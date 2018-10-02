Eli Lilly Looks To Be A Strong Competitor In The Preventative Migraine Market

Recently, Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had received FDA approval for its migraine prevention drug known as Emgality. This FDA approval puts the company on the map to go after a big market. There are a few competitors, but I believe that there is plenty of market share for all these pharmaceutical companies. With certain discount programs and other measures, I believe that Emgality can do very well on the market. For that reason, I believe that Eli Lilly is a Buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approved Emgality as a preventative treatment for migraines in adults. It is also not a difficult form of treatment for many of these patients to take. That's because it is given as a monthly self-administered, subcutaneous injection. I believe Eli Lilly has a good shot at obtaining market share in this preventative CGRP migraine space, despite the fact that it is the third of its kind on the market. The reason why I state this is because it intends to offer Emgality for up to 12 months free for those with commercial insurance as part of the company's patient support program. The FDA approved the drug based on three studies. There were two phase 3 studies known as EVOLVE-1 and EVOLVE-2, respectively. The third study was known as, REGAIN, and that was a short, 3-month, placebo-controlled study. The primary endpoint for each study was to assess if treatment with Emgality could achieve a mean change from baseline of monthly migraine headache days compared to placebo. All 3 studies were able to achieve such a primary endpoint, in which patients treated with Emgality had statistically significant fewer monthly migraine headache days compared to placebo.

Market Opportunity

The preventative migraine market is a good one for Eli Lilly for quite a few reasons. It is expected that the preventative migraine space could reach between $5 billion and $6 billion by the mid-2020s. It will price Emgality similar to that of other currently available CGRP migraine drugs. It expects to price the drug at $575 once-monthly, or $6,900 annually. This is being done to stay in line with other competing drugs. These competing drugs are Ajovy from Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Aimovig from Amgen (AMGN). Teva realizes that this FDA approval for Emgality will greatly affect its revenue. That's why it had filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly over patents. This space is starting to get crowded. If that's the case then why would there be enough room for all these players? First, as I noted above, it is going to potentially be a $6-billion space, which I believe should give plenty of room for all these players to be successful in. Secondly, there is a key fact on why a larger market can be achieved. It is estimated that there are more than 30 million American adults living with a migraine. Only about 10% of these adults living with this disease have gone on to take a preventative form of treatment. As you can see, that's a huge market that has not yet been fully tapped into.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly receiving FDA approval for Emgality means that it is now the third CGRP migraine drug on the market. This bodes well for the company as there is a huge untapped market opportunity to go after. The bad news is that there are a host of competitors in this space that are also seeking to take market share. Another risk factor involves Teva's lawsuit noted above; however, it had already tried to block Emgality from reaching the market beforehand with no success. Therefore, I don't see that as a major issue at this point in time. I think that there is plenty of room for everyone in this particular space. For that reason, I believe that Eli Lilly is a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.