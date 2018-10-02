A Safe, Simple Means To Earn 3% To 6% On Your Cash Reserves And Costco: A Due Diligence Dive

I conduct due diligence on Costco to provide a paradigm for a company meeting the requirements.

An investor can safely generate 3% to 6% income from cash reserves provided one limits targeted stocks to those meeting a stringent profile.

For those that are uncomfortable or new to this income strategy, I implore you to read this article.

The Bear Roars

There are generally three bear arguments regarding Costco’s (COST) prospects.

The first two are somewhat related.

With 90 million card members, the company doesn’t have much room to run...

and

It could be difficult to find real estate needed for the company’s big-box stores, while new stores might cannibalize existing stores’ sales.

I would beg to differ, and I will use my own experiences (in part) to refute those claims.

In Bakersfield, California, my residence for two decades until June of this year, there were two Costco stores. The second store was built on the outskirts of the city. If I had one complaint regarding my shopping experience there, it was that the store was perpetually overcrowded.

Today I live near Knoxville, Tennessee. There is a single Costco store serving a metropolitan area with a population of 1.1 million people. My wife and I drive 50 miles round trip to shop in that store.

The Bakersfield metro area is roughly three-quarters as large as Knoxville. I’ll repeat that the stores in Bakersfield were packed with shoppers.

Perhaps my experience in both Knoxville and Bakersfield is an anomaly, but I doubt that.

Furthermore, there are 6 states that do not have a Costco within their boundaries. International expansion is in its infancy.

Membership renewal rates have hovered around 90% globally, and membership has grown 3% to 5% per year for some time. Comp growth has been steady.

Considering the above, I believe there is a great deal of room for Costco to expand.

The third bear argument against Costco is that Amazon (AMZN) will eventually crush the company.

As they say in my adopted state of Tennessee, “That dawg won’t hunt!”

I believe Costco has a moat that cannot be successfully penetrated by the likes of Amazon.

For one, Costco has prices that compete well with Amazon’s. Free home delivery will be difficult to provide with Costco’s bulky products. Furthermore, Costco’s margins are low, and 50% of sales are derived from foods and sundries, the type of merchandise that has a degree of insulation from an online source.

Additionally, Costco’s push into eCommerce is progressing well, albeit from a low base. 3Q results registered a 37% sales increase.

And here is a big one: Costco members can fuel their cars at very competitive prices at their local Costco store. Gasoline sales serve as a customer retention tool. Please advise me when Amazon starts delivering gasoline via the US Postal Service and/or Fedex (FDX)

The Bull’s Eye View

Costco is the paradigm for a lean, efficient retail operation.

A few examples:

Costco turns over inventory at roughly twice the rate of most retailers.

Costco pulls in $1,200 in sales per square foot. Competitors average half that sum.

The company stocks 3,700 SKUs. Competitors typically average approximately 60,000 SKUs.

Costco spends zero dollars on advertising and doesn’t provide customers with shopping bags. Many items are stocked by using a forklift to transport an entire pallet of goods. This reduces the employee expense required for constant restocking of displayed merchandise.

By purchasing merchandise for shipment directly to the sales floor, Costco drastically lowers supply chain costs. In most cases, the sales floor doubles as the company’s warehouse.

Costco’s shrink is less than one tenth of one percent. In comparison, Walmart (WMT) loses 2% yearly to theft alone.

Return on invested capital for the last decade has been 14% to 16%. Contrast this with the typical retail chain’s ROIC of roughly 7%.

Costco and Walmart’s (WMT) Sam’s Club are very similar in nature and have roughly the same number of stores. Despite the parallels in the two companies operations, Costco’s per store revenues are $160 million versus $90 million for Sam’s Club.

Costco members have an average household income of $93,000. This insulates the company, to some degree, from economic downturns, considering most of Costco’s merchandise consists of consumer staples.

The above indicates Costco has a deep, sustainable moat and good prospects for growth.

An Often Overlooked Addition To Shareholder Value

Costco holds significant real estate assets. The company owns the land and buildings for 587 of the company’s warehouses (stores) as of the end of FY17.

Costco owns an additional 102 warehouses on leased land. The total value of these real estate assets is $19 billion.

Now consider that the company’s market cap stands at roughly $103 billion.

Management

I contend Costco has a superb management team. Former CEO and founder James Sinegal and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, (BRK/B), Charles Munger, are two of the 12 board members. Eight of those twelve board members are independent. CEO Craig Jelinek has held his title since 2012 and has been with Costco for thirty years.

In my estimation, Costco’s attrition rate of 6% among those employed for over a year (versus attrition rates of 50% or more in the retail industry) is testimony to the dynamic nature of Costco’s management team.

Debt

Costco shareholders benefit from the company’s strong financial foundation. The company holds greater cash reserves than total debt. At the end of 3Q, debt stood at 35% of capital.

If lease obligations, which are roughly $2 billion, are included in calculations, the debt/capital ratio stands at 41%. This compares very favorably to the typical 50% plus ratios prevailing in the retail industry.

At the end of 3Q, the company had $866 million in borrowing capacity.

Moody’s and S&P rate the company in the high As (investment grade) with a stable outlook.

(Debt metrics via Argus)

Dividend Metrics

The current yield is approximately 1%.

With a payout ratio of 31% and a Dividend Coverage Ratio of roughly 317%, Comcast’s dividend is secure and should continue to grow. The three and five year growth rates stand at roughly 12%, handily outstripping inflation.

In three of the last six years, Costco has provided investors with large specials dividends.

In 2012 the company paid a special dividend of $7.00 (versus a regular dividend of $1.065), in 2015 investors were rewarded with a $5.00 special dividend (versus $1.555 regular) and in 2017 shareholders enjoyed a $7.00 special dividend (versus $1.95 regular).

Over that time period, the total of special dividends were more than 2X greater than regular dividends.

(Dividend metrics via Schwab)

Valuation

Here is my sole argument against investing in Costco.

Costco’s stock price has more than doubled in the last five years. Meanwhile, the company's operating and net income have increased by less than 50 percent.





(Source: Ycharts via SA contributor ValueAnalyst)

Costco’s PE of nearly 36 and PEG of 3.00 fall outside my comfort range. Unfortunately, Costco also trades at a premium in relation to the firm’s Price/Projected Earnings, Price/Sales, Price/Cash Flow, and Price/Book.

Those who disagree with my valuation assessment might be surprised to learn I will concede that Costco may still be a great investment, and that is because of the reasons I listed in the article.

This company has a broad, sustainable moat, superb management and a sound financial position. I also believe there is plenty of room for the company to expand operations.

Fortunately, I can still profit from Costco without buying the stock.

My Strategy For Earning Income From Cash Reserves

It is absolutely critical, in my estimation, that the strategy I implement be used on stocks that pass a strict test.

The company in question must possess the following attributes:

A strong moat and/or

Superb management

A solid financial position

A commitment to and history of paying sustainable dividends that historically grow at a pace exceeding inflation.

Reasonable growth prospects.

As noted above, Costco passes this test with flying colors.

Once a company passes this screening, I can sell cash secured put options with a strike of approximately 90% to 95% of the shares current price and with an expiry approximately two to three months in the future.

The "safety" aspect of this strategy is that I sell the puts at price that allows me to be comfortable owning the shares.

As I write these words, a Costco put with a strike price of $220 (a 6% discount to the last closing price) and expiry of 11/16 sells for $193.

Assuming my put is not exercised, I can sell another in 48 days. If continually duplicated, the income from this strategy would garner over 6% annually.

I could opt for a put with expiry of 01/18/19 and a strike price of $213 (approximately 9% below current share price) and receive a contract price of roughly $285. This would provide an annualized income of nearly 4%.

Should my put be in danger of being exercised, I have the option of buying the put back. This is a strategy that I have exercised on rare occasions.

In the overwhelming majority of cases, my options expire worthless, and I repeat the process. I have had puts exercised; however, the price I set beforehand is almost one that I am more than willing to accept. As a matter of fact, there have been occasions when I was nearly giddy with the prospect of having a put option exercised.

The stocks that I use for my option income strategy belong to what I refer to as my All-Star watch list. I follow over two hundred companies on a regular basis; however, my All-Star list consists of an elite group of roughly three dozen stocks.

In the coming weeks and months, I will write articles on those companies to provide an insight into my option income strategy.

If You Are New To Options…

Don’t be intimidated by the use of options, and don’t believe the conventional wisdom that the use of options is a gambler’s pursuit. Strategically deployed, the judicious use of options can serve to insulate your portfolio from risk and provide additional income, money that can help you reach your financial goals.

For those new to the options, I provide a link to a Barron’s article that serves as an excellent primer on the subject.

I offer a second article by Forbe’s here.

A Final Word

I had a long hiatus from SA and returned to write articles this time last year. During the interim, I worked diligently to hone my investing skills. After some experimentation, which was sometimes fruitful and at other times costly, I adopted a strategy that focuses heavily on dividend growth stocks. I both invest in and trade dividend growth stocks, almost exclusively.

Has it paid off? I point to my 2017 record of outperforming the S&P by 50%, as documented in this SA article.

I believe stocks with sustainable, growing dividends tend to have a floor placed on their share prices by the market: as the price of a stock sinks, the ever increasing yield attracts investors hungry for income.

More importantly, however, is the very nature of many dividend growth companies. These firms must have good growth prospects, competent management and strong financial foundations to continue to provide the investor with a growing income source.

In other words, dividend growth stocks, provide income and safety for the investor.

I wish each of you well in your investments.

