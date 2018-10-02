S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

The best and the worst sectors for these metrics.

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a value score (V-score) and a quality score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

A new GICS sector: Communication Services

Sector changes in GICS are operational starting this week (read here if you missed my last article). Telecom was grouped with Technology in the previous articles. Communication Services have their own SPDR Select ETF (XLC) since June, now they have their own data series in my dashboard. Historical averages of valuation ratios have been recalculated with the new sector structure: I compare current median ratios and their historical averages in the same logical sets of companies. Media companies have been excluded from the historical averages of Consumer Discretionary and included in the history of Communication. Internet and Home Entertainment Software have been excluded from the averages of Technology and included in Communication. eBay (EBAY) moving from Technology to Consumer Discretionary is not taken into account: it is a discretionary move unrelated to the new structure. Such moves at company level sometimes happen without being taken into account in sector statistics.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earning for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher is the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is the better.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 10/1/2018

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -32.09 23.04 19.18 20.12 16.71 14.83 12.68 2.67 1.58 69.23 31.21 24.7 26.34 Cs. Discretionary -23.82 20.07 18.15 10.58 15.28 14.11 8.32 1.54 1.01 52.28 30.25 24.38 24.08 Cs. Staples -17.96 20.99 20.48 2.48 17.39 16.27 6.88 2.34 1.54 51.81 43.47 39.28 10.66 Energy -32.49 19.19 17.8 7.82 16.93 14.38 17.72 2.72 1.94 40.21 50.23 30.59 64.21 Financials -23.47 14.63 15.02 -2.58 11.52 11.55 -0.25 2.53 1.89 33.94 16.33 10.03 62.76 Healthcare -29.67 41.14 23.76 73.15 17.72 16.85 5.14 4.32 2.93 47.52 27.90 30.04 -7.13 Industrials -35.95 23.49 18.75 25.28 17.77 14.52 22.39 1.87 1.24 50.75 37.30 25.66 45.37 Technology -25.41 36.79 28.14 30.73 18.06 19.29 -6.36 4.66 2.84 63.98 28.45 25.11 13.30 Communication -4.06 15.15 21.28 -28.83 18.42 17.09 7.78 2.25 2.01 12.17 32.92 26.31 25.12 Materials -30.92 23.08 19.74 16.93 15.72 14.36 9.44 1.80 1.15 56.10 38.87 27.53 41.19 Utilities -36.15 19.32 15.21 27.03 16.79 13.15 27.68 2.11 1.11 89.91 81.32 43.5 N/A Real Estate -6.62 38.94 40.71 -4.35 39.40 36 9.45 8.56 6.67 28.36 48.18 51.8 -6.99

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart:

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All 0.54 15.47 14.93 Cs. Discretionary 1.85 19.73 17.88 Cs. Staples 1.00 25.06 24.06 Energy -4.15 10.74 14.89 Financials 0.24 12.77 12.53 Healthcare -4.81 12.79 17.6 Industrials 5.17 22.12 16.95 Technology 5.80 19.55 13.75 Communication 13.72 25.69 11.97 Materials 3.55 17.44 13.89 Utilities -1.89 9.46 11.35 Real Estate 1.10 7.93 6.83

Q-score chart:

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 0.19% 18.25% Cs. Discretionary XLY 0.35% 32.19% Cs. Staples XLP 0.63% 2.64% Energy XLE 1.37% 13.65% Financials XLF -3.07% 8.99% Healthcare XLV 2.85% 18.89% Industrials XLI 1.53% 12.79% Technology XLK -0.24% 30.11% Communication XLC -1.70% N/A Materials XLB -3.25% 3.85% Utilities XLU -1.04% 2.69% Real Estate XLRE -2.79% 4.90%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

For median-based metrics, S&P 500 companies look overpriced by about 32%, with a quality factor slightly above the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up 0.2%.

The V-score has deteriorated by 0.2 percentage point.

The Q-score has marginally improved.

Healthcare was the best-performing sector.

Materials, financials, real estate, communication and utilities show significant losses.

V-Score has improved for these losing sectors and deteriorated elsewhere.

Changes in fundamental ratios for Technology and Consumer Discretionary are not significant this month because of GICS structure modification. They will be significant again as soon as next month.

For the same reason, the 1-year momentum in Technology and Consumer Discretionary are not consistent with the current sector indexes compositions. It will be progressively normalized to become absolutely consistent again in September 2019.

Communication and Real Estate are overpriced by less than 10%, Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary, Financials and Technology are overpriced by 15% to 25%; other sectors by 30% to 37%. Utilities stays the most overpriced sector, closely followed by Industrials. Communication, Technology, Industrials, Materials are significantly above their historical averages in quality metric. It may partly justify overpricing in these sectors. Healthcare is the worst performer regarding Q-score, closely followed by energy. The new Communication Services sector is by far the best-looking one for both valuation and quality metrics relative to its own historical averages. This is to be confirmed next month: the top company list looks consistent, but data glitches are possible in the transition week. Anyway, I think the systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

In the next weeks, I will write top-down articles with data at industry level for various sectors and stocks looking cheap in these sectors. All these “cheap stocks” together are the Dashboard List updated once a month for Quantitative Risk & Value members before a part is published in free-access articles.

