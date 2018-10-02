The Brown Bag Portfolio September Review: Doubling Down On Main Street Capital

I’ve been writing about the Brown Bag Portfolio for just over a year, although I’ve been working on it for two. It started July 5th, 2016, when I opened a brokerage account with $150. It wasn’t a meaningful amount, but it was an incredibly meaningful action. It was at that point, on that day, that I chose to stop living in the moment and set about enacting a plan for the future.

At the time I had little to no idea of what I was doing (some may still argue the same holds true today), but I was determined that I was going to take an active step towards securing my future. At the time I had destroyed a previous 401k in order to help my wife (now ex) with her medical bills. I had survived a serious medical issue of my own and finished a financially devastating divorce and five-year court battle (with the said ex) that left me with little more than the clothes on my back and an eighteen-year-old truck. Luckily for me, I had a new, supportive and financially sound wife that enabled me to get back on my feet.

In other words, I was like the 50% of Americans who have no savings for retirement and nothing more than a vague idea of how they’d be able to survive once they reached that age. I didn’t want to work the rest of my life. I’d been working since I was sixteen. It didn’t seem fair, but fair’s got nothing to do with it.

So that 5th of July in 2016 marked a turning point. I didn’t look towards the future and decide that it was too late to do something about it. I took a small first step. After that initial step I concentrated on reducing my expenses. I’m a computer technician. I cover an area a little larger than the size of Rhode Island. I’d eat my lunches out. I started packing my lunches in an insulated bag. The $200 or so I saved each month went directly into the brokerage account (thus the name, Brown Bag Portfolio). I started thinking twice and then three times about any purchase I was about to make and decided against most of them. That money too was redirected into the brokerage account, as were my reimbursement checks for mileage.

Slowly, steadily, I began to build money in the account and started investing. Why the stock market? It’s simple. For most people the simple, best way to grow your money is in the market. Sure there’s risk. Life’s full of risk. It cannot be avoided. Now I’m not advocating throwing your money at today’s hottest stock, far from it. I’m suggesting that if you are willing to take active steps to manage your money, spend some time researching companies and their stocks, you will do much better than leaving that money in a bank account that grows at a rate below inflation or placing it in bonds that (if you’re lucky) pay you 3% and lock it in for years at a time.

With the advent of the internet, there are thousands of places/sites you can go to to learn about the market and how it works. Many brokerage accounts themselves provide basic tutorials on subjects like dollar-cost averaging, dividend investing, risk analysis, etc. I took advantage of many of them and immediately made some costly mistakes. I chased stocks up and sold when they were down. I let my emotions get the better of me. Eventually, I found my way to Seeking Alpha and started reading a number of articles by various writers and discovered that dividend growth investing better fits my personality and goals. I made adjustments to my thinking process and over the course of about a year or so started to make more careful investments.

After a year I started writing about my experiences due to the fact that I discovered that there was little information about small portfolios or the process of building them. There was a wealth of information on large six- and seven-figure portfolios, established portfolios, and experimental portfolios designed to test a thesis, but there was little out there for people like me. So I decided to write about the Brown Bag Portfolio each month and about my thought process when I bought or sold a stock with the idea that over time people, hopefully young or new investors, could learn from my mistakes or perhaps get a little inspiration to start a BBP of their own. For those who are interested, my first article can be found here: Introducing the Brown Bag Portfolio and last month’s review here: The Brown Bag Portfolio August Review.

I would like to note here that I believe that every portfolio should have a goal and one that is more concrete than just building money towards retirement. This is really a psychological reason: if you have a concrete goal you can work towards it and gauge your progress and that in turn provides motivation to keep going. Without a definite goal, it’s too easy to slack off or become discouraged if you don’t think you’re receiving the results that you want. My goal for the Brown Bag Portfolio is to provide enough income through dividends to pay for the yearly mortgage, taxes, and insurance on my home, which I’ve calculated to be approximately $16,800. I have a fifteen-year timeline for the realization of that goal. I believe that it’s an obtainable, though difficult goal, but we won’t know for sure for another fourteen years.

A slight change in direction:

This past September I made a change in the Brown Bag Portfolio. Followers of mine might note that as of August I had approximately $1800 invested between two closed end funds (Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)). I had previously noted that both of these investments were experimental and inspired by the articles of Steven Bavaria (who also writes for SA) about his Income Factory. I liked his thoughts about these CEFs enough to invest a little over $800 in January into Oxford Lane and then earlier this summer while I was experimenting with the Robinhood app to start building up a small position in Eagle Point Credit. Robinhood’s main advantage is that buys and sells are commission-free, but unfortunately doesn’t offer a dividend reinvestment program.

Although I had mentioned that both investments were experimental, I hadn’t explained to my readers that I looked at my investment in ECC as a place to hold cash before deploying it elsewhere. Due to the fact that I could buy and sell on Robinhood without commission charges I’d gain the advantage of a very high yield (Eagle Point Credit currently yields just above 13%) while accepting the risk of price depreciation. It was an acceptable risk. This September, I decided to sell my shares of Eagle Point Credit at a slight loss of about 10 cents a share (I should note that I’d already collected dividends greater than the small loss noted above), and transferred the bulk of the money to my main brokerage account to help fund the purchase of additional shares of Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Due to the lack of a dividend reinvestment plan available through Robinhood, in the future I’ll only be using that account for speculative buys of non-dividend paying stocks. If there’s reader interest I will discuss those purchases (when and if they’re made), but I doubt that any would amount to more than 1% of available investment funds and I don’t consider them part of the Brown Bag Portfolio.

The charts below detail the BBP as of the end of September 2018 and to give a different perspective, I’m continuing to include the Out of Pocket Chart. I find this chart particularly useful to show the power of dividend reinvestment. Five or ten years from now I expect that the out of pocket chart will be even more impactful.

BBP September 2018 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div D 40.47 $2,844.78 $2,660.00 $184.78 6.95% $3.34 $135.18 PEGI 62.81 $1,248.07 $1,332.22 -$84.15 -6.32% $1.69 $106.15 APLE 216.53 $3,787.18 $3,829.15 -$41.97 -1.10% $1.20 $259.84 EPD 186.96 $5,371.36 $5,031.03 $340.33 6.76% $1.72 $321.57 T 103.58 $3,479.35 $3,573.27 -$93.92 -2.63% $2.00 $207.16 EPR 37.81 $2,586.79 $2,388.78 $198.01 8.29% $4.32 $163.34 MAIN ** 71.69 $2,761.61 $2,736.64 $24.97 0.91% $2.28 $163.45 OXLC 88.56 $938.75 $900.81 $37.94 4.21% $1.62 $143.47 $0.00 $0.00 *New Position ** Increased Position Total $23,017.89 $22,451.90 $565.99 2.52% $1,500.15 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % $16,800 8.93% 6.68%

Note that due to the sale of ECC the % of goal and BBP Yield % have temporarily decreased. I would also note that I may very well repurchase shares of ECC in my main brokerage account in the near future in order to take advantage of the dividend reinvestment program. However, due to the volatility and experimental nature of these holdings (for me), I want to keep any experimental investment to 5% or less of the total portfolio.

OOP

Out of Pocket as of Sept 30 Symbol OOP Shares $ OOP Shrs frm Div Div Rcvd Current Value Actual Rtrn D 40 $2,626.60 0.472 $33.40 $2,844.78 8.31% PEGI 60 $1,281.00 2.812 $51.23 $1,248.07 -2.57% APLE 205 $3,618.28 11.534 $210.88 $3,787.18 4.67% EPD 170 $4,589.84 16.96 $441.21 $5,371.36 17.03% T 100 $3,453.42 3.583 $119.86 $3,479.35 0.75% EPR 36 $2,277.10 1.813 $111.63 $2,586.79 13.60% MAIN 70 $2,672.20 1.693 $65.35 $2,761.61 3.35% OXLC 80 $810.40 8.561 $90.43 $938.75 15.84% Total $21,328.84 $1,123.99 $23,017.89 7.92%

Over the next month or so I expect to add to my REIT holdings. That's madness in a rising rate environment, you say? Not so fast, my friends. Historically, REITs have done well with interest rates well above our current levels. I look at the continued weakness in REITs as a good time to add to my current holdings.

Now I could diversify a little more, add another REIT instead of building up my current holdings and in fact, I have mentioned that in previous articles. However, I've had a slight change in focus lately. I will be expanding the portfolio in 2019; however, I am currently thinking that it would be better to build up my current holdings. By concentrating on the eight holdings I currently have, I am incurring some additional risk, but I'm also potentially reaping a greater reward. The Brown Bag Portfolio is still relatively new and it is definitely small. If I'm going to take the risk that concentration may bring, I think this is the time to do it rather than later when I expect the portfolio to be much greater in size.

The current plan is to add up to two more holdings in 2019, but the bulk of my investment will continue among my current holdings as long as prices still look good.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a business development corporation. That is, it invests in lower middle market and middle market companies providing a combination of first lien, senior secured debt and equity financing. In other words, it is a lender to the roughly 375,000 private American companies who don’t have a credit rating. Traditional banks don’t want to service them, but someone has to, after all those private companies provide a third of the GDP.

MAIN pays a monthly dividend that was just increased to nineteen and a half cents and has a history of paying additional special dividends (usually twice a year). Main is generally considered the gold standard for BDCs and has been called the only SWAN (sleep well at night) stock in the BDC arena. While its SWAN status is arguable, let’s just say that it’s best of breed in a relatively risky arena.

Main Street differentiates itself from most of its competitors in the fact that it is internally managed and the fact that it has never decreased its regular monthly dividend even through the 2008/2009 recession. In fact, that dividend has increased 77% since its 2007 IPO. The company highlighted its “three-pronged value proposition” in its 2nd Quarter 2018 investors presentation:

All of this has contributed to Main Street Capital’s outperformance of the market since its IPO.

Main Street is highly diversified. Its investment portfolio is spread across 181 companies throughout the United States.

Source: Investors Fact Sheet

So what is its secret sauce? In my opinion, there are two main factors that lead to Main’s competitive advantage:

The Management Team that has been led by co-founder and CEO Vince Foster. Now it’s true that Mr. Foster is leaving at the end of 2018 and that might have some investors concerned. However, he is being replaced by Dwayne Hyzak who is the current Chief Operating Officer and joined the company prior to its IPO. This means that Mr. Foster is not being replaced by an outsider who is unfamiliar with the company’s investment philosophy, rather the company will continue under the guidance of the man who has been the hand on the wheel throughout its incredible run. Although I already mentioned that Main is internally managed, this means that the management team works for the investor, not an outside firm charging steep fees. Additionally, the management team holds nearly $150 million in shares, giving it an additional incentive to grow the fundamentals.

There are a number of risk factors when considering an investment in Main Street Capital. Foremost is the possibility of one or more of the companies it has invested in defaulting. However, I believe that this was more of a risk a few years ago than it is today. The economy is growing and along with it the small and mid-sized companies in which Main prefers to invest. Add to this the fact that Main Street is able to hold significant equity in a number of its companies (average 38%, but over 50% in some). Despite the fact that the portfolio companies may ignore the advice that Main provides, it does give them significant insight into the companies' prospects.

Now, as mentioned previously I’m not a financial analyst, nor am I in the habit of recommending buy or sell prices on stocks. I do, however, feel comfortable speaking on my own behalf and stating what I’m looking for as far as a price is concerned. I bought 30 additional shares in the high $39s, a price in retrospect that was too high (I’ve said it a million times... if I buy it, it will go down... at least temporarily). However, this has opened up another possibility for me. My plan was to purchase an additional 30 shares in 2018 (which I’ve done) and then another 30 in early 2019. Although I’ve been saving for a different purchase, Main’s recent drop in price is making it much more intriguing. If it falls below $38, I’m strongly considering making an additional purchase of 30 or more shares and putting off my purchase of my other target until the end of the year.

In any event, I think that MAIN is a buy under $40. It trades at a premium, but has proven its worth over the years.

Author’s Note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, PEGI, APLE, EPD, EPR, T, MAIN, OXLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.