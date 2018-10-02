Garrett Motion: Getting Me Moving

I like the risk-reward, especially as I take into account that spin-offs typically outperform a great deal.

The new company faces quite some explicit and implicit liabilities, as its valuation is non-demanding.

Garrett Motion (GTX) is the latest spin-off from Honeywell (HON). Garrett comprises the former transportation systems business of Honeywell, a leader in the turbocharger industry. Investors in Honeywell will receive 1 share of Garrett Motion for every 10 shares which they hold in Honeywell.

Long-term investors might know that spin-offs often offer great potential for value to be created. The reason for that is that different businesses can be managed by an incentivized and well-aligned management team which not only has great incentives but controls capital allocation for each business as well.

Consequently, I am very interested in this spin-off, especially as other spin-offs from Honeywell (including AdvanSix) have performed pretty well.

The Company Overview

Early September, the new company presented itself to investors as I will offer a quick overview of this presentation and the company at large. Garrett presents itself as a company which makes vehicles safer, more connected, more efficient and more environment-friendly.

The company's turbos can be found in roughly 100 million cars across the globe and the company generated revenues of $3.1 billion last year on which it reported pretty healthy margins, with EBITDA running at $623 million. These revenues have been growing at a very modest pace in recent years.

In terms of products, the company derives half of total sales from light vehicle diesel and the remainder from light vehicle gas, commercial vehicles, and the aftermarket segment. Europe is the biggest geographic region in which customers are located, generating little over half of sales. A third of revenues are generated from Asia with exposure to North America being very small at 10%. Ford (NYSE:F) is the biggest client with a 14% market share, as no other manufacturer makes up over 10% of sales.

This makes the company a competitor of the likes of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) as well as divisions of Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) and Continental, among others.

The Financial Implications

Before starting the valuation discussions, we have to discuss an indemnification obligation. Honeywell acquired Bendix in 1999 and made it part of the Transportation Business of the company. While Honeywell sold Bendix in 2014, asbestos liabilities of Bendix, dating back decades before it even bought the company, remained with Honeywell.

These liabilities are now transferred to Garrett. To clarify this statement, the transfer involves the responsibility of these liabilities, but not the liabilities themselves. This means that Garrett will in any given year be responsible for a maximum of $175 million in payments related to the liabilities. The total liabilities are now estimated at $1.36 billion.

The situation now gets a bit complicated. The pro-forma balance sheet shows just $90 million in cash, with total debt amounting to $1.55 billion, for a $1.46 billion net debt load. This excludes $1.78 billion in liabilities payable to Honeywell, including the indemnification liabilities, for an adjusted debt load of $3.2 billion.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $513 million on a trailing basis after including (thus subtracting) $175 million in payments on indemnification liabilities. Based on financial net debt, that works out to a leverage ratio of 2.8 times. If we include the liabilities payable to Honeywell, but add back the $175 million in payments on indemnification liabilities, I come up with a 4.7 times leverage ratio.

Shares of Garrett trade at $18.50 per share on the when-issued market. Given that Honeywell has 755 million shares outstanding, Garrett will have 75.5 million shares outstanding, valuing equity at roughly $1.4 billion.

Based on the trailing $513 million EBITDA number, we can construct earnings or better said cash flow power of the business. Depreciation and amortisation charges run at $70 million a year, for an adjusted EBIT number of $443 million. Adding another $20 million in stock-based compensation and a 4% cost of debt on nearly $1.5 billion in net financial debt, I peg earnings before taxes at $363 million. Working with a tax rate of 25%, earnings might come in at $272 million, for an earnings number of $3.60 per share.

That looks pretty appealing at just a 5-times earnings multiple, although leverage is sky-high, many one-time costs will be incurred and realistic leverage ratios are quite high.

Another concern is that of actual free cash flows as capital expenditures exceed depreciation charges by some degree, at roughly $30 million a year. That creates a drag on reported cash flows to the tune of $0.40 per share, making that the cash flow yield remains quite compelling by all means.

Worth A Gamble

With shares trading around $18 based on the when-issued price, I find shares rather appealing at 5 times earnings and at close to 6 times the actual free cash flows. While the business is quite leveraged, the company has potential to deleverage rather quickly and a substantial amount of debt is due to its former parent company Honeywell in the form of "softer" liabilities.

While the risks are obvious - that is the high leverage, upcoming technological changes in the industry, and potential that we are at a top in the cycle - the appeal is imminent as well. While I do not believe that shares would quickly trade at a market multiple, a 10-times multiple should be within reach if the company innovates well and reduces leverage, creating a compelling idea from here in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.