Secoo Holding: Very Interesting Chinese Online Retailer

Thanks to the recent Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) IPO, I started researching the online luxury market. In my article about Farfetch, I talked about a group of competitors, "online retailers", who sell luxury goods on their websites but initially purchase these goods from manufacturers. Outside my radar was a large Chinese online retailer Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO), which accounts for more than 25% of gross merchandise value of the entire online market of luxury goods in China.

Despite the fact that the Secoo business model is far behind the marketplace from Farfetch, the current share of the company on the fast-growing Chinese and Asian markets makes Secoo a very large and significant player in online sales of luxury goods. Compared with Europe's largest online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) Group, Secoo is highly undervalued by the Price-to-Sales multiple despite the fact that the operating margin is almost the same for both companies.

Business

Secoo Holding is a Chinese online retailer of luxury goods, focused on the Asian market. The company was founded in 2008, and in 2017, it entered the IPO on the Nasdaq.

(Source: Secoo website)

Secoo works on the business model of an online retailer, which implies that the company initially purchases goods from manufacturers and then sells them on its platform through the website and mobile applications. At the same time, Secoo says that when working with domestic brands, it uses a marketplace business model and pays for goods only after these goods are sold on its platform. In addition to an online presence, it has several offline stores in major Chinese cities.

The company is also proud of the fact that it runs a specialized department that checks incoming goods to exclude the possibility of receiving a defective or fake product. This feature makes Secoo a trusted brand in China, where most retailers sell a huge number of fake luxury goods.

In the Chinese market, Secoo occupies 25% of the total GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of online sales of luxury goods. In the Asian market as a whole, the company occupies 15% of the total GMV. The share of Farfetch, for example, is 7%, and the share of YNAP is 10%.

(Source: F-1)

The Chinese market of luxury goods, on which Secoo is almost completely concentrated, is growing at a tremendous rate. According to McKinsey, the share of Chinese consumers from the global market of luxury goods will be 36% by 2020 and 44% by 2025. Such rapid growth is associated with an increase in numbers of the middle and rich classes in China, and in general, with the growth of the Chinese economy and disposable incomes.

(Source: China Luxury Report by McKinsey)

The market of online sales of luxury goods in China is growing at an even more steady pace. According to Secoo's registration statement, the growth of online sales will be 18.2% CAGR in the next 4 years.

(Source: F-1)

Financials

At the same time, the growth of Secoo itself is even faster. In 2017, the company's revenue was $575 million, +44% Y/Y. GMV amounted to $761 million, +94% Y/Y. For comparison, GMV of Farfetch in 2017 was equal to $894 million, an increase of 56% compared to 2016.

In the second quarter of 2018, revenue was $184 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of the previous year.

The company's business model implies a fairly low gross margin because of the need to purchase goods, deliver to Asia and pay border fees. At the same time, the dynamics of margins improvement is noticeable, including due to the increase in revenue from the marketplace.

Gross margin dynamics:

2015 - 12.5%

2016 - 15.4%

2017 - 16.3%

LTM - 16.8%

Q2 - 18.3%

Operating margin for the past 12 months was 2.8%. Following the results of 2017, the company generated a net profit of $33 million due to the tax benefits and changes in exchange rates.

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is Europe's largest online retailer of luxury goods. At the beginning of this year, it was acquired by Richemont (OTCPK:OTCPK:CFRHF) for $6.7 billion. The acquisition price was 2.7 times higher than the company's revenue for 2017. And even if we exclude the acquisition premium (about 26%), we get a Price-to-Sales ratio of 2.15x.

YNAP's revenue growth in 2017 was slightly more than 15%, against Secoo's revenue growth of 44%. Despite the higher gross margin, the operating margin of YNAP was 2%, which is comparable to Secoo's operating margin.

At the same time, Secoo's Price-to-Sales ratio is currently 1x, which indicates that the company is highly undervalued compared to its competitor.

Key Risks

The potential risks of investing in Secoo are low trading volume and operational risks.

Operational risks include tensions between China and the U.S., which could potentially lead to a reduction in margins due to higher tariffs and border duties.

Despite the high level of competition in the consumer retail sector, the position of Secoo is quite stable. Despite the more expensive business model, the company keeps prices of goods at the level of competitors in the face of Farfetch and YNAP (comparisons were made by the author based on the prices of footwear of several famous brands). The appearance of new large players in this sector is almost impossible because of the peculiarities of doing business in the field of luxury, which requires a long-standing reputation and trust from customers. Big players in the face of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) do not try to take a share in this market but only invest in existing companies. Sales of luxury goods on their main platforms also does not seem possible, which is confirmed by the Farfetch founder:

Luxury brands should be in their natural environment - exclusive and majestic. Large platforms like Alibaba and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tried to connect these brands, but so far they have failed.



- José Neves

The most significant risk is too low current trading volumes, almost three times less than the average trading volume of Secoo shares since the IPO, which can lead to a shortage of liquidity and, as a result, higher spreads.

Conclusion

Secoo has a huge share in a very fast-growing market. In addition, the company noticeably improve its margins, and already in 2017 reached breakeven. Such a strong undervaluation to the competitor seems unfounded, so it is very likely that this situation will change in the near future. It is also interesting that at the beginning of the summer Secoo entered into a partnership with the Chinese company JD.com and also received an investment of $175 million (25% of the company's current market capitalization), which adds confidence in the future performance of the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.