Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) CEO Joe Papa Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2018 (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Company Conference Presentation October 1, 2018 3:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Papa - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Louise Chen - Cantor

Louise Chen

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for a fireside chat with Bausch Health Companies. I have here with us today the CEO of Bausch Health, Joe Papa. So to begin I wanted to see if you have an opening remarks for the audience.

Joe Papa

Sure, first of all great to be here. Thank you very much for the opportunity, Louise. I think number one I'll say that we entered 2018 where we are today with great momentum. We've had some very significant growth in our business relative to the organic growth of our company especially in areas of Bausch & Lomb which is about 57% of our business in the second quarter. It was up 4% in terms of organic growth.

The Salix business another very important part of our business, 21% of our business is up 14%. So cumulatively that was together up 6%. So we're excited about the momentum as we entered the year. And importantly we made great progress with our new products, and I’ll talk more about that individually, but we continue to make great progress on getting new products approved, getting them launched and we’ll talk about some of the specific as we get into the conversation.

Louise Chen

Okay, thank you. So could you start by giving us an overview? I think you started to do this - of your performance year-to-date and how we should think about the outlook for the company as we head into 2019 and beyond?

Joe Papa

So I’ll maybe just repeat, our good momentum is first and foremost probably the most important thing I could say relative to the products that we are launching and getting approvals I think that's really going to be the most important driver for our company. But just step back a bit on the Bausch & Lomb business really excited about what we’re seeing last quarter for example within Bausch & Lomb all segments of our Bausch & Lomb business all the reporting segments all showed organic growth.

So wasn’t just one part of it, for example our Bausch & Lomb Vision Care business was up 9% versus a year ago. In total, we grew volume in our Bausch & Lomb business 5% organically in terms of volume we had about minus 1% on price in total that came out to 4% organic growth. So clearly that in my mind is really important to start to talk about the future of the company when you are seeing all the segments grow last quarter we feel that’s an important part.

On the Salix business also very good, very strong growth. As I mentioned up 14% clearly driven by our Xifaxan results. Our Xifaxan was a very strong performer in the quarter and obviously one of the important things to have since that time period. We've actually now settled with the only company that had filed against an ANDA and we settled that for 2028 which we think is obviously a great indication of the strength of our intellectual property behind Xifaxan. So feel very good about the performance across the entire business.

Dermatology is an area we’re still working on. It's still - it’s about lagging the rest of the business by about one year, so we still have some work there, but importantly with dermatology we got a large number of new product launches that I can talk about in more specifics.

Louise Chen

Okay. And how do you think about your current leverage ratio and what are you debt goals beyond 2018?

Joe Papa

Sure, good question. One of the things that we’ve focused on as I joined the company about two years a little more than two years ago, we put out a goal, our goal was to reduce our debt by $5 billion, we’ve actually over achieved that goal. We actually reduced total debt by $7 billion so we're ahead in terms of reducing the quantum of debt to be clear. We’re very excited about what that means for our company going forward.

In terms of leverage for the company, lever still is around seven times. We’re working to bring that leverage down. We think the best way to bring that leverage down clearly though is to grow the EBITDA of the company and we've got some use on the growth of that EBITDA relative to – for 2018 through 2021 we put out a three-year CAGR. We felt that the three-year revenue CAGR was about 4% to 6% growth and then the EBITDA CAGR though, was 5% to 8% CAGR for 2018 to 2021.

That was going to help us bring down the overall leverage of the company relative to what we've done. But clearly the ability for us to reduce the total quantum of debt was also important as I said $7 billion over achieving our goal of $5 billion.

Louise Chen

Is there a specific leverage ratio that you think you can hit in the next few years? I think in the past you may have talked about something in the five times range something more manageable?

A - Joe Papa

Our goal is to - we have a plan, we’re operating against that plan. The great news is that Paul Herendeen in our finance team have just done an absolute job, great job of extending the maturities of the debt to give us the freedom to operate or the runway to continue to invest in the business. But yes, if we can bring down the leverage from the let’s call it the seven times seven plus times down to under five, we think that's a great goal for us. And our view on this is probably the best way to do this is to grow the EBITDA which obviously helps us to bring those overleveraged ratio.

Louise Chen

And at what debt level would Bausch Health be comfortable looking again at external BD opportunities and what would those opportunities look like in terms of size and therapeutic area?

Joe Papa

Sure, we’re looking at those today so I mean yes if we’re under five times, it’s a lot easier to look at the larger assets. But just last week we announced a transaction where we will co-promote a product from Dova Pharmaceuticals, Doptelet. Doptelet is a product that is specifically used to increase the number of platelets. That was a perfect opportunity what I call a no-brainer. Our team was already in their calling on the gastroenterologists by calling on the gastroenterologists essentially all my variable costs were already taken care of. I already paid for the rep, paid for the car - automobile for the rep, I paid for the incentive compensation.

So essentially what I'm doing now is now just adding the Doptelet call to the gastroenterologist call that I was already making for Xifaxan. So it was clearly in our mind a no-brainer, gives us a chance to have another important innovative product to promote. It makes us more important to the gastroenterologists in terms of not only promoting Xifaxan but also having the chance to promote Doptelet which we believe then gives us - will be more important to the gastroenterologist and give us more time because what is doctors always looking for what's new we think we have more new things to talk about.

Louise Chen

Any questions from the audience? Okay next question I had for you is, how we should think about margins in 2018 and beyond gross margin and operating margin, any changes to your plans or any updates?

Joe Papa

So in 2018 we have improved on some of the gross to net items that we [indiscernible] especially Xifaxan; we found as we looked through some of the couponing of their programs. Those things that we could do with that program and that's helped us tremendously for what we've accomplished already this year. The way I would say though as you think going forward, we've already made the investment and a large part of the sales organization. For example, increasing - putting a primary care team behind Xifaxan that’s helped us to increase the amount of sales we received.

And you seen on Xifaxan the volume on Xifaxan are strictly on prescription level is up in that - let’s call 8% to 9% this year. If you look at the non-retail channel it’s up even better because of some of the things we’ve been able to do it non-retail, I think non-retail about 20% of our business think of that in terms of the nursing homes, the medical centers, hospitals, long-term care facilities that's where we’ve been doing really well especially in hepatic encephalopathy because some of the programs we put in with compliance program [indiscernible] there.

So that's kind of the mindset on the margin structure. In the areas like dermatology that still is something we’re investing in the sales force. We added in 2018 and gets us up and running with the psoriasis team. My view on the margins will - those would just get better as we get more leverage with our new product launching those new products into the marketplace. So I think we’re looking at continuing to try to improve our overall operating efficiency of the company which obviously will reach those margins.

Louise Chen

So you talked about your settlement for Xifaxan, so now you have a long runway for this product. You’ve also changed your name to Bausch Health Companies. So how strategic is this Salix franchise for you going forward?

Joe Papa

So we are very pleased with the results we’re seeing with Salix. If you think about what that team has done they've been very successful in doing a couple of things. Number one, investing with great return on investment. They put together a primary care sales team. With the primary care sales team our market share in February of 2017 when the team went in place was approximately 24%. This latest data presented at the end of the second quarter the margin share was over 44%.

So we had gotten 20 points of actual growth in market share as a result of that primary care team. So that’s an example of what we think is just great return on investment. If you think back when we made the decision end of 2016, we could have chosen to pay down debt by another $50 million or put a primary care team out 200 plus people. We chose 200 plus - sales reps and they have just done an extraordinary job.

So is Salix an important part of our business? Yes, we think GI, the ophthalmology Bausch Health business and dermatology the three segments we wanted to invest around for the future, but candidly we always continue to look at - how those [fit] [ph] together going forward in the future because as any company, especially a company that has a lot of debt, we always have to continue to look at that, but we like the way those three businesses fit together today.

Louise Chen

Okay. And then in terms of Xifaxan what are some new indications/formulation that are you’re pursuing and of those what is most interesting for you?

Joe Papa

Well, I think probably the - maybe the first way I’ll answer this question is, the settlement we had with Teva we think was very important to us and it’s going to be an important reason for us to continue to invest in the Xifaxan opportunity to get new indications. But just thinking about it for a second, when I had a chance to talk to investors some investors felt that Xifaxan as a product had a patent exclusivity.

We believe runs through 2029 some investors were more conservative on that and they thought we’d lose exclusivity in 2024, 2025 some even had 2019 because that was the expiration of the 30 months stay. By achieving the time period to go with 2028, we think that does a couple things.

Number one, if you just think about the discounted cash flow that is a significant value to our company. Number two, they certainly reduce the uncertainty the company faced on that question. And then number three it allows us to make some significant investments in additional indications and in new formulations that we think will be more patient friendly.

So we are looking at other opportunities in gastroenterology where we believe the benefit of Xifaxan as an episodic treatment for chronic diseases can help us because it has effect on the microbiome. Those are the types of things we’re looking at. You’ll actually - we will publish - I'm sorry, we will post to clinicaltrials.gov those specific indications we’re going after probably can’t go into the specifics of it today.

But I will share those as - from a competitive point of view but you will see more about those specific opportunities by using Xifaxan affecting the microbiome and where that potential will go. And what it means in terms of benefits for patients over the long-term are all part of the things that we’re looking at each and every day.

Louise Chen

Okay, any questions from the audience? Okay my next question I had for you, you touched upon this earlier with your dermatology business and what drives your confidence that these new product launches that you are talking about will be able to grow the business over the next five years. And could you maybe talk in particular about some products that you are very excited about?

Joe Papa

Sure. One of the things that we recognize that our dermatology efforts will predominantly focus initially on just trying to stabilize that business because we did have some significant changes in the gross to nets of the business. So what we've been focused on right now is trying to stabilize that base business and I think we’re continuing to make progress on that.

But the real key to the growth of the dermatology business is watching these new products specifically we launched Retin-A earlier this year. Retin-A Micro 0.06 and we’re seeing very nice prescription growth if you track that you’ll see that data, so very pleased with that.

But some of the bigger products that we are expecting are Bryhali. We have Bryhali as a PDUFA date on October the 5th, so Friday. We have a PDUFA date and we are very excited about the opportunity to get that product approved, because it is a high potency corticosteroid at a lower dose and they’re currently available corticosteroid - lower [formulation] [ph] percentage than the other products that’s currently out there. But gives you very good efficacy and we’re confident that we’re going to continue to make progress with that.

We've already had labeling discussions so that gives us a very positive indication that the FDA will move towards approving it. We obviously have to wait till the final approval, but we are hearing and having conversations with the FDA about labeling which we obviously think is good news for patients who have psoriasis that’s an important opportunity. Because one of the things that we've shown in the clinical trials with Bryhali is, there is an opportunity to treat patients for a longer duration.

Most patients today are limited to using high potency corticosteroid for a two-week duration. We've shown in our clinical trial the ability potentially treat for longer. Obviously we have to wait for the final FDA approval but that's an example why we are excited.

At the same time about Duobrii a little bit different there; that particular case what we do or put together a high potency corticosteroid [indiscernible], with a retinoid tazarotene and that combination we have seen very significant results in psoriasis and we believe that one of the issues with high potent corticosteroid even by using them over time as you get an atrophy or thinning of the skin.

Our belief is that by using it in combination with a retinoid, the retinoid actually minimizes that affect so you can have the potential to use it for a longer duration. We have seen with our data that we have data that current high potency corticosteroid are limited to the two-week duration usually two to four weeks. We have an opportunity to show that for 12 weeks there is good data there. And then we actually follow these patients from up to one year.

So we had an eight-week trial with a four-week follow-on and then allowed patients to a safety trial that followed - I am sorry through 12 months or a year that's really what we think is why this is important.

Because if you think about from a patient, if you ask the patient - how do you want to treat your psoriasis, most patients would tell you they want to use it topically at the site of the problem that's what we think Duobrii will do. Then you'll say that these patients - if you can use this over longer term and you can delay the need for injectable biologic that is very important to patients.

So those are things that and reasons why we feel very good about the potential opportunities in front of us with both the Duobrii and Bryhali.

Louise Chen

And what supports your belief that Duobrii will be approved come mid February 2019, the CRL was specific to questions around PK data is anything else that you can add to that?

Joe Papa

Yes, I think probably what I said in the call and maybe a little bit more since I have learned more since that time. On the earnings call, we were disappointed to get a CRL, complete response letter, from the FDA to be clear. The FDA had some questions on our pharmacokinetics, but importantly in this complete response letter is that there were no question on the clinical efficacy of delivery. There was no question on the clinical safety of Duobrii, it was just - it was a pharmacokinetic program question as you appropriately pointed out.

Since that time, we met with the FDA, we came with an action plan for how we’re going to address their pharmacokinetic question. We had that meeting with them after that we submitted the information that we talked to the FDA about. The FDA has reviewed that information, they gave us an acceptance for filing that they are going to look at that information, and then given us an additionally a PDUFA date in February of 2019.

So I think we've done what the FDA has asked for. They are going to review it. Obviously we have to wait for their final decision, but it gives us reason to believe that we're going to answer the questions they had on a pharmacokinetic point of view. So I'll look forward to hearing more from the FDA in February of 2019, but we feel we've addressed the issue based on the [indiscernible] we have with the FDA.

Louise Chen

How interesting is aesthetic dermatology to you and if it is how do you plan to expand that franchise?

Joe Papa

Well I’d say that from a point of view of aesthetics, we have some business in our device side, the Solta business. Solta has done very well for us. We've basically made investment in a new leader for that business globally. A new team here in the United States around the world, the business has been very strong performer in the second quarter and the first quarter of 2018.

So we’re very pleased about what we’re seeing with Solta. Once again what’s the real answer for all products in every growth business in healthcare always going to come to new products, new products, new products.

We have new products we are launching with our Solta franchise that's one area that we are very interested in continuing to grow it with our new technology. So, Solta we think is the primary area we’re going to grow. We have some other products like the ALTRENO for adult acne, but not exactly on the aesthetic side but most our focus would be really on the Solta business.

Louise Chen

You recently launched Vyzulta, how has that launch progressed relative to expectations. How should we think about peak sales potential of that drug?

Joe Papa

Sure, we’re very pleased with what we've seen with Vyzulta relative to the physician response and the patient response and the refills we’re seeing that's all been good. One of the challenges that we knew going in is that approximately 60% of the glaucoma market is driven by our Part D. So we - at that time that we launched it, we had great commercial coverage. We had about 70%, 75% commercial coverage as I mentioned in the quarter two. However, we did not have Part D coverage that is an important part.

I'm delighted to say as I sit here today that we did enroll and get an agreement in a large Part D provider for 2019 that we can say that we will be on their formulary in 2019 a large plan, so that's good news or better news that I’m glad to say is that they’ve also agreed to not just wait till January 2019, they’re going to start some of the activities on the Part D formulary in 2018, that we think is a big opportunity for us to accelerate the Vyzulta performance because once I said 60% ballpark of the market is sitting in Part D, now that we’ve got a large plan where we will be on formulary and able to accelerate that into 2018 the remaining part of the year, we think that’s good news for us on Vyzulta and the opportunity in front of us.

Louise Chen

Okay. But once you get this Part D coverage and it starts picking up, how much faster do you think the sales will accelerate for Vyzulta?

Joe Papa

Well I think as with any new product, it’s just continuing to have physicians try it. The market right now a large part of the market is a generic latanoprost. So Xalatan, generic Xalatan. We have the same active ingredient of latanoprost or generic Xalatan but we have the nitric oxide component, we think the combination of the nitric oxide plus with latanoprost is dual mechanism of action is the critical components getting the efficacy and having a dual mechanism of action.

We are going to continue to support that with physician. I believe now that we have the Part D coverage or soon to have the Part D coverage, that is going to be one of the big steps that was required to overcome some of the challenges in the marketplace, get trials. Once patients try the product, we are seeing very good results in terms of the efficacy it delivers, as well as what I would say is the repeat usage once when we tries it, you get - we have awareness, we are having trial and getting repeat usage, that's really the key for us.

Louise Chen

And have you set anything about the peak sales potential?

Joe Papa

We have not talked about the peak sales opportunities there. Obviously we are going to continue to monitor it. We've clearly looked at the - [indiscernible], the Xalatan brand and what that has met for opportunities but we believe because we’ve got - the market leading molecule with latanoprost plus the added benefit of the nitric oxide, we think that dual mechanism of action is going to be the key for us to be successful.

Louise Chen

Any questions from the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

Joe Papa

I'm just going to repeat the question for webcast. The question is for the Part D program that I mentioned that we now have 2019 event, if I can mention the size, I’m not going to mention the specific size but it is one of the large - there's three large players in there, it is one of the three large players that have a Part D program they are one of the larger events for the Part D program. So significant - millions of lives in this plan.

Louise Chen

Next question I have for you was on Bausch & Lomb and the international business and what are the most important growth drivers going into 2019? And do you anticipate similar levels of growth as you’ve seen this year, what's the good run rate for this business?

Joe Papa

Maybe I will start with the end and then work my way to this growth drivers. I think as we talked about the CAGR for our Bausch & Lomb, overall Bausch Healthcare business, we talked about the revenue driver of CAGR of 4% to 6% from 18% to 21% of compounded annual growth rate.

Thinking about that, we haven’t given specific guidance on publicly on the components of it but remember Bausch & Lomb is about 57% of our business and getting a larger percentage. So as those Bausch & Lomb will be very clearly - the total company’s numbers will be very close because the relative size of that one component just maybe first on it.

So I’m not going to give out specific numbers on it other than to say we will stick with the CAGR of the 4% to 6% on the revenue side for the overall company but Bausch & Lomb being a big component of Bausch Health.

Second comment in terms of growth drivers where I think you’re asking both internationally but also U.S. your total year asking rate. The Vision Care business or our new contact lens has been a very important driver in the United States but also internationally. For example in the last quarter, Vision Care business was up 9% versus the rest of the business Bausch Healthcare in total bidding up 4% just 9%.

So it tells you Vision Care is important driver and most of that relatively specific growth drivers has come from our new contact lens is our new ULTRA launch, our global launch of ULTRA and our new Biotrue launch and as we brought out the multifocal and the torque lenses have been an important part of driving the success of those business.

So, the one only other comment I would say is that we have also announced that we are geographically specifically in Asia we have our largest market share, we’re also going to be in launching some so called hydrogel daily in Asia as another example of how we will grow our business over the long-term in terms of growth drivers.

So, Bausch & Lomb clearly is going to be launching new Vision Care products and then also in the consumer side the other really important product for us is Vyzulta, I’m sorry, Vision Care was LUMIFY, the other one for the - over-the-counter product was LUMIFY. LUMIFY is a product that we launched in just May and already in, let’s call it three, four months since we launched the product, LUMIFY already is a number one recommended products by doctors for the treatment of red eye, redness in the eyes.

So that's we think an important proof-of-concept that this is a really important product for physicians and health of red eye and it is not surprising. Existing therapy products like Valeant predominantly work by having an impact on the arterial blood flow. If you ask a physician about restricting arterial blood flow to the eye not very favorable towards that, whereas we operate on the venous side and restrict and because the ways to construct on the venous side, a much better way to deal with the issue of red eyes.

So that’s the - those are two of the areas and of course we always talk about Vyzulta and I don’t want to repeat myself with Vyzulta, that being the third one, clearly being an important part of what we’re going to do with our Bausch & Lomb business and what it means for us internationally.

Louise Chen

Any additional questions for Joe? Okay, let me ask you one last question then before we close. So for Bausch Health you emphasized the growth of the contact lens market business in both the U.S. and in Asia, how big is the opportunity for both markets and is Asia a bigger opportunity or the U.S.?

Joe Papa

So, this is a great question but it’s got two parts to it. In Asia, we are the market leader in many countries, and in China I think we are number one in China, number one in India, Japan I think we are number two, so we are a market leader there and clearly continuing to grow at or above the market rate is very important to us and that's what we have been able to do.

United States, much different question. Unfortunately we are number four player in the United States but what we’ve been able to do with these new product launches as we put some additional investments into our capital expenditures, we actually increased our capacity. Once we increase capacity, it gave us the ability to put it out additional fixtures, think of them as samples to try on the new lenses, that was an important achievement, now that is done it’s in place, so we’re ready with that.

And now what we’re looking at is get these new products out launch the new products, the ULTRA products in terms of the Torque Multifocal because if you only have the Torque and Multifocal physicians are - are much less likely to want to use your products because one of your eyes you may need the regular product and the other one you may need the Torque.

So having full line we think it’s an important part and now that we have that, we’re seeing great success in why we’ve been able to grow in the United States, we have been able to grow our Vision Care business across single digits, I’m sorry double-digits, mid-double-digits whereas the total market was only growing in that 5% range.

So those markets very important to us both different situation, one we’re market leader, clearly trying to continue to grow at market rate or above and the other one we clearly have some work to do to make up for our position being with these new products.

So a lot of good activities in our Bausch Vision Care business really, really investing it now is the answer.

Louise Chen

Bausch Health is going to have a breakout session in the Morgan Suites right after this presentation. We'll end it here. Thank you, Joe for your insights today.

Joe Papa

Thank you, Louise, for your questions.