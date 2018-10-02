Costco Continues To Expand

On October 4th, 2018, after the market closes, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of COST have performed well in 2018 so far as an initial decline in February was offset by a steady incline to a 52-week high of $245.16. Despite a drop of about $10, the company still looks strong above both the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. However, the continued threat of trade wars could shift sentiment in the retail and discount store industries. Investors will be looking for an optimistic response to the threat from COST management in its last earnings report of 2018.

COST’s recent earnings record has been at least part of the reason for the increase its share price in 2018. In the last four reports, year-over-year sales growth for each report was in the low double digits which was up from low double digits in 2016. This strong growth was relatively unexpected as 3 out of 4 of those reports saw EPS numbers higher than Wall Street estimates and 4 out of 4 beat Wall Street revenue estimates. The fundamental strength shown by these reports have certainly given investors a reason to buy in 2018, but it remains to be seen if COST can maintain a higher valuation.

At first glance, it appears COST is up to the task. The discount store company is one of the few that reports monthly sales, and its recent numbers show it intends to maintain the pace set in previous earnings. While total monthly year-over-year sales growth across the company fell just short of double digits, sales in key segments such as the U.S. region and e-commerce remained elevated. Sales in Canada and International regions remain slightly lower due to poor foreign exchange comparisons. Nevertheless, one could guess that sales growth for the upcoming earnings report will be about 9.1 percent, or the average sales growth of the last 3 months.

COST’s revenue strength has lead to a more aggressive strategy in the expansion. According to a report on new openings, COST opened up 15 new stores in the last quarter alone while the company only opened 10 new stores in the first three quarters. This fourth quarter expansion was stronger than the previous fourth quarters in 2016 and 2017. Management must continue to feel optimistic as membership fees and total paid members saw solid increases in the third quarter of and 4.7 percent and 14.4 percent respectively. Cannibalization only had a slight effect, weighing on comps by 60 basis points, but this could become a risk in the future.

The key to determining whether COST’s expansion will continue or not is in its margins. Expansion that becomes less efficient will start to persuade investors to be less bullish. However, COST showed in its third quarter report that the expansion is still sustainable. Gross margin only fell 46 basis points, and excluding the impact of gas prices, the fall was even smaller at 28 basis points. The upcoming earnings report will be more telling as the there were significantly more store openings in the fourth quarter than the third quarter. Any kind of significant margin contraction could spell trouble for COST in trading.

The acceleration in sales growth in the short-term has done well to foster rally in trading of shares of COST in 2018, but macroeconomic forces still loom. Both brick-and-mortar stores continue to be threatened by the emergence of e-commerce. COST has done well to grow this segment as e-commerce sales grew 37 percent in the third quarter, however, it still falls short of the $3.5 billion Walmart (WMT) made from e-commerce. In addition to that, the e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) recently announced it was considering opening “up to 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021,” a threat that is continually becoming reality.

The recent run in stock price has pushed COST’s valuations to a questionable level as of late September. COST’s P/E currently sits at 34.4x compares to about 27.6x at the beginning of the 2018 rally. While the valuation slightly undercuts WMT’s P/E of 54.0x, it remains higher than the lower valuations of Dollar Tree (DLTR), Target (TGT), and Dollar General (DG). However, as long as COST continues to show strong sales growth and a consistent margin, it should remain a better buy. Membership renewal rates are 90 percent in the US showing investors that customer loyalty is strong, and people continue to pay to shop at COST. Despite the long-term risks, COST should have a good earnings report and is a good prospect to continue to lead its industry.

