reason that most companies will try to absorb tariffs-induced import cost first, by reducing the gross margin, and not to pass it through customers.

The Real Damage: Tariffs-Induced Revenue Effect

In the short run, if Target, the company and the shareholders, chooses to absorb or mitigate the at most 1.04% cost increase, customers will not see the price increase and it is less likely to have any revenue impact. While Target's tariffs-induced cost increase may be manageable in the short run, Target shareholders should be very sensitive to the long-term revenue impact from the cost increase.

When Target raises the selling prices to cover the import tariffs, customers may reduce the purchase from Target and to other competitors. Just as a historical perspective, for every 1% change in gross margin, Target's revenue will change by 5%. Thus, a -0.01% to -1.04% reduction in gross margin will turn into a -0.05% to -5.20% drop in revenue growth. Using the SFV model above, the real damage is that a 0.05% to 5.20% drop in revenue growth will be equivalent to a -0.06% to -17.36% drop in stock prices. That is a significant loss to shareholders (Table 5).

Finally, to Target shareholders, there is a night and day difference between the gross margin reduction and revenue growth reduction from tariffs. As much as Target can absorb or mitigate the tariffs by allowing a lower gross margin, the impact on stock price is negligible. However, if it gets to the point that Target has to pass the cost to the customers, the potential revenue growth drop will produce a significant negative impact on stock price in the order of 17%. Target has said it was already seeing evidence of vendors raising prices to compensate.

On a separate note, it turns out to be that Target stock price is equally exposed to 25% tariffs as Walmart (WMT) does. In a separate post on the exactly same scenario, Walmart’s stock price impact came in strikingly similar to Target’s -17% (see Table 4 below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.