Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 1, 2018

PHH Corporation and Ocwen Financial Corporation received all state regulatory and governmental entity consents with respect to their merger.

Aetna sells its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business to obtain U.S. approval for its planned deal to merge with CVS Health Corp.

Merger activity decreased last week with four new deals announced and two pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 115 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 47 Stock Deals 21 Stock & Cash Deals 16 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 88 Total Deal Size $1.18 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Profit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $12.98 09/30/2018 161.94% 0.00% SIR 09/17/2018 Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) $29.26 $21.94 01/31/2019 33.36% 99.01% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) $5.43 $4.17 12/01/2018 30.22% 177.88% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) $47.02 $38.89 12/31/2018 20.90% 82.91% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.35 09/30/2018 18.94% 0.00% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $18.1 10/31/2018 13.81% 162.63% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.28 $45.01 06/30/2019 11.71% 15.66% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.20 $6.54 06/30/2019 10.06% 13.44% EGC 06/18/2018 Cox Oil affiliate (N/A) $9.10 $8.36 10/10/2018 8.85% 323.09% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) $64.29 $59.44 12/31/2018 8.16% 32.36%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Pandora, RadiSys Corp. (NASDAQ:RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COL, UTX, P, RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.