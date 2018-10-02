VeriSign: Just Doesn't Add Up

Unless the management plans to continue arbitraging debt to buy back equity, it should become difficult for the VeriSign stock to trade at such elevated levels.

Further, the interest rates are likely to continue rising.

However, muted revenue growth has been reducing the returns to shareholders.

The company has invested most of its FCF in buying back shares, driving up valuations to P/S of 16-17x.

VeriSign has multi-year contracts to operate the .com and .net internet registries, helping the company maintain a stable financial profile.

VeriSign (VRSN) had been investing the gains from a stable business in share repurchases, leading to strong stock price appreciation. The hardening of interest rates, coupled with the declining TSR of the company’s buyback program, is likely to weigh in on valuations, which can lead to a significant decline in stock price.

The story

VRSN’s claim to fame is the company’s ownership rights to operate .com and .net internet registries. Furthermore, VRSN has been granted an exclusive operator status to manage .com and .net by way of the company’s contract with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The exclusivity extends up to 2023 and 2024 for .net and .com, respectively.

VRSN's history of operation of .net and .com, rumors of a nexus with ICANN and expectation of a contract renewal in 2016 led to cloak and dagger stories. The company was able to renew its contract with ICANN in October 2016. VRSN continues to be the exclusive operator of .com and .net registries, driving volumes for the company.

Source: 2Q18 Results Presentation

The stability in volumes has translated into stable revenues.

Source: 2Q18 Results Presentation

Management effectiveness has led to an improvement in margins and the stock price has mirrored the gains.

VRSN data by YCharts

While VRSN has always been an expensive stock, the recent run-up has made the valuations soar.

VRSN PS Ratio (5y Median) data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years, the company has traded at a P/S of 9.5x. Given the expected slowdown in revenue growth, the current P/S expansion warrants some level of unpacking.

Share buybacks

VRSN’s generous buyback program is possibly the biggest driver of valuation for the company. As per the 10Q for 2Q18:

Since inception the Company has repurchased 229.9 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $9.1 billion, which is presented as a reduction of Additional paid-in capital.

Of this $9.1 billion, more than $4 billion has occurred since F2013.

Source: VRSN Financial Model.

Note: The VRSN Financial Model has been built by the author using SEC filings, investor presentations, and competitor analysis.

It is remarkable that VRSN was able to deliver such stellar returns to the shareholders, even when the Fed had started signaling its intent to tighten rates. However, over time the spread between the effective returns from tendering shares to VRSN (through repurchases) and the 10-yr yield has been contracting.

Source: VRSN Financial Model, US Treasury.

Note: For F2018E, the 10-yr rate is that of the end of Sep 2018.

The spread is the difference between what an investor could expect to earn in addition to the risk-free rate. An investor buying the VRSN stock, to earn from gains by tendering shares to the company, was expecting to get a return above what the Fed was offering.

To explain this better, consider an investor who had bought $100 worth of VRSN stock at the end of 2012. As per the share repurchase yield, the investor could have made $16.3 which was $13.2 higher than what the investor would have gotten by investing in the 10-yr.

As the stock price has moved up, the effective yield of the buyback has declined, limiting the lure of the incremental earnings potential. Further, the Fed is widely expected to increase rates once more in 2018 and thrice in 2019. Thus, the spread that has been contracting could very well go into negative territory, making the ownership of the stock economically unviable.

Cash position

As per the 10Q for 2Q18, at the end of June 2018, VRSN had $813.3 million available for stock repurchases. If the company wants to maintain a 3% delta to the risk-free rate, VRSN would need to spend ~$860 million to buy back shares. In addition to $282 million spent in 1H18, another $580 million would be needed to make the yield reach 6% for F2018. While not impossible, $860 million would be $160 million more than the expected FCF for 2018. To finance this buyback, VRSN could use its cash reserves or raise additional debt. While dipping into the company’s cash reserves could upset fiscal management, new debt would increase the interest outgo.

Then, either the market is paying a valuation premium hoping for VRSN to expose itself to additional interest rate risk or the company’s financials have something extraordinary.

Financials

VRSN’s margin profile looks strong.

VRSN Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

However, revenue growth has been slowing.

VRSN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

As per the latest guidance, VRSN’s revenue should grow 3-4% in F2018.

Source: 2Q18 Results Presentation

The following scenarios offer additional possibilities.

CAGR (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Revenue growth -4.6% 4.8% 7.6% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Op income margin 66.2% 67.4% 68.3% FCF margin 58.1% 59.1% 59.7%

Source: VRSN Financial Model

Bear case: This will be the scenario if contracts with ICANN do not renew beyond 2024. VRSN would end up in a hugely competitive market without an advantage.

Base case: In this case, the contract with ICANN should renew beyond 2024, thus continuing to shield VRSN from the competitive forces.

Bull case: In addition to the base case, additional pricing flexibility could lead to better revenue and cash flows.

In the long term, revenue and profitability are expected to remain stable.

Source: VRSN Financial Model

Despite the stability in margins, muted revenue growth puts a lid on cash flows.

Source: VRSN Financial Model

Furthermore, the buyback burden has led to a sustained shareholder deficit (and looks unlikely to go away soon).

Source: VRSN Financial Model

The limited growth, negative equity and declining efficiency of buybacks bring into question the valuation.

Valuation

For a company growing at ~4%, a P/S multiple of 16-17x looks nothing short of excessive. Despite considering the current 5-year contracts (and the historical renewals) that drive VRSN’s revenues, it is difficult to ascribe a P/S multiple in excess of 10x.

P/S Implied value ($) Bear 5.0x 48.6 Base 7.0x 68.8 Bull 10.0x 100.2 Average 7.3x 72.5

Source: VRSN Financial Model

Considering that VRSN has been a long-term play, even a DCF value does not inspire much confidence.

DCF Value/share ($) Implied P/S Bear 40.7 4.2x Base 83.7 8.5x Bull 114.8 11.5x Average 79.7 8.1x

Source: VRSN Financial Model.

Note: A dynamic visualization of the VRSN Financial Model is available here

Given the competition in the market and VRSN’s excessive dependence on its exclusive contracts with ICANN, even the bull case looks fairly stretched.

Source: G2Crowd.

Note: There is no mention of VRSN in this grid

The lack of diversification in VRSN’s business model, limited growth and diminishing returns (relative to the risk-free rate) do not justify the company’s current valuation. VRSN could raise additional money (and delay the impending contraction) to sustain its lofty multiples or slow down the buybacks. In either case, a multiple contraction is inevitable. Thus, it would be best to book profits.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts are for the base case of the VRSN Financial Model

For the full VRSN Financial Model, please inbox the author

