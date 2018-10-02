J.M. Smucker: The Importance Of Valuation

This article looks at the importance of valuation, especially as it relates to a much lower “investment bar” today.

At the end of July 2016, shares of Ohio-based J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), known for its classic brands like Jif, Smucker’s, Folgers, Pillsbury and an assortment of pet foods, was trading hands around ~$154. In the four quarters leading up to that point, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.79, equating to an earnings multiple of ~20.

That’s not outrageous for a well-established firm consistently pumping out hundreds of millions in profits year after year. However, there are two important observations that we should make about this sort of valuation.

The first is a historical perspective. Over the past couple of decades, shares of J.M. Smucker have traded hands with an average earnings multiple of 16 to 18 times profits, depending on when you start and end your observation period. The range has been down to 10 times earnings or so during the last recession, all the way up to the mid-20s, call it 25.

Now the second observation is what this type of valuation implies. We know that back in 2016 shares traded hands around ~20 times adjusted earnings, on the high end of what has typically been considered “fair.” The implication of this is growth, or more precisely, the expectation of growth to justify the loftier valuation.

J.M. Smucker has been a consistent business for decades now; the quality portion is known. What investors generally guess about, and why you often see wide discrepancies in valuation, is how this quality interacts with future profit growth. That is, the above-average valuation was predicated on growth showing up.

In the past two years, J.M Smucker did not turn in poor results. Against $7.79 in adjusted earnings per share in 2016, it reported $7.72 in adjusted earnings in 2017 and $7.96 in 2018. (Note, the company’s fiscal year end’s April.)

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 2%, and the company paid $6.12 in dividends per share. Yet, the share price went from ~$154 all the way down to today’s mark of ~$102 - a 33%+ decline in just over two years.

The problem was not specifically J.M. Smucker’s business performance – a steady bottom line in the “poor” years is no great tragedy. Instead, the disconnect between its business results and shareholder results was largely due to the difference between investor expectations and what eventually occurred. In other words, poor investor results have been a result of the transition from an optimistic valuation to a pessimistic one.

Which brings us to today. With a current share price near ~$102, this equates to a trailing adjusted earnings per share multiple of ~13 or so. This is on the lower end of the company’s typical range, this time implying much lower expectations.

The “investment bar” has been lowered dramatically in the last two years. For investors of the past couple of years, this was bad news. Not only did the company not perform as you might have envisioned, but the share price has certainly reflected this. For the prospective investor, this transition is something to note.

I’ll give you some illustrations to demonstrate what I mean.

It depends on where you look, but a group of analysts suppose that J.M Smucker can earn ~$8.40 this fiscal year, ~$8.55 in the next year and grow quite fast thereafter.

The company has provided guidance of $8.40-8.65 in adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019, mirroring what analysts are indicating (or perhaps the other way around). (Note that the company anticipates $6.34-6.59 in net income per share and adds in special project costs and amortization to get to the $8.40-8.65 range.)

Just to provide an example, let’s use $8.40 this year, $8.55 next year and 5% yearly growth. (The company grew earnings per share by about ~10% annually over the last decade.) At this rate, you’d anticipate J.M. Smucker generating $9.90 in earnings per share after half a decade. The future share price is obviously unknown, but at 16 times earnings, the lower end of “average” over the past couple of decades, this would imply a future price of ~$158.

The quarterly dividend sits at $0.85, or $3.40 on an annual basis. If this were to grow in line with earnings, you’d anticipate collecting ~$19 or so in cash dividends during the five-year period.

The total anticipated nominal value in this hypothetical illustration would be ~$177. Compared to a current share price of ~$102, this implies a total compound gain of ~11.7% per annum.

This is what I mean when I suggest that today’s valuation implies a low growth expectation. In this scenario, average business results can translate to double-digit investment results. And a good portion of this can be traced back to shares trading hands at ~13 times earnings instead of 20. Consider that this same set of circumstances with shares starting at a multiple of 20 instead would translate to only 2.6% yearly gains.

Business performance is important, no question. Yet, how this business performance interacts with a security’s valuation could play just as important of a role in your overall returns.

Moreover, this carries through to almost any scenario. Consider this set of potential outcomes:

The left-hand side column shows possible growth rates of 0%, 2.5% and 5%. The top row shows ending P/E ratios ranging from 12 to 16. In the above example, I demonstrated that 5% growth and 16 times earnings could translate to 11%+ annual returns (including dividends). Yet, consider the above table - you don’t even need 5% growth and 16 times earnings to generate reasonable returns. Today’s low valuation allows for reasonable gains even with lackluster business results.

Compare this to the exact same ending assumptions, but starting with a security that begins trading at a hypothetical 20 times earnings instead of 13:

This is what J.M. Sucker would have looked like in 2016, and we now know what happened. The business was consistent - it just happened to be less impressive than anticipated.

Back in 2016, shares of J.M. Smucker were showing a “high investment bar.” That is, you needed to see solid growth or a sustained lofty valuation in order to justify your investment thesis. Today, you could argue that shares are showing a “low investment bar,” or at the very least “lower.” You don’t need spectacular results from this point in order to justify your investment thesis.

Now, certainly this doesn’t mean it must work out. There is a secondary step in the way of evaluating the company’s long-term sustainability. Still, working through these examples demonstrates the importance of valuation.

If you’re going to invest in a company at an above-average valuation under the premise of growth, you better be prepared for the result if this growth does not formulate and the valuation corrects. On the flip side, when you see a below-average valuation, it could be an opportunity to look a bit closer to determine whether or not those lower expectations are in indeed justified.

